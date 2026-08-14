A presidential memorandum signed on August 12, 2026, directs the federal government to create a program that could authorize vetted private U.S. cybersecurity companies to conduct offensive cyber operations against foreign criminal networks. The program would operate under federal direction, not as a free-standing license for companies to hack on their own.

The most concrete business detail is the money at risk. Participating companies may have to maintain a bond or escrow of at least $1 million, which can be forfeited if they violate their contractual obligations. For small and mid-sized cybersecurity firms, that figure turns a still-unfinished policy idea into an immediate capital, compliance, and liability question.

The memo sets deadlines and direction, but it does not finalize the program. Operating procedures are still due within 60 days, which means eligibility standards, bond mechanics, reporting duties, and legal-risk details remain subject to future rules.

The Proposed Program Would Deputize Private Firms Under Federal Control

The memorandum directs the National Coordination Center, overseen through the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice, to build a framework for operations against foreign cyber-enabled transnational criminal organizations. The program would cover two main types of activity: cyber surveillance operations and cyber effects operations.

Cyber surveillance operations involve accessing target systems without authorization, or exceeding authorized access, in order to gather intelligence while remaining undetected. Cyber effects operations go further, covering actions that manipulate, disrupt, deny, degrade, or destroy information systems or the infrastructure they control.

Every operation would require written approval from both executive directors before a participating company could act. Companies would apply, undergo vetting, and operate under contracts with DOJ or DHS. Risky Business reported that applicants are expected to need secure facilities, vetted personnel, and a demonstrated operational record, requirements that could favor firms already familiar with government contracting.

The public materials do not amend the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. Instead, the program is framed as government-directed activity carried out under federal law enforcement authority. That distinction matters because the legal protection for contractors will depend on how the final rules and contracts define authorization, oversight, and limits.

The $1 Million Bond Creates a High Barrier for Smaller Cybersecurity Firms

The bond requirement is not a normal application fee. It is a compliance mechanism tied to the contract a company signs with the government. If the company violates those terms, the bond or escrow can be forfeited.

For a large defense contractor, $1 million may be a manageable reserve. For a smaller specialist vendor, it could tie up working capital before any work starts. The final rules still need to explain whether the requirement will operate as cash escrow, a surety bond, an insurance-backed product, or another structure.

The bond also does not capture the full cost of participation. Companies may need secure facilities, cleared or heavily vetted personnel, legal review, specialized reporting systems, and insurance coverage capable of addressing a new category of operational risk. Those requirements could leave smaller firms eligible in theory but disadvantaged in practice.

Compliance Duties Extend Beyond the Money Posted Upfront

The memo describes a broader compliance system. Participating companies would need to disclose commercial threat-information agreements, submit to annual reviews, report the results of approved operations, and receive written approval before carrying out each individual mission.

The proposal also includes escalation duties. If an operation unintentionally reaches a U.S. person, a U.S.-based system, or a system controlled by a U.S. person, the company must stop immediately, apply minimization procedures, and notify the coordination center. Companies must also report evidence of imminent attacks on U.S. critical infrastructure or any risk of severe outcomes, including loss of life, serious injury, or activity rising to the level of armed force under international law.

Subcontracting could create another layer of exposure. If prime contractors bring smaller firms into the work, vetting standards, reporting duties, and liability terms may flow down to vendors that never interact directly with the government. Those risks resemble the oversight questions small businesses already face when giving third parties elevated system access, as outlined in this overview of data-access and oversight risks .

Several Legal and Operational Questions Remain Unresolved

The public memo leaves several major questions open. It presumes a qualifying foreign criminal organization is not an arm of a foreign government unless clear intelligence shows otherwise. That presumption may help officials move faster, but it also raises attribution risk if a target later appears linked to a state actor.

The memo also does not spell out how a participating company’s access to a target system becomes lawful under existing computer-crime statutes. It says the program must operate consistently with law and under government supervision, but the legal theory protecting contractor conduct is left for future guidance and contract language.

Target selection and deconfliction also appear to depend partly on a classified annex. Public reporting through Yahoo News noted that much of the program’s targeting framework sits outside public view. That limits how much private firms, subcontractors, and outside observers can know before the operating procedures are released.

The uncertainty also lands in a broader compliance environment where small and mid-sized companies already face fragmented technology rules. That wider state-level patchwork is discussed in this look at state compliance requirements .

Cybersecurity Companies Should Prepare Before the Rules Are Final

Companies interested in the program, and firms that may only participate as subcontractors, can start preparing before the 60-day procedures arrive.

Monitor the coordination center’s rules. The procedures due roughly 60 days after the August 12 memo will define eligibility standards, bond mechanics, reporting formats, and operational limits.

The procedures due roughly 60 days after the August 12 memo will define eligibility standards, bond mechanics, reporting formats, and operational limits. Document existing cybersecurity controls. Facility security, personnel vetting, operational history, and technical-control records should be current before any application window opens.

Facility security, personnel vetting, operational history, and technical-control records should be current before any application window opens. Review bonding and insurance capacity. Firms should ask banks, surety providers, and insurers whether a $1 million bond or escrow requirement is feasible without disrupting working capital.

Firms should ask banks, surety providers, and insurers whether a $1 million bond or escrow requirement is feasible without disrupting working capital. Audit subcontractor relationships. Companies that may support a prime contractor should understand whether vetting, reporting, indemnity, or bond obligations could flow down.

Companies that may support a prime contractor should understand whether vetting, reporting, indemnity, or bond obligations could flow down. Separate program participation from baseline defense. Firms not seeking authorization still need to protect themselves against ransomware, fraud, and cybercrime networks. General protective steps are outlined in this guide to cybersecurity protections for small businesses .

Firms not seeking authorization still need to protect themselves against ransomware, fraud, and cybercrime networks. General protective steps are outlined in this . Consult counsel before any commitment. The memo does not fully resolve liability under computer-crime laws, so legal review should come before signing program contracts or subcontracting agreements.

The memo does not fully resolve liability under computer-crime laws, so legal review should come before signing program contracts or subcontracting agreements. Track parallel legislative proposals. Senator Mike Lee’s Cyber Letters of Marque and Reprisal Act would create a different private commissioning model. Its progress could influence how the administrative program evolves.

The Final Rules Will Decide Whether Small Firms Can Realistically Participate

The next milestone is the coordination center’s operating procedures. Those rules, more than the memo itself, will determine whether the program is accessible to specialized cybersecurity firms or limited in practice to established government contractors with existing facilities, personnel pipelines, and compliance infrastructure.

A first status report is due within 180 days, with annual reports after that, but the public memo sends those reports to executive branch officials rather than Congress. For private companies, the immediate task is not preparing to launch operations. It is understanding whether the bond, vetting, reporting, legal, and working-capital requirements make participation commercially realistic.