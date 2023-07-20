Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

The state of Connecticut has recorded a second consecutive decrease in monthly handle, reporting $109.4 million across both retail and online for the month of May, down 13.6% from $126.7 million in April. Online sports handle comprised $101.7 million of the aforementioned.

Between retail and online, gross revenue reached $14.9 million after adjustments, a marked increase from April’s $13.6 million, due to a record month for hold – coming in at approximately 14.0%.

With regards to the online handle breakdown, the following applied for May 2023:

MPI Master Wagering License CT, LLC (DraftKings): $43,701,684

Mohegan Digital, LLC (FanDuel): $48,245,027

CT Lottery Corp (SugarHouse): $9,728,070

Connecticut has no commercial casino venues in the state, yet still is one of very few states with CT online sports betting and Connecticut online casino. The state offers iGaming through commercial internet casinos which are affiliated with the two sovereign tribal nations, the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot.

Sports betting is also conducted through association with the two tribes and the Connecticut Lottery Corporation. The state lottery is, by law, also permitted to offer in-person sports betting at up to 15 land-based locations of which 9 were active after the AGA’s 2023 report.

Connecticut online casino is also legal, and conducted through the same entities. Total wagers for the month of May surpassed $1.01 billion, just the third month since launch that the monthly wagered total has eclipsed $1 billion.

After promotional deductions and payments to winners, the total gross gaming revenue reported for Connecticut iGaming in the month of May 2023 was $26.5 million.

Although Connecticut performs well on the iGaming front, it’s likely that sports betting will continue to stagnate or decline. Prior, several border-states to CT had not passed legislation to legalize sports betting.

This has since changed, especially with the legalization of New York sports betting and Massachusetts sports betting which famously were considered important cross-border feeder markets for the state of Connecticut.

However, New York online casino is some way off, and it’s not something yet being seriously considered by Massachusetts. Therefore, opportunity still remains and CT iGaming revenue could blossom as a result.