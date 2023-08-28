Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Disclosure Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

If you have ever asked yourself “what is a digital creator? ” you certainly aren’t alone. It’s such a diverse term that is used so often that it can be difficult to define.

Digital creators are the people behind all of the content that is displayed on the internet and elsewhere like on television. They are the individuals who harness the power of technology to craft and share creative (or sometimes not-so-creative) content across a myriad of online platforms.

From YouTubers to bloggers and beyond, the term “digital creator” encapsulates a diverse array of creative individuals who have found their voice in the digital realm. But at the center of it all, they simply use their creativity to produce and share content with a wider audience.

This article delves into the world of digital creation, exploring its significance, and the diverse types of creators, and providing guidance for those aspiring to embark on their own journey as digital creators.

What Is a Digital Creator?

Simply put, digital creators create content that appeals to a certain audience. They leverage digital tools and platforms to produce, distribute, and showcase their content to an online audience. The platforms include YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, a website, or any other digital avenue. Most create online media, like social media posts, YouTube videos, or blog posts but some make offline media through other digital means such as on cable television.

The type of content varies and can be videos, images, graphics, blog posts, or other types of media. Regardless of the media they choose, digital creators, sometimes called content creators, should create high-quality and engaging content to be successful.

Engaging content can include formats like funny comedy skits, exciting unboxings, TV show reviews, tutorials, or day-in-the-life vlogs. Regardless of the format they choose, the aim is to capture and interact with the audience through their content.

Unlike traditional creators who may work within specific artistic fields, digital creators often possess a unique blend of skills that enable them to navigate the digital landscape effectively. They are not confined by geographical boundaries, enabling them to connect with audiences globally.

The Unprecedented Rise of Digital Creators in Modern Media

The growth and evolution of the digital landscape and the internet have led to the need and rise of digital content creators. This is because, with more people, businesses, and institutions going digital, there is a need for more information to be presented digitally and in various formats so as to satisfy each audience’s needs.

The emergence of digital creators has significantly changed the media landscape. These creators have disrupted traditional media models and provided a new avenue for storytelling, entertainment, education, and influence.

The democratization of content creation, enabled by platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, has allowed individuals from all walks of life to become creators and share their unique perspectives.

It has also created a wealth of information about various concepts from both technical and non-technical topics. This has made it easier for people to learn things for free or at more affordable rates.

To an individual, becoming a digital creator offers numerous benefits such as the ability and opportunity to creatively express themselves as well as building a personal brand. Like every other career, content creation also offers the potential to earn a significant income and gain influence.

However, being a digital creator also comes with its fair share of challenges. First, due to increased interest in the space due to its fame and influence, content creation has become a highly competitive role and it’s only going to get worse. As such, it requires more effort and quality to be able to stand out.

Additionally, when platforms switch or adjust their recommendation algorithms, creators often need to navigate the changes by figuring out how to optimize content for the algorithm while keeping in mind what their target audience wants at the same time.

Digital creators sometimes also have to deal with copyright concerns, especially those who create video content. YouTube is well known for its poor copyright system and it isn’t alone. Other times, they find themselves on the receiving end of online criticism, cyberbullying, and shaming.

Despite the challenges, the allure of creative freedom, the potential for substantial earnings, and the ability to connect with like-minded individuals have contributed to the rapid growth of the creator space.

According to Goldman Sachs, the creator economy is currently worth $250 billion. However, the combined development of technology and a steady increase in digital consumption leads analysts to predict that the creator economy can almost double in size to a potential $480 billion by the year 2027.

This increase is also fueled by the growing interest in being a content creator which has continuously cropped up even in the younger age group. Based on statistics from SmallBusinessBlog, 29% of kids from the US want to become YouTube Vloggers.

When a similar survey was carried out in the UK, 30% of children stated that they would want to create YouTube content for a living.

Different Kinds of Digital Creators

In the expansive world of digital creation, creators come in a variety of forms, each with their own niche, content type, and platform preferences. From those who create videos such as YouTubers, to those who write blogs, each category offers a unique form of sharing information and content, earning in a variety of ways as well. Here are some of the main categories:

YouTubers

At the forefront of the digital creator revolution are YouTubers, the term for someone who creates YouTube videos. These are individuals who employ the power of videos to captivate, educate, and entertain their audiences using YouTube as their platform to upload and engage with their audience.

