President Donald Trump said late Tuesday, August 18, 2026, that he is pausing 50% tariffs on a range of Canadian goods for three days, just hours before the duties were scheduled to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. Trump wrote that the pause was based on the United States and Canada having a deal, subject to final documents, but neither government had released a signed agreement at the time of the announcement.

“based on the fact that Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalization of documents, have a DEAL!”

The tariffs at issue were announced under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 in July and targeted selected Canadian goods, including products tied to alcohol, dairy and motor vehicles. Public reporting described the affected goods as ranging from wine and hockey sticks to cement, while official proclamations set the effective time as 12:01 a.m. Eastern on August 19 for covered goods entered for consumption or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption.

For small importers and cross-border firms, a three-day delay is not the same as a resolution. Businesses that had already adjusted purchase orders, pricing, shipment timing or customer quotes around the midnight deadline now have a short window to reassess. The underlying tariff authority remains in place unless the agreement is finalized and implemented through official guidance.

The Pause Delays Implementation but Does Not Repeal the Section 338 Action

Section 338 allows the president to impose duties of up to 50% when another country is found to discriminate against U.S. commerce. The White House used that authority through three July proclamations, arguing that Canadian measures affected U.S. alcohol, dairy and motor-vehicle exports. Because the authority is rarely used, importers do not have a long history of customs practice or litigation to rely on when interpreting the pause.

The White House said Canada had expressed a commitment to remove discriminatory or unequal impositions affecting U.S. products. That language points to a negotiated path, but it does not itself provide operational instructions for importers. Until the deal text, Federal Register notices or U.S. Customs and Border Protection guidance are public, businesses should treat the tariff status as conditional rather than settled.

The pause also appears limited to the Section 338 tariffs. It does not, based on the available public statements, roll back existing Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum or resolve other trade measures affecting U.S.-Canada commerce. That distinction is critical for importers trying to calculate total duty exposure across product lines.

Entry Timing and Shipment Status Remain the Most Immediate Questions

The biggest practical uncertainty is how the pause applies to goods already in transit, goods entered before the original effective time and goods crossing during the three-day window. Tariff liability usually turns on entry timing, HTS classification and whether goods are entered for consumption or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, not simply on when a shipment left the supplier.

Small businesses should not assume that a social media announcement resolves those entry questions. Companies with pending entries should work directly with their customs broker and monitor official CBP instructions. If no guidance has been issued for a particular shipment, the prudent approach is to model both outcomes and avoid telling customers that the cost issue is settled.

The difference is material. A small business importing $50,000 of Canadian goods covered by the Section 338 list faces a potential $25,000 duty swing at the 50% rate. That is large enough to erase margin on a shipment, force a price change or make an order commercially unviable.

Small Importers Still Face Pricing, Contract and Cash-Flow Pressure

The pause gives small importers more time to review exposure, but it does not undo weeks of planning. A firm that accelerated a shipment, delayed an order, negotiated a tariff surcharge or quoted customers at a higher price now has to decide whether to hold those changes in place while the agreement is finalized.

Larger importers can absorb this kind of last-minute reversal more easily because they usually have diversified sourcing, in-house trade counsel and stronger cash reserves. Smaller firms that depend on one Canadian supplier or operate on narrow margins have less room to wait. As earlier coverage of the Canada tariff threat and its effect on small business importers explained, working-capital constraints can turn tariff uncertainty into a near-term operating problem.

Contract language will determine who absorbs the next cost shift. Businesses with tariff-pass-through clauses, change-in-law terms or flexible purchase-order language may be able to adjust quickly. Firms without those protections could be forced to eat costs if tariffs resume, or explain customer price increases if the tariffs are ultimately dropped.

The operational pressures small businesses are already managing around tariff-related logistics and cost planning make the pause a planning window rather than a green light to resume normal ordering patterns.

The Deal Language Signals Progress but Leaves Core Details Open

U.S. officials described the prospective deal as covering broad market access, economic security commitments, digital trade alignment and protections for American workers and the U.S. market. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was more cautious, saying substantial progress had been made, but important work remained.

“Substantial progress has been made, although there is important work still to be done.”

Canadian officials were reportedly seeking to stop the Section 338 tariffs entirely while also lowering existing Section 232 duties on steel and aluminum. That means the final agreement matters not only for consumer goods such as beer, cheese and wine, but also for industrial and construction supply chains that rely on Canadian inputs.

As reported by the Washington Post , the tariffs would have affected Canadian beer, cheese and other consumer goods. That puts the dispute directly in the path of small retailers, restaurants, specialty importers and construction-related businesses, not only large manufacturers.

Small Businesses Should Use the Three-Day Window to Audit Canada Exposure

Identify Canadian-origin goods. Review current inventory, open purchase orders and component inputs that may be sourced through third-party suppliers.

Check HTS classifications. Match goods against the product categories referenced in the Section 338 action, including alcohol, dairy, motor-vehicle-related products, hockey sticks and cement where applicable.

Review entry dates. Confirm which shipments are already entered, which are in transit and which are scheduled to cross during the three-day pause.

Model both tariff scenarios. Recalculate landed costs assuming the 50% tariffs resume and assuming they remain suspended after the deal is finalized.

Contact customs brokers. Ask for the latest guidance on entry-for-consumption rules, warehouse withdrawals and any CBP instructions tied to the pause.

Review contract language. Identify tariff-pass-through, change-in-law and force-majeure provisions before changing supplier or customer pricing.

Document price changes. Keep a record of customer price adjustments made in anticipation of the tariffs, in case they need to be reversed or modified.

Monitor official notices. Watch the White House, USTR, CBP, Federal Register and Canadian government for formal documents rather than relying only on social media statements.

Customs Guidance and Legal Risk Will Shape What Comes Next

The immediate milestone is whether the promised documents are finalized before the three-day pause expires. Businesses should also watch for formal instructions on in-transit goods, entries already filed and shipments scheduled during the suspension window. Without that guidance, importers may still face disputes over when and how the tariff pause applies.

The broader legal context also remains unsettled. Section 338 is an untested tool in modern trade practice, and earlier court fights over presidential tariff authority show that aggressive tariff actions can draw litigation. As detailed in earlier reporting on the legal challenges surrounding Trump’s tariff authority , importers may need to preserve records for both compliance and possible refund or protest strategies.

The Pause Buys Time, Not Certainty

The three-day pause delays implementation of the 50% Section 338 tariffs; it does not repeal the proclamations or prove that a comprehensive U.S.-Canada trade agreement is complete. Small businesses with Canadian supply chains should use the window to audit exposure, confirm classifications, review contracts and prepare for either outcome. Until the deal text and customs guidance are public, the safest assumption is that the tariff risk has been deferred, not eliminated.