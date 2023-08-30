Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Following a month offline, Bally’s Corporation has relaunched its sports betting mobile application in six states and officially launched in Ohio.

The company has completed its migration from its legacy app to a new sports betting application, powered by Kambi. The relaunch makes good on Kambi and Bally’s promise to be live in at least seven US states by the end of the year, as stated in the initial partnership release back in May.

Kambi has replaced Bally’s proprietary sports betting technology and integrated its in-house and marketing tech stacks.

The Bally’s mobile app has been offline for two months since June 30, 2023, apart from Arizona where it didn’t stop trading. Upon relaunch, Bally Bet is now live in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Indiana, New York and Virginia. In addition, it has launched for the first time in Ohio after signing a ten-year partnership with Ohio’s NFL franchise the Cleveland Browns in April, 2022.

So far, it’s safe to say that Bally Bet’s sports betting journey has been nothing short of miserable. Bally’s June performance in Arizona saw the operator take just $220k in handle, with gross receipts of -$11k. Despite having a coveted New York mobile sports betting license, Bally Bet’s market share in the Big Apple is just 0.1% of handle.

Bally’s Corporation also announced a partnership with White Hat Gaming at the same time as its Kambi deal. The deal was for the B2B provider’s player account management solution, and that has been rolled out with the Ohio launch. The release states that “further state rollouts across the US are planned over the following months”.

On the casino side, Bally’s, in cooperation with the state lottery will be the exclusive Rhode Island online casino provider after the Ocean State became the latest to sign an online gambling bill into law back in late June.

Robeson Reeves, CEO at Bally’s Corporation, said in a release: “As we continue to expand our online presence across the US, adding to our well established retail footprint, it is a pleasure to have our PAM provided by an equally ambitious and innovative company.”

He continued “We are thrilled to be working with White Hat Gaming and look forward to accelerating our growth through its revolutionary platform which will aid us in becoming the premier, full-service, vertically integrated casinos and resorts, online sports betting, and iGaming company.”

Phillip Gelvan, CEO at White Hat Gaming, added: “We are thrilled to provide Bally’s with our PAM platform in Ohio, the first major launch as part of our exclusive partnership with the renowned operator group.”