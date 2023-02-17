The right email marketing tools will change your email marketing game for the better. However, amongst the countless tools and software available in the market, finding the perfect partner for your business needs is pretty challenging.

If you’re looking for the best email marketing software in the market, this guide is all you need. We’ve analyzed several tools’ user experience, analytical features, template options, and adaptability in order to craft an all-inclusive list of the top 10 email marketing services.

Our Pick for Best Email Marketing Software: MailChimp MailChimp is one of the oldest email marketing tools with a robust collection of email marketing features.

It’s proficient in modern email marketing with new-age features like automation, content optimizer, and action-based emails

The free plan alone is enough for small businesses and entrepreneurs

It also comes in a responsive mobile application, and that too, for both IOS and Android Visit MailChimp Now

The Best Email Marketing Software – Top 10

Here are the 10 best email marketing software:

Mailchimp : Best email marketing software for 2023 Moosend : Best email marketing software for small business RapidMail : Best email marketing software for user experience MailerLite : Best for superior A/B testing HubSpot : Best marketing email software for comprehensive marketing solutions Drip : Best email marketing automation software Sendinblue : Best bulk email marketing software Sender : Best text and email marketing software SendPulse : Best for AI-powered email marketing management ActiveCampaign : Best business email marketing software for migration

Email Marketing Software Comparison: In Detail

Now that you have had a quick overview of our selected email marketing software, let’s take a deeper dive into their features, pricing, and much more.

1. Mailchimp — Best Email Marketing Software for 2023

Mailchimp has been one of the best email marketing software since its inception in 2001. Founded by Dan Kurzius and Ben Chestnut, MailChimp is easily the email marketing tool that most beginners start with.

In fact, thanks to its recent development, it has expanded its bases to websites and e-commerce, providing merchants with ultimate marketing and hosting solutions.

Mailchimp Features

Let’s take a look at the three best features of Mailchimp:

1. Content Optimizer

A lot of times, small business owners and entrepreneurs have trouble understanding the kind of content they should deliver through their emails. That’s why at Mailchimp, you get a content optimizer that provides a personalized solution to make your emails more interesting and click-worthy.

2. Action-triggered Mails

You’d obviously want to maintain consistent communication with your customers, so you have to be available for them all the time. Now that is physically impossible, Mailchimp offers action-based emails that are triggered and delivered automatically when a customer performs a certain activity.

3. Responsive Mobile Application

Many email marketing tools have limited their services to websites alone. However, Mailchimp makes managing your email marketing campaigns easier than ever with its responsive mobile app. Create emails, track performance, and edit your content, all from your mobile anytime you want.

Pricing

Let’s take a look at the Mailchimp pricing:

The free plan allows you to send up to 10,000 emails per month to up to 2000 subscribers.

The Essential Pack starts at $9.99 and covers 50,000 contacts along with A/B testing.

The Standard Pack comes at $14.99 and caters to a subscriber base of 100,000

If your needs are bigger, the Premium Plan at $299, covering multivariate testing, custom domains, phone support, audience segmentation, and up to 200,000 contacts, is perfect for you.

Pros: Trustworthy content optimizer

Trustworthy content optimizer Amazing range of templates

Amazing range of templates Generous freemium features

Generous freemium features Responsive mobile application Cons: Expensive paid plans

Visit MailChimp Now

Software Our score Pricing MailChimp ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Starts at $9.99

Summary Starting Price $9.99 Free Trial/Demo Free Plan Deployment Web-based, Saas, Mobile Application Integrations Zapier, Zoom, Shopify, Salesforce etc Features Action-based emails

Email designing

Content optimizer

2. Moosend — Best Email Marketing Software for Small Business

Founded in 2013 by Yannis Psarras, Moosend is a popular email marketing software for small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs. Its user-friendly interface is perfect for beginners to start their email marketing campaign in a few simple steps.

You can use it to manage multiple campaigns and mailing lists together. You can even personalize and segmentize your emails to reach dedicated customers from different backgrounds.

