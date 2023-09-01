Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Disclosure Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Gaming Realms, the business to business casino gaming provider best known for Slingo, has expanded its presence in Pennsylvania by launching with Bally’s Interactive.

Bally’s Interactive launched in the Pennsylvania online casino market on June 8, after conducting a three-day soft launch. Prior to the partnership with Gaming Realms, Bally’s offered PA players over 200 titles including slots, table games and live dealer. The integration has taken place with immediate effect.

Gaming Realms’ trademark property, Slingo, is a cross between a slot and bingo. Players spin a slot reel to mark numbers off a 5 by 5 bingo card. Should they achieve a line, instead of the traditional “Bingo” call a player receives a ‘Slingo’ and progresses up the pay-ladder, offering higher rewards with the chances of Wild symbols and Free Spins.

For FY22, Gaming Realms generated £18.7 million ($23.7m) in revenue, up from £14.7 million ($18.6m) the year prior. EBITDA was £7.4 million ($9.38m), and PBT £3.5 million ($4.4m). The company released a pre-close trading update, projecting revenue of £11.4 million for H123, reflecting 34% year-over-year growth and setting the company up for further improvement on FY22’s results.

The Pennsylvania online and mobile casino market continued to grow in July, with a recent revenue report from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board showing 34.8% year-over-year growth to generate $132.9 million revenue in July. $2.6 billion was the ‘drop’ for slots in July, and 71.4% of online casino revenue was generated through slot-type games.

Craig Falciglia, Director of Business Development North America at Gaming Realm commented: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Bally’s Interactive. Our high-quality portfolio contains several titles that benefit from utilizing recognisable brands and IPs and these will deliver familiar experiences to players and in turn, boost the acquisition and retention rates for Bally’s in Pennsylvania.”

He added: “Bringing our Slingo games to Bally’s is a great accomplishment and will allow more US players than ever before to engage with our fan favorite games.”