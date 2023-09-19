Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Bally’s Corporation has announced the opening of its 35,000-square-foot expansion at its Bally’s Kansas City property.

The investment marks the largest investment in the Missouri property since it was acquired three years ago.

Bally’s revamp has revamped the gaming floor, adding 200 new gaming products and a dedicated high-rollers slot area. The release adds that the second floor has also undergone renovation, but provides a more ‘relaxed, comfortable gaming experience’.

Furthermore, there are additional dining facilities and a new sports bar, and the establishment now has space to incorporate additional dining and retail venues within the casino.

Michael Donovan, Bally’s Regional Vice President & General Manager – Midwest commented: “We are very excited to unveil a transformed Bally’s Kansas City. From the moment guests arrive, they will be greeted with enhanced dining and gaming experiences. We are grateful for the collaborative work of the city and the hundreds of union members who played a critical role in bringing this expansion to reality over the past two years.”

The grand opening of the expansion saw Bally’s President George Papanier and various guests attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Guests included Pete Ciarrochi, Founder and Owner of Chickie’s and Pete’s – the dining facility and sports bar that opened with the expansion.

Other aspects of the venue that have been altered include new exterior lighting, and a new ‘guest arrival experience’ which will now allow guests to park and immediately enter the casino.

The establishment was purchased as part of the acquisition of subsidiaries of Eldorado Resorts Inc that owned the Isle of Capri casino in Kansas City, Missouri and the Lady Luck Casino in Vicksburg, Mississippi. The purchase price for the two was $230 million. Upon initial purchase, the company outlined a ‘transformational redevelopment plan’ and stated most related capital expenditure would occur in 2021.

The company has recently opened a temporary casino in Chicago, Illinois after passing regulatory checks. The facility, based at the Medinah Temple will be operational for up to three years while work is completed on the permanent location in the River West neighborhood.