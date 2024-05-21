BetMGM and PlayAGS have announced the latest release of a new slot game in Michigan, as ‘Rakin Bacon Odyssey’ enters the state.

BetMGM and PlayAGS Release New Slot Game In Michigan

The new online slot game is available through BetMGM and at the infamous MGM Grand Detroit, as BetMGM looks to continue its push into the online/land-based casino industry.

After the successful seen by Rakin Bacon since its release by PlayAGS in 2018, Rakin Bacon Odyssey was made as a sequel.

It features a main character called Cornsquealius and is set in an ancient Greek period – taking up a 3×5 reel format.

This can increase to 6×5 through a host of bonus features, which increase the overall chances of winning to 7,776 different methods.

A total of four huge jackpots can be obtained by registered users who are playing online or at the retail MGM Grand Detroit casino.

Vice President of Gaming Procut & Content at BetMGM, Oliver Bartlett, spoke about the impact Rakin Bacon Odyssey can have on the online casino market in Michigan.

He said: “Rakin’ Bacon Odyssey is a fantastic example of BetMGM’s omnichannel advantage. We are incredibly proud to be the exclusive online home of the newest version of this popular game in Michigan which has proven to be the top state for iGaming.”

BetMGM has made a real effort in increasing its reach across the online/retail casino industry, using Michigan as another key addition to an ever-growing portfolio.

MGM Resorts International and BetMGM released ‘MGM Riches’ in February 2023, which is a unique slot gaming experience that is accessed online and at various MGM resorts in North America.

Similarly, August 2023 introduced another step in the US casino market for BetMGM, as the BetMGM and Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa released ‘Dual Play Roulette’ in New Jersey – boosting its hold on casinos in New Jersey.