Betting operator BetOnline.ag is running a unique event in which a professional bettor will take on ChatGPT-4 in a prediction game for the upcoming NFL season.
In “BURNS VS BOT”, Adam Burns, a former professional bettor and Sportsbook Manager for BetOnline.ag will take on indomitable robot ChatGPT-4.
Edward Knight, Chief Marketing Officer at BetOnline commented: “This is the first time in sports betting history a professional in the gambling world has gone head-to-head with ChatGPT-4. The score is nil-nil right now. We’re confident in our guy, but it’s hard to beat the bot.”
What are the rules?
- Burns and ChatGPT will make weekly picks against the spread for every game of the 2023 NFL season
- The competition will use fixed pointspreads established every Tuesday at 17:00 ET
- Both participants must submit picks no later than Wednesday at 17:00 ET each week
- All spreads are set with half points to eliminate ties
Has ChatGPT-4 been trained?
- Injury Reports: ChatGPT-4 is fed real-time injury reports, including updates on players who may be sidelined due to injuries
- Roster Matchups: ChatGPT has been provided comprehensive roster matchup data, with in-depth player statistics, analysis of positions and historical performance in a head-to-head capacity
- Historical Game Data: BetOnline.ag provided the AI with access to past game data, including previous head-to-head and allows the AI to build a broader picture and ‘take into account factors like home-field advantage’
- Weather Conditions: Real-time weather data has been incorporated into ChatGPT-4’s knowledge base
- Coaching Strategies: ChatGPT-4 has access to information about coaching staff, play-calling tendencies and in-game decision making
How’s it looking for Week One?
The pair have seven identical picks, with the remainder being different. In the season opener, GPT-4 has opted for the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, whereas Burns has taken the line on the Lions.
https://t.co/LyYys4a8v8 is thrilled to announce the "BURNS vs BOT" NFL picks contest!
A season-long epic NFL showdown between oddsmaker @BetOnlineBurns and the formidable AI powerhouse known as ChatGPT-4
Will man or machine reign supreme? pic.twitter.com/xo38Kxosk7
— BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) September 6, 2023
What does it mean for the BetOnline.ag customer?
The company will be allowing real-money wagers on who will come out on top in the contest each week. Additionally, they are able to bet on whether Burns or ChatGPT-4 will achieve a 65% win rate. Further, the company has teased ‘random cash prizes’ for weeks when Burns loses to the bot.