YouTubers span diverse genres, from tech reviews and gaming commentary to cooking tutorials and heartfelt vlogs. Using cameras, microphones, and editing their prowess, they bring their visions to life, often cultivating loyal communities of subscribers.

Aside from simply creating and uploading videos, many creators have now evolved into live streaming where they stream or replay videos for hours and hours. These kinds of videos gather viewers over time, some of whom watch for many hours before leaving to rest.

On the other hand, YouTube Shorts, which mimic TikTok videos, have also become popular since creators curate short and snackable content that entertains the viewer but also causes them to stay engaged.

One of the top YouTubers also happens to be the biggest content creator globally: Mr. Beast. Also known as Jimmy Donaldson, Mr. Beast has 163 million subscribers which has enabled him to be the highest-earning YouTuber generating $54 million a year.

Donaldson creates exciting content such as being buried for over 50 hours and attempting a 30-day fast that captures the interest of the younger audience.

Educators

Education has found new frontiers in the digital realm, thanks to creators who deliver knowledge in innovative ways on digital platforms. These educational content creators produce tutorials, explainers, and online courses that empower learners across the globe.

The main goal of educators is to condense all of their knowledge into materials that are simple for their audience to understand. They offer plug-and-play formulas, templates, and step-by-step instructions to either demystify complex subjects or teach practical skills on topics like creativity, online business, nutrition, personal finance, and more.

Education content is delivered through various formats such as blogs, newsletters, email courses, post captions, videos, webinars, or paid courses. As such, educators can be found on several platforms including YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram where they create engaging yet entertaining videos to educate the masses.

For more technical and in-depth concepts, educators mainly use YouTube to create and upload videos or LinkedIn, Medium, MailChimp, and Substack for written posts and newsletters. Online learning platforms like Skillshare and Coursera are excellent options as well, giving educators a reliable platform to monetize from by creating high-quality paid courses.

Among the top educators is Crash Course, a YouTube channel operated by two brothers (John and Hank Green) with expertise in Literature and History as well as Science. CrashCourse creates short videos, approximately 15 minutes each, offering information on various topics from Anatomy to Artificial Intelligence. The videos have fun illustrations and animations making the learning process easier especially for children and teens.

Podcasters

These digital creators have specialized in the auditory realm, offering immersive experiences through the power of spoken words. Podcasters are creators who engage listeners with insightful conversations, captivating interviews, comedy, or thought-provoking discussions on audio platforms.

Equipped with recording equipment and a knack for conversation, podcasters explore a wide array of topics, fostering connections with audiences through the intimacy of sound. They have a distinct edge in that their content can’t be passively consumed.

Therefore, once they have their audience’s attention, they have the ability and chance to hold it and offer advice, entertainment, and stories in a way that other creators are not able to.

There is typically a large overlap between podcasters and other creator types. Most times, podcasters are also educators, YouTubers, or writers. However, one thing is certain: their podcast is the primary means by which they produce their main content and grow their audience.

Working with audio also enables you to try many different things in order to develop into the content creator you want to be, whether it’s handling production for clients’ web content or self-producing a personal program.

More recently, podcasters have begun offering their content in other formats aside from audio. It is becoming more common to have a podcast streaming on Spotify or other audio platforms while the video version streams on YouTube.

By offering various formats, these digital creators have increased their streams of income enabling them to earn more by simply adding one more format.

A testament to podcasting prowess is “Serial,” a true crime podcast that sparked a global phenomenon of true crime podcasting. The podcaster, Sarah Koenig, narrated a 1999 murder story over several episodes in a season, each time discussing additional evidence and angles, attempting to unravel the truth behind the case.

Influencers

Most times, when people hear digital creators, they mainly think about influencers since they have become the most common type of creators and most people are exposed to them all the time. Influencers are individuals who utilize their credibility, expertise, and relatability to establish a strong connection with their audience in order to ‘influence’ them into a certain perspective, brand, or lifestyle. The tremendous rise of influencer marketing has made creating social media posts a hobby into a potentially incredibly lucrative career.

Influencing is mostly used as a marketing tool to translate followers and subscribers on various platforms into sales for sponsoring brands. As such influencers mix their personal lives and stories with brand content in a way that will cause their audience to want to purchase goods or acquire services because the creator uses or recommends it.