Moosend Features

In addition to the basic email marketing segmentation and personalization features, here are some more benefits you can expect when using Moosend:

1. Automation

Moosend allows you to automate email sequences and personalized offers.

For instance, you can automate:

Onboarding email sequence

ThankYou email sequence post service

Newsletters

Also, based on how customers interact with your website and products, you can automatically send them an exclusive discount, product recommendations, or pop-up forms.

2. Analytics & Insight

Email marketing deals with a lot of customer data, and going through all of it manually would be an uphill task. You’ll be glad to know that Moosend comes with a powerful analytical tool that gives you an overview of your email marketing campaigns in one dashboard.

Not to mention you also get an insight into detailed customer profiles and see who interacted with your email, who didn’t, and what elements of your emails were best received.

3. A/B Testing

Crafting the perfect email marketing copy that generates hundreds of leads in the first go is impossible without a few rounds of A/B testing to understand the likes and dislikes of your customer.

With Moosend, you can easily create multiple versions of the same email, send them to your customers, and see which version is garnering the best response.

Pricing

Moosend has a 3-tier pricing plan:

Free Plan:

The free plan is free forever and includes basic functions like:

Multiple marketing channels

Easy email template designing

Tracking and Analytics

Access to APIs & support services

100+ integrations

Pro Plan

The pro plan starts at $9/month for up to 2000 subscribers and comes with additional features like:

Creating landing pages

Automation workflows

SMTP server

Enterprise Plan

The enterprise plan is perfect for large organizations and companies with over 200,000 subscribers. As far as the pricing is concerned, you’ll have to get in touch with Moosend’s team to get a custom quote.

In addition to all the features available in the free and pro plan, you also get customer reporting and your own IP address. Depending on the agreement you have with Moosend, you might also get a few additional benefits.

Pros: Unlimited emails

Easy automation

Countless integrations

Amazing customer support Cons: Customer support limited to 5 working days

Visit Moosend Now

Software Our score Pricing Moosend ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Starts at $9

Summary Starting Price $9 Free Trial/Demo Free trial Deployment Web-based, Saas Integrations Zapier, Salesforce, WordPress Salesforce, etc Features AB testing

Automation

Analytics & Insights

3. Rapidmail—Best Email Marketing Software for User Experience

Rapidmail was founded in 2008 and is governed by its parent company Sarbacane software. Its super easy user interface and countless template options are perfect for freelancers and small businesses looking to take their email marketing campaigns to the next level.

Whether you want to automate your email marketing campaigns or integrate them with your website or eCommerce store to increase your sales, Rapidmail will be your friend in doubling up your business’s growth.

Rapidmail Features

Wondering what makes Rapidmail worth a try? Here are its 3 best features:

1. Integrations

Rapidmail offers easy integrations with 9 different applications, including Shopify, WordPress, Plentymarkets, etc. Instead of manually driving customers from other platforms to your mailing list, you can simply integrate the two platforms.

2. Automation

Planning to launch a full-fledged email marketing campaign would mean that you’ll have to deal with thousands of emails every day. Rapidmail simplifies this process by allowing you to automate your emails.

These emails are divided into three categories:

Annually

One-time

Action-based

3. Transactional email

Emails were never meant for one-way communication, were they? If you want to automate email sequences post customer transactions or actions, try Rapidmail’s transactional emails. Set it up once and let it take care of all customer communication forever.

Pricing

The best thing about Rapidmail’s pricing is its flexibility and personalization for every business type. Unlike other tools that have fixed packages to choose from, Rapidmail allows you to create your own custom package.

They have a price calculator on their website, and all you have to do is enter your business requirements and let them give you a personalized quote.

Pros: Easy integration and automation

Free trial available

Custom pricing

User-friendly user interface Cons: No free plan is available

Not compatible with mobile devices

Visit RapidMail Now

Software Our score Pricing RapidMail ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Visit their website for pricing

Summary Starting Price Flexible Free Trial/Demo Free Trial Deployment Web-based, Saas Integrations Shopify, WordPress, Plentymarkets, etc Features Automation

Transactional email

Easy integrations

4.MailerLite—Best for Superior A/B Testing

Since its inception in 2005 by Eimantas Norkunas and Ignas Rubežius, MailerLite has grown to be a reliable email marketing service provider.

