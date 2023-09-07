Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

As Responsible Gaming Education Month 2023 (“RGEM”) gets underway, the American Gaming Association (“AGA”) has revealed consumer survey data suggesting significant awareness of responsible gaming measures.

The AGA’s survey results indicate 91% of sports bettors are aware of at least one responsible gaming resource. That number drops to 84% when the survey is widened to ‘past-year gamblers’.

When asked if they consider certain measures to be effective ways to encourage responsible play, the responses were as follows:

Deposit Limits (85%)

Time Limits (78%)

Wager Limits (77%)

Employee Training (77%)

Industry Code of Conduct (75%)

Additionally, 53% of sports bettors agreed they had seen an increase in responsible gaming messaging over the last year.

BetMGM and MGM Resorts International recently announced a partnership with the AGA for Responsible Gaming Education Month, whereby it will run a campaign at nine NFL stadiums promoting its RG program ‘GameSense’. The group has also pledged to spend over $1 million on responsible gaming research and initiatives.

AGA’s Vice President, Responsibility Cait DeBaun commented: “Our industry’s success is based on earning customer trust, providing safeguards for responsible gaming, and implementing tools that our customers engage to bet responsibly. Today’s data shows our united effort to elevate responsible gaming is clearly resonating with players and shaping a safer gaming landscape.”

September will be split into four segments for RGEM:

Empowering Customers to Play Responsibly | Sept. 1-10

Legal, Regulated Gaming Protects Players | Sept. 11-17

Building a Responsible Gaming Culture Within | Sept. 18-24

Advancing Responsible Gaming with Research | Sept. 25-30

DeBaun added: “This month provides a focused opportunity for the gaming community to come together to highlight and advance our efforts. We look forward to joining with our members, regulators, leagues, media and all stakeholders to uphold our collective responsibility for responsibility.”