Their content spans a wide spectrum, encompassing eye-catching visuals such as curated and selfies, well-edited photos, personal stories, reviews, tutorials, and much more. Due to the way they have on their followers, these digital creators have become gems to brands looking to reach their target audiences.

Influencers mostly operate on social platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter, and even YouTube which helps create a more personal connection through vlogging their day-to-day lives.

Such digital creators mostly generate their income from brand partnerships, either for the content they create for them, or affiliate links and commission on sales. Other than that, they also earn from digital goods such as printable downloads or presets for photo editing, frequently offered through outside marketplaces like Etsy.

With increased influence and followers, some open businesses resonate with their brand and sell products or services that their audience has previously shown interest in acquiring.

Among the top influencers is Kylie Jenner who has amassed over 398 million followers on Instagram. According to Visual Capitalist, the digital creator earns a staggering $1.8 million per sponsored post, making her the highest-earning influencer globally.

Bloggers

Bloggers are one of the oldest forms of digital creators. Some people may even wonder if bloggers count as digital creators (they certainly do). They have contributed to a significant amount of information available on the internet today. Similar to podcasters who have specialized in audio content, bloggers have carved out their space in written content.

A blogger writes content in the form of articles of all kinds. Most times, they specialize in a given set of topics such as travel and lifestyle, beauty and fashion, or a given education subject. Other times, the focus is on their personality and they write about random things such as cars, food, news, parenthood, music, and so on.

Through writing and posting blogs, bloggers are able to build a readership and a following for themselves. Once they have a following, these digital creators must continue to post content that is relevant to what their followers want to read, otherwise, they can become disinterested.

In some cases, these creators have their own websites where they post their articles or they create one on platforms such as WordPress, Wix, or Squarespace. In other cases, they use platforms such as Medium to post their content and interact with their audience.

Having been in existence for a while, bloggers have built multiple ways to generate income. From running ads on their sites and brand sponsorships where they market products in their articles to paid courses and paid access to communities, bloggers can earn money in various ways.

As more apps are launched and people move to the next big thing, bloggers have had to spread their wings and be active on more platforms. As a result, most bloggers also have Instagram and Pinterest accounts which help them engage their audience between articles.

Neil Patel is one of the top bloggers globally, having gained recognition from President Obama and the UN as one of the top 100 entrepreneurs. Patel has specialized in online ad creation, content marketing, and search engine optimization (SEO).

What Skills Do You Need to Be a Successful Digital Creator?

The skills necessary for success as a digital creator are incredibly diverse. The main throughlines are that you have to be likable or create something that a lot of people enjoy and you have to be good at digital marketing. Beyond that, the skills you need entirely depend on the type of digital creator you want to be. For example, bloggers must be great, interesting writers who also have the ability to market their blogs and may need basic SEO skills. YouTubers need to be entertaining personalities with a variety of creative skills like video editing, planning and writing fun videos, using a photo editing tool to create thumbnail images, and coming up with catchy, clickable titles.

How Do Digital Creators Make Money?

There are a ton of different ways to make money as a digital creator but most of them fall under 2 categories of digital marketing: creating a selling your own product or affiliate marketing through brand partnerships. For some kinds of creators, the opportunities to launch and sell products are obvious but there are nearly infinite possibilities.

Examples of Digital Creator Products

Newsletter writer

A newsletter writer can simply sell the newsletter as a product, charging subscribers a few dollars per month. With enough subscribers, it could become a great career. Gergely Orosz, the brilliant writer and marketer behind The Pragmatic Engineer, is making millions of dollars from his newsletter alone. It’s important to note that The Pragmatic Engineer is the top technology newsletter in the world (and roughly the 2nd largest newsletter of any kind) so he is certainly an outlier.

Chess YouTuber

Levy Rozman (also known as GothamChess), the largest chess-related YouTube channel with over 4.1 million subscribers, has seen great success with a series of online chess courses that he put together himself. He is an International Master at chess (one step below Grandmaster, the highest rank) and was able to combine his skill and incredible knowledge in chess with his ability to create high-quality content that resonates with millions to make an incredibly successful business. He sells content that he created for essentially free (if you don’t count the tremendous time and experience it took to become so good at teaching chess) for $64 or $80 per course, depending on the depth of the course.

