BetMGM is the latest operator to launch a revamped mobile app just as the NFL season gets underway.

The online casino and sports betting operator is offering a variety of ‘social’ games which offer bettors the chance to win large jackpots.

The latest features on the app are as follows:

Free-to-play Survivor Pool: With $100,000 jackpot, BetMGM is introducing a contest in which participants must pick one NFL team to win each week. Once a team is selected, they can not be picked again. The last customers standing will split the jackpot.

8-Bit Barry: A randomly generated free promotion in which customers pick ‘spin, juke or stiff-arm’ for a virtual Barry Sanders. If they pick correctly, they win a parlay boost, odds boost or same-game parlay insurance token.

Same-Game Parlay+: BetMGM is giving users the chance to put same-game parlays in a ‘super parlay’. Players can connect two different same-game parlays into a single bet with boosted odds.

Hometown Odds Boosts: 50% live odds boost tokens available for wagers placed in the states of those with BetMGM partnerships. These are: Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, New York Jets and Tennesse Titans.

Elevated First Bet Offers: The two BetMGM welcome offers are place up to $1,500 on first bet and have it paid back in bonus bets if it loses, or wager $10 on any NFL game and receive $200 in bonus bets.

BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt commented: “We developed our state-of-the-art sports betting platform to feature a variety of ways sports fans can engage. The next generation of the BetMGM app is a giant step forward in the sports betting experience, increasing the level of entertainment before, during and after games.”

Other operators to launch new applications include Ohio sports betting operator betJACK, and more notably Bally Bet which relaunched in numerous states as well as a fresh Ohio launch. In Nevada, William Hill relaunched its mobile application to bring a full refresh and change of platform before the start of the season.

BetMGM has also made a big advertising play, launching the first of its two part ad series “Doing it Live” starring Academy and GRAMMY award winning actor, comedian and singe rJamie Foxx. The second part, dubbed “The Game” will be shown in coming weeks.