With a loyal base of more than 800,000 customers, MailerLite is in a league of its own with its easy-to-use interface and seamless user experience. All of its features are simple yet effective in supercharging your email marketing campaigns.

MailerLite Features

In addition to a beginner-friendly interface, here are the three best features of MailerLite:

1. Diverse Content Format

MailerLite’s services are not just limited to emails. Say you want to grow your business and customer base. In that case, you can create forms and pop-ups with this software and embed them on your website.

Irrespective of the type of content you create, you’ll enjoy the benefits of insights, template diversity, and optimizer.

2. A/B Testing

MailerLite makes A/B testing a breeze. Say you don’t know how A/B testing works. All you’ll have to do then is follow Mailerlite’s features to create different versions of the same emails and see which of those versions give the best results.

3. Customer Segmentation

Want to customize your image based on different segments of your customer base? Try MailerLite’s customer segmentation. Divide your customers based on age, sex, country, or recent action and send individual emails in bulk to each segment.

Pricing

The free plan of MailerLite allows you to send up to 12,000 emails for 1,000 subscribers. All the other paid plans fall under the premium category, and their pricing looks something like this:

$10/month: Unlimited emails for 1000 subscribers

$15/month: Unlimited emails for up to 2500 subscribers

$30/month: Unlimited emails for up to 5000 subscribers

$50/month: Unlimited emails for up to 10000 subscribers

Pros: Simple to use

Easy A/B testing

Segmentize your customers

Create landing pages, forms, pop-ups, and much more Cons: Inadequate tutorials and set-up assistance Visit MailerLite Now Software Our score Pricing MailerLite ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Starts at $10 [/su_list] [/su_list]

Summary Starting Price $10 Free Trial/Demo Free Trial Deployment Web-based, Saas. Mobile application Integrations Zapier, Salesforce, WordPress Salesforce, etc Features AB testing

Diverse content format

Customer segmentation

5.Hubspot—Best Marketing Email Software for Comprehensive Marketing Solutions

Hubspot was founded in 2006 by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah to allow customers to participate in the marketing process of their respective brands.

Soon after, it garnered thousands of customers owing to its diverse marketing tools covering every aspect of digital marketing. Recognizing the high return rate on email marketing, Hubspot was quick to develop its email marketing tools.

Today, it stands tall as one of the most affordable yet effective email marketing tools for small and large-scale businesses.

Hubspot Features

Along with various advanced features that almost every other marketing tool offers, Hubspot is ahead of the game credit to the following three features:

1. Easy to Manage Dashboard

Digging through piles of emails just to look for that one particular file is a huge waste of time. To simplify managing your dashboard and emails, Hubspot introduced a smart filter that allows you to categorize emails based on their status, campaign, and folder.

You can even search for a particular email by just looking up its title in the search bar.

2. Export Email Information

Your work cannot be entirely restricted to Hubspot, and they understand it. That’s why they came up with an email information export feature that allows you to collect all your campaign data and export them to a different device or tool.

3. Edit Columns to Check Email Status

Surely, you’d like a detailed insight page, as it’ll help you understand how your emails are performing. But sometimes, all you need to know is whether or not they have been delivered and opened.

Hubspot simplifies checking email status; you will find dedicated columns right beside the email title. You can even edit these columns to choose what data you want to see first.

Pricing

Let’s take a look at the Hubspot pricing plans:

Starter Plan at $45 for 1000 contacts

Professional Plan at $800 for 2000 contacts

Enterprise Plan at $3200 for 10,000 contacts

The most impressive part of the pricing scheme is that they’re flexible, and you can add additional contact in each pack with minimal extra charges.

