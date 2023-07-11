  • Home
  Bitcoin Price Prediction: Whales and Sharks Scoop Up $2.15 Billion in BTC in a Few Weeks – Here's What It Could Mean For BTC

Arslan Butt
Bitcoin (BTC), the leading global cryptocurrency, continues to demonstrate remarkable growth, preserving a steady uptick in value. It has firmly established its position above the $30,400 level. The escalating trajectory of BTC prices can be linked to several factors.

Primary among these is the substantial acquisition of BTC by Bitcoin whales, amounting to a total of $2.15 billion. This indicates a robust demand for cryptocurrency and is considered a driving force for the price increase.

Additionally, the US Federal Reserve’s recent announcement to conclude the interest rate hike cycle has significantly bolstered Bitcoin prices. Also, Standard Chartered has predicted a remarkable $120,000 value for Bitcoin by 2025. The impending Bitcoin halving event further amplifies the positive sentiment regarding Bitcoin’s price path.

It’s worth noting that the cryptocurrency market has seen a significant boost in overall trading volume, with a notable increase of 46%. This spike in trading activities reflects participants’ growing involvement and rising interest in the Bitcoin market.

Bitcoin Whales’ Trading Activity: Implications for BTC Price

Currently, Bitcoin stands at $30,451, with a 24-hour trading volume of $14,628,075,319. Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has seen a 1.12% increase. Data from Platform Sentiment reveals that Bitcoin sharks and whales have acquired substantial BTC over the past month.

These addresses, which hold between 10 to 10,000 BTC, have purchased $2.15 billion worth of Bitcoin in less than a month.

They began accumulating on June 17th and continued purchasing until July 8th, adding 71,000 BTC to their holdings. The acquisitions started when Bitcoin was priced around $27,000 and continued within the $30,000 to $31,000 range.

However, recent data suggest these addresses have begun selling, with notable declines in their holdings at the end of June and July 7th. This trend could indicate a temporary pause before selling resumes.

For those considering whether it’s time to sell, monitoring the activities of these shark and whale addresses is crucial as they significantly influence the market.

Therefore, the impact of these movements on the BTC price could be significant. The buying activity of Bitcoin sharks and whales signals robust demand for the cryptocurrency, potentially driving up its price. Conversely, recent selling activities suggest a potential cooling-off period, which may impose downward pressure on the price.

Bitcoin Market Outlook: Optimistic Forecasts and Rising Hash Rate

Berenberg Capital Markets suggests a significant uptick in MicroStrategy’s (MSTR) share value may be imminent, owing to the approaching Bitcoin halving in April 2024. Past halving events have resulted in Bitcoin’s price escalating by a minimum of 682%, and with MicroStrategy’s substantial Bitcoin holding, a surge seems likely.

Increased institutional acceptance of Bitcoin and positive sentiments from industry veterans indicate a potential future rally. Thus, these predictions and factors related to Bitcoin’s halving may positively influence BTC’s price.

Standard Chartered anticipates that Bitcoin’s price could escalate to $120,000 by the end of 2024, propelled by factors like miners withholding their coins, consequently depleting the supply. If Bitcoin’s price surges to $50,000, it may lead to miners offloading fewer coins, tightening the circulation further and initiating a beneficial cycle.

Bitcoin’s value has already escalated by 84% this year, paralleled by a shift of BTC ownership from short-term to long-term holders.

The forecast of Bitcoin touching $120,000 by 2024, in conjunction with the transition of BTC to long-term holders, might favor BTC’s price.

Bitcoin’s Mining Hash Rate Hits Record High

The mining hash rate of Bitcoin has attained a record high, with miners resuming operations in Texas. The hash rate leaped to 465 EH/s, accelerating block production. BTC miners generated $2.4 billion in Q2 revenue, totaling $184 million in transaction fees.

Currently, Bitcoin’s price hovers around $30,000. Therefore, the announcement of Bitcoin’s mining hash rate hitting an all-time high signals reinforced confidence and stability, potentially giving BTC price a positive boost.

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Arslan Butt.
Arslan Butt
B2C Expert
Arslan is a professional live webinar speaker and derivatives (cryptocurrency, forex, commodities, and indices) analyst. Arslan holds an MBA in Finance, and an MPhil in Behavioral Finance. Arslan brings a broad range of skills to help beginners evaluate financial data and investment trends, carry out technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and make an informed decision on the best ways to strategize their investment selection. For several years, Arslan has been a cryptocurrency and forex trader, with a current focus on cryptocurrency price predictions and forecasting. Previously, he has worked on a brokerage firm's forex and cryptocurrency trading team, managing the risk associated with client exposure. Arslan's main fields of expertise are - trading psychology, speculative positioning, market sentiment, and price action analysis. As well as his news coverage on Business2Community, Arslan's work can be found on Bitcoin Wisdom, CryptoNews, ForexCrunch, FX Leaders, InsideBitcoins and EconomyWatch.
