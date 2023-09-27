Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

BetMGM has revealed that it has seen a 27% year-over-year uptick in active Women’s National Basketball Association (“WNBA”) bettors.

The company has also suggested that growth in betting on women’s golf and tennis is comfortably outstripping men’s leagues such as Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League. BetMGM states that women’s tennis and golf have seen a 40% increase year-over-year, whereas the MLB and NHL experienced 18% and 25% growth respectively.

At a college level, the NCAA women’s basketball tournament also saw a 30% increase in handle compared to the prior year, with active bettors up 22%. The release states “For the first time, betting action on the women’s NCAA tournament was comparable to an NFL game.”

The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty have attracted 62.8% of all handle on outright winner of the WNBA Championship.

Sports Trader at BetMGM Seamus Magee commented: “The New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces is our dream matchup for the finals and could generate some serious action. The worst outcome is anyone besides the two clear favorites, the Liberty and Aces, winning it all. Handle is steadily picking up as the playoffs progress. The expansion of legalized sports betting and the WNBA’s most-watched regular season in over two decades are definitely key factors driving the increase”

The increase in betting handle tallies with a large increase in viewership and interest in women’s sports. According to Nielsen headline figures, nearly 10 million people watched the final 2023 NCAA game between Iowa and LSU, a rise of 103% year-over-year. The WNBA draft increased 42% in total, and was up 89% with female viewers. Interest in the Women’s Super League also increased 81% year-over-year.