Pros: Easy navigation

Adequate automation

User-friendly dashboard

Simplified email data management Cons: No free plan is available

Visit HubSpot Now

Software Our score Pricing HubSpot ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Starts at $45

Summary Starting Price $45 Free Trial/Demo Free trial Deployment Web-based, Saas, Mobile Applications Integrations Gamil, LinkedIn, Google Ads, Slack, etc Features Easy to manage dashboard

Simplified email information export

Instant email status check

6.Drip—Best Email Marketing Automation Software

Founded in 2013 by Pushkar Mukewar and Neil Kothari, Drip is a fresh breath of air amongst a sea of similar email marketing tools.

Drip beats all its other competitors with an exceptional level of automation. The features that come under Drip’s regular plans are far more advanced than what you might find in enterprise-level plans of other email marketing tools.

Drip Features

Here are the three best features of Drip:

1. Advanced Segmentation

Drip dives deep into your customer’s data and brings out unique information that you can use to curate the perfect email for them.

You get everything you need to know about a lead with Drip, from their likes and dislikes to understanding the requirements through their previous actions.

2. Email Funnels

You must have heard about sales funnels, but do you know how an email funnel works? An email funnel lays down your customer’s entire journey, starting from their first interaction with your emails to their last response.

This helps you see the potential hurdles of the campaigns and areas that need improvement.

3. Cross-Platform Marketing

Don’t just limit your email marketing campaigns to desktops. With Drip, your emails are now optimized for tablets and mobile applications for every operating system. The motto is simple — create from one and share with everyone.

Pricing

After the 14-day free trial ends, you can start with the basic Drip plan for 500 contacts at $19 a month. If you need a bigger plan, check out Drip’s price calculator and customize the perfect plan for your business.

Pros: Impressive multi-channel compatibility

Unbeatable automation service

New-age customer segmentation and tracking

Seamless cross-platform marketing and data management Cons: Core email marketing features could use some improvement

Visit Drip Now

Software Our score Pricing Drip ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Starts at $19

Summary Starting Price $19 Free Trial/Demo Free trial Deployment Web-based, Saas, Mobile application Integrations Shopify, Magneto, AccessAlly, etc Features Customer segmentation

Cross-platform marketing

Email Funnels

7.Sendinblue—Best Bulk Email Marketing Software

If you are looking for a tool that focuses on email marketing and offers a complete package, try Sendinblue.

The tool will provide you with both basic features like adequate email templates and reporting tools and advanced features like A/B testing. Not to mention that you get all this at an affordable price.

Sendinblue Features

Here are the 3 best features of Sendinblue:

1. Simple & Clean Dashboard

The biggest problem with most email marketing tools is the complexity of their dashboard, which makes it difficult for beginners to grasp their features. However, Sendinblue has a pretty neat and simple dashboard.

You can get an idea of all the features at a simple glance and easily navigate through the menu to start your journey.

2. 100% Deliverable Transactional Emails

The biggest concern of most marketers is the deliverability of transactional emails. But with Sendinblue’s team constantly optimizing your content and helping you design the perfect transactional email, 100% deliverability is guaranteed every single time.

3. Smart Delivery Solutions

The hardest part of email marketing campaigns is not creating the email itself but understanding and nailing the factors that influence its success. Sendinblue will help you find the perfect version of your email with a simple A/B test.

Moreover, they also offer an intelligent machine learning-powered delivery time optimizer so that your email reaches your customer’s inbox only when they are most likely to see it.

Pricing

Sendinblue offers 4-tier pricing:

Free Plan

Unlimited contacts

300 emails a day

Lite Plan

Starts at $25/month

Unlimited contacts

40,000 emails a month

Essential Plan

Starts at $39/month

Unlimited contacts

60,000 emails a month

Premium Plan

Starts at $66/month

Unlimited contacts

120,000 emails a month

If your needs aren’t met by any of these plans, you can also reach out to the Sendinblue team for a customized plan.

Pros: Straightforward for beginners

Affordable pricing

Guaranteed content & optimized delivery

100% deliverability on transactional emails Cons: Daily limit on the free plan

Visit Sendinblue Now

Software Our score Pricing Sendinblue ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Starts at $25

Summary Starting Price $25 Free Trial/Demo Free plan Deployment Web-based, Saas, Mobile application Integrations WordPress, Stripo, PrestShopetc Features Smart Delivery Solutions

100% deliverability guaranteed

Simple & clean dashboard

8. Sender—Best Text And Email Marketing Software

Founded in 2012 by Edgaras Vaitkevičius, Sender is another popular email marketing tool that holds its ground with brilliant email marketing templates, content optimizer, customization, and affordable & flexible pricing.