Affiliate Marketing Strategies for Digital Creators

Affiliate marketing is essentially just advertising. Creators partner with a company to drive traffic, sales, signups, or the like and get paid for it. Some creators partner with whichever company sends them an email with a half-decent deal first and just mention it in their video, blog, etc. This probably won’t work very well as you need a comprehensive affiliate marketing strategy to maximize returns.

Keep these important tips and strategies in mind when you plan yours:

Know your target audience : Knowing who your content might be best for is extremely important.

: Knowing who your content might be best for is extremely important. Be careful with choosing partners: Look for companies that fit you and your community’s standards.

Look for companies that fit you and your community’s standards. Look for brand partnerships within your niche: Companies within the same specific niche will often convert better and pay more for your marketing.

Companies within the same specific niche will often convert better and pay more for your marketing. Be consistent: Companies won’t keep working with you if you aren’t consistent

Companies won’t keep working with you if you aren’t consistent Track your success yourself: If possible, use tracking links that let you independently track and verify your performance.

If possible, use tracking links that let you independently track and verify your performance. Plan out promotions carefully: The difference between a sloppy, thrown-together ad and a carefully planned ad is tremendous.

The difference between a sloppy, thrown-together ad and a carefully planned ad is tremendous. Remain authentic: Most people can tell when you are being inauthentic or are overly exaggerating the merits of the product and may be turned away.

How to Start Your Journey as a Digital Creator

Now that you know what a digital creator is and what skills you need to become one, it’s time to start planning your journey. Starting out as a digital creator can be challenging and intimidating considering how many there are and how many forms of creation exist. Since digital creation is more of a creative process, every creator’s path is normally different.

As such, there is no single best way to start for everyone, but the steps below are helpful in figuring out where to begin.

Step 1: Find your Niche

Before becoming a digital content creator, one needs to find the specific niche they would like to create content given how vast digital creation is. Finding a niche that kindles your passion and piques your interest will serve as the bedrock for your content.

To do this, one needs to look deeply at their interests, strengths, and knowledge areas. Identifying these areas will offer you a list of the things you could potentially create content about.

With this list, identify things that you relate with passionately and that come to you naturally. Such topics will help you continue creating even after the initial excitement dies down. Finding and filling a niche is often extremely important for the most successful content creators. Creating within a specified niche will help your audience connect with you more since they understand exactly what for and why they consume your content.

It will also help you to stand out more as a digital creator given how rapidly the creator industry is growing and how competitive the space is. With a solid and clear-cut understanding of what type of content you create, it is easier for people to recommend you and even for institutions to recognize and nominate you for creator programs or awards.

Besides, a particular area of specialization will help you stay consistent and focused. Digital creators can always go back to their specialty to recall why they started creating content if they run into a mental block and are unsure how to proceed. A niche will also inspire consistency and determination in the creator.

Step 2: Set Your Goals

Once one has an understanding of what kind of content they would like to create as well as the platform they prefer to specialize in, the next step would be to set goals. This is important especially when pursuing digital content creation as a profession and but it’s still important for success otherwise, even if it will just be a hobby or pastime.

Setting goals is a strategy that ensures one achieves their objectives over time and makes good use of their digital creation. It will also serve as a reminder for digital creators anytime they feel stuck or overwhelmed or when challenges set in.

Starting something new can be exciting which could result in setting unrealistic and impractical goals. It is therefore important to be honest with oneself and do research on the reality of the digital creation space before setting goals.

This ensures that the goals are realistic, practical, and achievable in the set timeframe while also offering a challenge big enough to keep you going and cause you to chase improvement while at it.

Be sure to set specific and well-defined goals that will keep you accountable. Secondly, ensure your goals are quantifiable so you can track them. To do this, use numbers, for instance, set a specific number of followers you aim to gain in a given period or an exact figure you are looking to earn as income.

Lastly, give your objectives a deadline for completion as well. If you are setting goals for the following three months and commencing in January, for instance, be sure to specify the start and end dates. You can also put your motivation for being a digital producer in writing to help you stay focused and on track with your objectives.

If you don’t meet your goals, don’t be discouraged. Just set new goals and keep doing your best until you make it or decide it isn’t the career for you.

Step 3: Acquire the Necessary Equipment

With a clear understanding of the kind of content you are hoping to create as well as the goals in place, gathering the required tools and equipment is the next step. Different types of content require different equipment, for example, a blogger only requires a laptop whereas a YouTuber might require a camera, tripod, and microphone.

