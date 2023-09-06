Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Aristocrat, through its online real money gaming division Anaxi, has announced Buffalo™ will debut as an online slot, starting in New Jersey.

The popular title on casino floors has now been ported and made available online, first through New Jersey online casino, before rolling out to other states in the near future.

Simultaneously, BetMGM has announced it will be the first online operator to launch the Buffalo slot. Those in NJ can now enjoy the 5×4, 20-line slot game on BetMGM in the state and the operator plans on giving Pennsylvania and Michigan online casino players the opportunity shortly.

The launch comes after BetMGM and Anaxi signed a strategic partnership in February 2023. This is the first fruit of the partnership, with Buffalo being the first title to launch on the operator’s platform. Anaxi also signed a deal with FanDuel in March, 2023 and Penn Interactive in May.

Cath Burns, Chief Operating Officer of Anaxi commented: “Bringing a title like Buffalo, one of the most iconic slot machine titles to iGaming is so exciting, our customers and their players can’t wait to play it online. We’re on a mission to create gaming’s new frontier and the stampede continuing online is a sign that we’re charging forward with confidence.”

Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer at BetMGM added: “BetMGM is honored to be the first online destination for Buffalo. We are ready to bring the thrill and excitement of Buffalo to our players in New Jersey and additional states this fall. Anaxi captured the fast-paced elements of Buffalo which players love and are now able to experience in the palm of their hands.”

Burns concluded: “The stampede has officially begun, and we’re thrilled that BetMGM players can now enjoy the iconic Buffalo game online.”