Sender Features

Here are the three best features of Sender:

1. Simple Content Editor

Sender prides itself in keeping everything on its website simple and user-friendly, and its content editor is a prime example of this.

Whether you are creating an email or a newsletter, all that you have to familiarise yourself with is a drag and drop builder to arrange your email elements and create a crisp & engaging email copy.

2. Pop-ups & Customizable Forms

Sender does not just help you manage your existing subscriber base but also helps your business grow with its customizable forms and pop-ups. Embed these pop-ups on your website and landing pages to encourage more customers to register with your service.

You can also use a customizable form to collect unique data about your leads to know them inside out.

3. Automated Emails

Almost every email marketing tool these days has an automated email feature. But what makes Sender’s automated email special is that they’re available even in the free plan.

You can now automatically send bulk, transactional emails or notify your customers about their abandoned cart for absolutely no cost.

Pricing

The free plan of sender allows up to 15000 monthly emails for 2500 subscribers.

The paid plans include:

Standard plan at $41.75 — covers 240k emails a month and 20k subscribers.

Professional Plan at $208 — covers 480k emails a month and 20k subscribers.

All the plans, including the top-level enterprise plans, are customizable. You can find custom pricing by simply entering your total number of subscribers.

Pros: Generous free plan

User-Friendly interface

Brilliantly designed email and pop-up templates

Emails compatible with embedded media files Cons: A/B testing isn’t available

Inadequate customer support

Visit Sender Now

Software Our score Pricing Sender ⭐⭐⭐ Starts at $41.75

Summary Starting Price $41.75 Free Trial/Demo Free plan Deployment Web-based, Saas, Mobile applications Integrations Gamil, Hubspot, Google Forms, Discord, etc Features Customizable forms and pop-ups

Automated emails

Simple content editor

9. SendPulse— Best for AI-powered Email Marketing Management

SendPulse is a powerful email marketing tool that specializes in audience segmentation, A/B testing, lead generation, customer tracking, and of course, email marketing.

While all the basic features of SendPulse are available in most other email marketing tools, what makes it different is its dominance in the field of push notifications and SMS marketing.

Founded by Eugene Medvednikov and Konstantin Makarov in 2015, SendPulse is perfect for you if you are looking for an all-in-one email marketing tool.

SendPulse Features

Let’s take a look at the top three features of SendPulse:

1. Powerful AI

SendPulse’s AI allows you to get into the minds of your customers. You can check their purchase history and understand the kind of email they would be interested in.

With the data extracted by the AI, you can resend unopened emails and identify the perfect mailing timing to achieve the highest open rate.

2. Code-free Email Designs

Creating an engaging email copy without email marketing tools will require in-depth knowledge of advanced-level coding. This is where SendPulse comes into the picture.

All you have to do is use the drag and drop builder to create your perfect email template in just a few minutes.

3. Email Scheduler

Email marketing requires consistency, and it’s not possible for marketers to manually send out emails round the clock. But with SendPulse’s email scheduler, you can upload and schedule all your emails well in advance.

This tool will automatically send out your emails even when you are away.

Pricing

Sendpulse offers 4 packages:

Free pack for up to 500 subscribers and 15,000 emails

Standard pack starting at $6.40/month (Customizable)

Pro pack starting at $7.68/month (Customizable)

Enterprise plan starting at $10.75/month (Customizable)

Pros: Competent AI

Reliable Email scheduler

Hassle-free email creation

Easy implementation of A/B testing Cons: Steep learning curve

Visit SendPulse Now

Software Our score Pricing SendPulse ⭐⭐⭐ Starts at $6.40

Summary Starting Price $6.40 Free Trial/Demo Free plan Deployment Web-based, Saas, Mobile applications Integrations Zapier, WordPress, WooCommerce, TypeForm, etc Features Powerful AI

Code-free email design

Email scheduler

10. ActiveCampaign—Best Business Email Marketing Software for Migration

ActiveCampaign is best known for its brilliant automation features. Along with all the basic email marketing features that every other software offers, ActiveCampaign takes its service a notch higher by offering comprehensive automation services.