This step can easily be overwhelming as when starting out, creators think they need professional cameras, tripods, lighting, and editing software which they see professionals use. However, starting small is more advisable and recommended.

Therefore, if you cannot afford an expensive camera, a good smartphone with a tripod could work just fine. Smartphone cameras (on all modern flagships) are often much better devices than you need to get started. Instead of splurging on expensive lighting, one could use natural light by the window. Having this simplicity allows you to learn how to work with what you have and also prevents the procrastination that comes with saying you will start when you have everything.

Step 4: Create Consistently

To become a digital creator, you have to create consistently. Consistency is often vital for most recommendation algorithms and it will help you improve steadily.

Creating can either be the most enjoyable and fulfilling part of the content creation journey or the most daunting based on your mindset and approach.

If one just starts and focuses on having content to upload and deciding to learn along the way, they will be more productive and grow faster than those who focus on perfection from the start. The first piece of content will never be the best and there will always be room for improvement.

Instead of obsessing over tiny details, it’s wiser to build consistency and focus on engaging and connecting with your audience more to create a more solid following.

Additionally, track your creative process and notice what works well for you and your audience. For instance, you can discover that filming earlier in the day is better than filming later in the day since you have more natural lighting for a longer period of time.

Whether you’re writing, recording a podcast, or publishing to YouTube, always review your previous work to improve moving forward.

Step 5: Leverage Social Media

You must promote yourself if you want to perform well in this field no matter what and social media plays an extremely important role in a successful creator’s self-promotion strategy.

It’s generally advisable to make accounts on all of the major social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook and use them regularly. Use these platforms to bring in new fans by showing off your creations and your personality in general.

Step 5: Seek Monetization Opportunities

If one pursues digital creation as a career, then generating income is among their main objectives. As such, looking for paid opportunities or avenues to make money should be the next step after creating content and getting comfortable in your niche.

When a creator attains a certain number of followers or engagement, platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Pinterest, Twitch, and Instagram all provide compensated opportunities (though TikTok’s program is essentially negligible). To determine whether you are eligible or on the verge of being eligible, keep track of your progress on these platforms and find ways to grow and reach the eligibility requirements.

Other paid opportunities include brand collaborations, sponsorships, and affiliate links. Sometimes brands will contact creators who align with their products and visions. However, if that is not the case, a digital creator can also start contacting brands directly with proposals.

To do this, develop a press kit with details about your niche, content, follower count, social media, and engagement statistics. Also, pitch ideas to brands and be open to discussions. Monetization might take a while at the beginning but being persistent and consistent will accelerate the process.

Tips for Beginner Digital Content Creators

Following the above steps will get you started and on the right trajectory to grow both in your craft, following, and income. However, it takes more to stand out, capture an audience that becomes a community, and even attract brands. The tips below will help you accelerate your content creation journey

Establish a Schedule and Get Organized

Putting out content is good, but posting regularly is great. Getting on a regular schedule helps your audience know when they can expect high-quality content from you keeping them interested. Regular posting also helps with most recommendation algorithms.

Therefore, think about techniques like batch recording content and spreading it out over time. For instance, you may record five TikTok videos in a single day over the weekend and schedule them to be posted one at a time throughout the following week.

Secondly, you could come up with a content calendar where you brainstorm all the content you would like to create and schedule both a recording or creating date and a posting date. This not only helps you stay consistent, but it also streamlines the creation process and protects you from the creator’s block.

Stay Active on Social Media and Engage With Followers

Aside from posting content for your audience, staying active on secondary social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter helps you engage further with your audience which creates a more organic connection.

This not only helps you to lock in viewers and subscribers, but it also helps you to reach more people and attract new followers. It also presents you as an all-round creator to brands, increasing chances of them reaching out because they know you better and you have more to offer.

Is Becoming a Digital Creator the Right Path for You?

Deciding whether becoming a digital creator is the right path for you requires careful consideration of several factors. One should pay close attention to their passions and interests, whether or not they have the required skill set as well as whether they have the required tools or a way to acquire them.

However, once you choose to start, consistency and patience are important to keep you going long enough to get more followers and engagement and also to start earning income. Since it takes time to make a sustainable living off of digital creation, it is wiser to start as a part-time creator while doing another job to sustain yourself.

