Aristocrat partner with Inspired Entertainment for virtuals offering through NFL license

Aristocrat Gaming, in a new partnership with Inspired Entertainment Inc, will leverage its multi-year global licensing agreement with the National Football League to bring a new virtual sports experience to American football fans worldwide.

The deal is not explicitly American market facing, but instead targets fans of NFL and American football worldwide through the creation of a virtual American football product. By utilizing the Aristocrat and NFL partnership, the virtual sports will feature a semblance of authenticity often found lacking in other virtual sports offerings.

The NFL-themed virtual simulations, will, through the partnership, be able to include a variety of official NFL imagery and brand – including the NFL shield, team marks, AFC and NFC Conference logos, the logo for the Super Bowl as well as the official team logos for each and every one of the 32 teams that compete in the National Football League.

In addition, the wagering lines should be similar as to what football fans can expect. Teams will be able to wager on the virtual simulations with what are described as ‘ultra-realistic’ simulated matchups, and thus being able to wager on the money line bets, over/under total score and total touchdowns.

“Through Inspired, this NFL license expansion into virtual sports presents a ground-breaking entertainment option that’s never been done before,” said Hector Fernandez, Aristocrat Gaming CEO. “As part of our overall NFL strategy, we are thrilled to tap into the global appeal the NFL offers to current and new fans and casino, sports betting, and lottery players.”

“We are delighted to work with the NFL and Aristocrat Gaming on this historic new simulated gaming experience to bring fans a unique way to connect with the game, even in the off-season,” said Brooks Pierce, Inspired President, and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to launching this partnership and reaching millions of NFL fans with exciting entertainment options both online and in retail.”

The predominant issue when it comes to virtual sports betting across the United States of America, is whether the product is considered under the sports betting legislation or whether it falls into online casino gaming. A virtual sports product has scope to make a lot of money if it’s classed under sports betting, but given it’s completely generated by a computer model, many states have chosen to exclude virtual sports from their sports betting legislation.

Although this product may be slow out of the starting blocks in the United States, in other countries, where virtual sports are already commonplace and include everything from Greyhounds to Cock Fighting, an American Football product will certainly be unique. Given the additional semblance of realism with the official imagery afforded through the Aristocrat partnership, there’s no question of potential success down the line. Whether or not it’s through Texas sports betting, or California online gaming, though, remains the question.