ActiveCampaign Features

Here are the 3 best features of ActiveCampaign:

1. Automatically Implements Machine Learning

AI and machine learning are an integral part of most email marketing software these days. However, what makes ActiveCampaign different is its automatic implementation of the analysis it makes.

For example, once it manages to find out what your customers like to read, it will automatically give your suggestions on optimizing your content as per their preferences.

2. Multi-channel Compatibility

If you don’t want your email marketing tool to be limited to its web version, then Activecampaign will be your friend. It comes with a chrome extension that allows you to manage all your campaigns without leaving your email account.

Not to mention it also has a mobile app to help you work on your emails even when you are away from your desk.

3. Easy Migration

No other email marketing tool offers such robust migration and onboarding assistance.

ActiveCampaign gives you unlimited access to their community center and offers free online support, in-person training, guides and templates, automation recipes, and much more to help you migrate from your previous email service provider and get started with ActiveCampaign.

Pricing:

Here’s a quick glimpse into ActiveCampaign’s pricing for 500 subscribers:

Lite: $9/month

Plus: $49/month

Professional: $149/month

Enterprise: $249/month

The pricing is flexible and will increase as your number of subscribers increases.

Pros: Powerful automation

Detailed insights

Easy migrations

Guaranteed deliverability Cons: No free plan

Extra charges for email preview

Visit ActiveCampaign Now

Software Our score Pricing ActiveCampaign ⭐⭐⭐ Starts at $9

Summary Starting Price $9 Free Trial/Demo Free trial Deployment Web-based, Saas, Mobile applications Integrations Amazon, Slack, Zendesk, Shopify, etc Features Automatically implements machine learning

Easy migration

Multichannel compatibility

Best Free Email Marketing Software

It’s not possible to get a truly free email marketing software. While many popular tools like MailChimp offer enough features in their free plan, once your business starts growing, you will soon outgrow the restrictions that come with free plans.

If you are looking for free email marketing software to get started with, try:

All three of these free email marketing software offer adequate features in their free plans. You will find most core features, template designs, and sufficient email & subscriber limits to get started with your email marketing journey.

Best Email Marketing Software for Ecommerce

If you are looking for an email marketing software that is compatible with your eCommerce store, try:

These email marketing tools have excellent integration capacities and offer pop-ups that can be embedded in your store to direct your shoppers to subscribe to your mailing list.

You can also create action-based emails through these tools and remind your customers about the abandoned carts or products they might be interested in.

Best Email Marketing Automation Software

Email marketing automation software offer marketing automation through automated responses and emails. These tools can also be used to track customer data and use AI to automatically prepare responses and identify the perfect delivery time.

Here are our top picks for email marketing automation software:

Drip : Along with basic email automation, Drip’s powerful AI extracts sensitive customer information and creates insightful performance reports automatically.

ActiveCampaign : It automatically implements your customer behavior analysis in your next email.

Moosend : Helps you create and send automated welcome sequences or onboarding emails.

Best Email Marketing Software for Agencies

Not every email marketing software is competent enough to deal with the diverse needs of big agencies.

If you want a tool to deal with your complex email marketing needs, any of these three will be your best bet:

Unlike regular email marketing tools, these tools come with special enterprise-level plans that are designed for advanced agency needs. Simply put, they don’t let the restrictions of pre-designed plans limit your email campaigns.

Feel free to reach out to the sales team of these individual tools to create a custom plan with ultimate email marketing features.

Text and Email Marketing Software

Sometimes, emails aren’t enough to maintain consistent communication with your customers. If you want easier ways to reach out to them, try SMS marketing.

Here are the three best tools that offer equally impressive email and SMS marketing features:

While SendPulse offers a native SMS marketing feature, Mailchimp and Hubspot will ask you to integrate them with an SMS marketing tool. That said, both Mailchimp and Hubspot offer seamless integration through Zapier.

