American Gaming Association (AGA) issue open letter in support of Kentucky machine ban

The American Gaming Association (‘AGA’) has sent an open letter to lawmakers in the state of Kentucky, hailing a ‘milestone victory for the legal gaming industry in our fight against illegal gambling’. The letter follows Kentucky’s banning of ‘gray machines (further explained below) that was signed into law by Kentucky Govenor Andy Beshar.

Gray machines, also known as skill-based gaming machines or “Kentucky Lottery machines,” are electronic gaming machines that resemble slot machines but ‘operate based on a player’s skill rather than chance.’ In Kentucky, these machines have been the subject of controversy for years, with some arguing that they are illegal gambling devices while others contend that they are legal because they are based on skill – very similar to the argument surrounding Daily Fantasy Sports.

The Kentucky Senate gave final passage to HB594 by 29 votes to 6. The contention between the two standpoints was evident, with over $300,000 being spent on advertising campaigns for opposing sides of the bill since the advent of the new year. Debate is likely to rumble on, as Pace-O-Matic one of the manufacturers of said machines is unlikely to lie down easily.

Bill Miller, CEO of the AGA wrote:

Dear Colleagues, Today, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed HB594 into law, officially banning unregulated “skill” games throughout the Bluegrass State and notching a milestone victory for the legal gaming industry in our fight against illegal gambling. Kentucky is the first state to pass standalone legislation banning unregulated gambling machines and joins Virginia in taking proactive government action to eliminate these bad actors. This win is a testament to what we can accomplish when we unite as an industry behind a common cause—and the American Gaming Association will use it as a springboard to pursue similar success in states throughout the country. Not only do these machines harm communities, but they also pose an existential threat to our industry. Last year, Americans wagered $511 billion with unregulated machines and illegal sportsbooks and online casinos—costing communities more than $13 billion in tax revenue. Combating illegal gambling in all its forms remains one of AGA’s top priorities. We hope you will continue to join us in this fight. All the best,

Bill Miller

The American Gaming Association (AGA) is a trade organization that represents the commercial casino industry in the United States. Founded in 1994, the AGA advocates for policies that promote a strong and sustainable gaming industry, while also providing education and resources to its members.

The AGA’s membership includes commercial casino operators, gaming equipment manufacturers, suppliers, and other entities involved in the gaming industry. Through its advocacy efforts, the AGA works to promote policies that support a regulated and competitive gaming industry, including issues related to sports betting, responsible gaming, and tribal gaming.

The AGA also provides resources and education to its members on best practices in responsible gaming, security, and other important industry topics. It has recently been particularly vociferous in opinions around legal sports betting advertising, relating to sports betting in Maine, sports betting in Massachusetts and online sports betting on Ohio.