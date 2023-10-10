Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Disclosure Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Ollie is an experienced writer covering everything from esports to regulatory developments in the USA.…

Authentic Gaming has received regulatory approval to livestream real-time casino table games with live dealers in Michigan.

The Malta-based company is now the third casino supplier with a license to operate live dealer gaming in Michigan, joining Playtech and Evolution who have had market access since 2021.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board undertook an onsite visit to Authentic’s Farmington Hills Studio, and was satisfied the company fulfilled all Michigan’s online casino regulatory requirements.

The live games offering was launched on 5 October, 2023, through the Keenaw Bay Indian Community and the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians. The Keenaw Bay Indian Community will offer Authentic games under the Golden Nugget casino brand, whereas the Little River Band will use BetRivers and the Rush Street Interactive platform.

The Authentic Gaming suite includes blackjack, roulette and baccarat as well as tailored ‘custom’ versions of each. MGCB Executive Director, Henry Williams, commented: “Live dealer online casino table games offer an immersive and engaging gambling experience that combines the convenience of online gaming with the authenticity of the enjoyment in a land-based casino”.

He added: “Players can enjoy the excitement of playing their favorite casino games with real dealers in real-time, all from the comfort of their home or wherever they may be.”

Jonas Delin, Founder of Authentic Gaming commented: “We have worked incredibly hard to create a studio and live product that we believe will have a major impact on the online casino market across the United States. It is fantastic to have reached the stage where we are able to go live with the product through the industry leading online casino portfolio at BetRivers in Michigan. Ours is a premium, bespoke offering that we believe will resonate strongly with players across the U.S. and this launch represents a key stage in our growth journey.”

Michigan online casino generated $137.2 million in adjusted gross receipts in August 2023. The state also recorded $15.9 million from online sports betting. AGR for online gaming was up 16.8% year-over-year, whereas sports betting AGR fell 1.3%.