Mailchimp can be connected with SimplyTexting, and Hubspot can be connected with Message Media.

What is Email Marketing Software?

Email marketing tools are Saas applications used by entrepreneurs, content creators, and businesses to manage their email marketing campaigns. They usually offer a comprehensive suite of services which includes email creation, delivery, and tracking.

If you want to send out bulk emails to your subscriber list with a personalized touch and understand how they are interacting with it, get your hands on an email marketing software today!

What Are the Benefits of Using an Email Marketing Software?

Wondering why you should switch from a manual email marketing approach to email marketing software? Here’s why:

1. Save Time On Sending Email

Most email service providers have a limit on the number of emails you can send at once. Also, for services like Gmail, you have to manually add all the recipients. Both of these factors can severely hamper your email marketing goals.

To make it easier for you, an email marketing software comes with a bulk mailing feature where you can send out an email to all your subscribers in just one click.

2. Helps You Understand Your Email’s Performance

Sending out emails to your subscribers isn’t enough. You must also know how well your emails are performing to identify areas that require improvement.

Unlike regular email service providers, email marketing software has a dedicated analytics section where they give you insight into the delivery success, open rate, and engagement rate of your emails so that you can calculate your campaigns’ success.

3. Engaging Email Templates

Why would you stick to the age-old and highly generic templates of regular email service providers when you can choose from several engaging and customizable email templates through email marketing tools!

The best part is that you can easily personalize the pre-designed templates to match your brand’s theme and tone.

4. Automate Responses

No brand has the time to manually respond to each email, especially the ones that have thousands of subscribers. That’s why email marketing tools allow you to create automated responses to common queries along with automated sequences for particular customer activity.

How Much Does an Email Marketing Software Cost?

The cost of an email marketing software largely depends on the service you choose, the features they offer, and your final email marketing plan. A starter pack will cost you anywhere between $8 to $20, whereas advanced plans would cost anywhere around $200 or above.

If you opt for a personalized, enterprise-level plan, the prices will be higher and might even surpass the $1000/month mark.

Does CRM Software Include Email Marketing?

Email marketing is a crucial part of CRM (Customer Relationship Management). That’s why a lot of CRM tools, including Zoho CRM and Freshsales, cover email marketing under their CRM services.

Which Type of Email Marketing Software is Right for You? Things to Look For

Your email marketing needs will ultimately determine your ideal email marketing partner. Here are five important features that must be present in your ideal email marketing tool:

1. Template Diversity

One of the main reasons to switch to an email marketing tool is that you’ll be able to customize your email templates and set them apart from the genetic style of regular email service providers.

Hence, you should look for email marketing tools that offer diverse pre-designed templates for every niche.

2. Simple and Responsive

Email marketing tools are primarily used to do away with the tedious mailing process that regular email service providers offer. Hence, your ideal email marketing tool should be simple to use and deliver your emails with a 100% success rate.

3. Automated Processes

Marketing tools today are incomplete without automation. The same goes for email marketing software. Your chosen tool should offer a certain degree of automation, especially through automated responses and email sequences.

4. Data-Driven

Email marketing tools are not just a medium to send out emails and newsletters but are also a gold mine of customer data.

Hence, your ideal email marketing tool should automatically store important customer data, help you segment through different classes of target audience and automatically supply sensitive customer information that can accelerate your marketing campaign’s success.

5. Reliable Customer Support

No matter how many tech experts you have on your team, it’s always advisable to have a team from the SaaS tool itself to help you out with complex issues.

So, when looking for the perfect email marketing software, make sure you check out their customer support’s reliability and efficiency.

Conclusion: What is the Best Email Marketing Software in 2023

Each of the email marketing software we have mentioned above comes with its own USPs and specialties.

While our top pick for the best email marketing software in 2023 has to be MailChimp, considering its usability, advanced features, and affordability, you can certainly try other tools and expect equally impressive results.

In the end, it’s all about which tool meets your email marketing priorities the best.

FAQs