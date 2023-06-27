Advertising bill set to restrict New Jersey sports betting and casino marketing

Senator Joseph P. Cryan has introduced Bill S4021 to New Jersey legislature in an attempt to restrict advertising undertaken by New Jersey sports betting operators and New Jersey casino.

The language in the bill looks to crack down on ‘deceptive’ or ‘fraudulent’ advertising, by NJ operators, although both terms are not clearly defined. The bill also seeks to ensure that no self excluded individuals are targeted by unsolicited advertisements, and that adverts do not target individuals under the legal age to wager.

How does the NJ bill read?

Should Cryan’s bill pass, the following language will be added to existing gambling legislation in NJ:

“Governing the gaming-related advertising of casino licensees, or their contracted operators, to ensure the advertisements do not direct unsolicited advertisements towards individuals on the list of self-excluded persons established pursuant to section 1 of P.L.2001, c.39 (C.5:12-71.2) and do not appeal directly to individuals under the legal age to gamble”

In addition: “sports pool related advertising of sports wagering licensees, or their contracted operators, to ensure their advertisements are in no way deceptive or fraudulent, do not direct unsolicited advertisements towards individuals on the list of self excluded persons established pursuant to section 1 of P.L.2001, c.39 (C.5:12-71.2), and do not appeal directly to individuals under the legal age to wager.”

It is not Cryan’s first anti-advertising bill

Cryan is also the sponsor of Bill SR127, which “condemns the overproliferation of pro-gambling advertisement in New Jersey”. The bill is an identical bill to AR168 which was brought by Assemblymen Caputo, Kennedy and Sampson.

The Assembly Resolution, should it be resolved, would see sports betting and gambling companies urged to “exercise restraint and good judgment as they engage in advertisements in the State.” Copies of the resolution would be transmitted to the Governor, the Casino Control Commission, the Casino Association of New Jersey, the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey, and the American Gaming Association.

New Jersey remained the second largest commercial land-based gambling market in the US, sitting only behind the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada. Between NJ, Michigan online casino and Pennsylvania online gaming, 88% of total US igaming spend can be accounted for.

Curbs on advertising continue to be flavor of the month in the United States, with responsible gaming continuing to shape the future of the industry. In 2022, Colorado, Louisiana and South Dakota all adopted new regulations to enhance responsible gaming practices, while Colorado, Illinois and Michigan also apportioned greater funding to responsible gaming funding.

During FY22, gaming generated over $600 million dollars for the state. $526.4 million was deposited into the New JErsey Casino Revenue Fund which is appropriated each year for the exclusive benefits of New Jersey’s senior citizens and disabled residents.