Disclosure Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

BetMGM and Inspired Entertainment have partnered to launch MGM Bonus City, an online Hybrid Dealer game.

A Hybrid Dealer integrates Virtual CGI, green screen technology and footage of real dealers to create a ‘real dealer’ feel. BetMGM, through the partnership with Inspired will launch North America’s first Hybrid Dealer Game.

The is available to those using BetMGM’s NJ online casino products, and will soon be rolled out to Pennsylvania and Michigan.

The new game, dubbed MGM Bonus City, will “transport players to Las Vegas”, where players can choose from different MGM-themed bonus rounds. The game will reward a special multiplier that can enhance a player’s winnings.

The category offers players branded casino-meets-gameshow content, that blends physical and digital elements. There is no need for a physical studio, due to the green-screen and CGI elements, and the category will run 24/7, with rotating hosts.

Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired Entertainment commented: “We are thrilled to partner with BetMGM to introduce our revolutionary Hybrid Dealer technology via MGM Bonus City. Our patented technology offers unparalleled opportunities for our customers to provide a realistic ‘as live’ experience to players without the logistics of dedicated studios and staffing. This is just the start of a whole new category of games.”

Oliver Bartlett, Senior Director of Gaming at BetMGM added: “MGM Bonus City brings an added level of fun to BetMGM, allowing players to experience MGM Resorts’ Las Vegas casinos in a new way. We’re confident that our customers will enjoy this unique digital offering.”