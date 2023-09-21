Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

In a move that has rippled across the AI cybersecurity industry, Cisco Systems Inc. has announced its acquisition of cybersecurity player Splunk Inc. for a whopping $28 billion.

The all-cash deal, priced at $157 per share, is Cisco’s largest-ever acquisition and places a 31% premium on Splunk’s last closing share price. Investors responded to the announcement with mixed feelings; while Splunk’s shares soared by more than 21%, Cisco’s stock fell by around 4%.

Slated to close by the end of the third quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals, the merger will make the combined entity one of the world’s largest software companies with a focus on cybersecurity and data analytics.

What Is Splunk and What Does It Do?

Splunk specializes in cybersecurity and data analytics software with more than 15,000 customers, including industry giants like Coca-Cola, Intel, and Porsche. The firm has carved a niche for itself by helping organizations analyze their machine data to gain insights into operations, performance, and security issues.

Despite a surge in revenue growth last year to nearly 40%, Splunk has encountered some industry-wide headwinds in 2023 due to rising interest rates and inflationary pressures.

Splunk’s core competency lies in what’s known as “observability,” a term that encompasses various types of analytics that help businesses understand their operational data. By turning machine data into actionable insights, Splunk allows companies to respond faster to cybersecurity threats, troubleshoot problems, and improve their services.

What Splunk Brings to Cisco’s Cybersecurity Table

The question remains: why would a networking equipment behemoth like Cisco be interested in acquiring a data analytics and security firm?

The answer lies in the confluence of several factors that are reshaping the landscape of cybersecurity and enterprise technology.

Firstly, Cisco has been grappling with a slump in its core business of networking equipment, exacerbated by supply chain issues and post-pandemic economic fluctuations. The acquisition of Splunk will diversify Cisco’s portfolio and reduce its dependence on hardware sales.

Secondly, as the world shifts towards a more interconnected digital environment, the cybersecurity landscape becomes increasingly complex (and profitable). Splunk’s advanced analytics capabilities will greatly enhance Cisco’s existing cybersecurity solutions.

Cisco has been struggling in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic amid waning demand and supply chain issues for its networking hardware. Its acquisition of Splunk seems to be an attempt to pivot its focus to software and cybersecurity for its recurring, relatively stable revenue-generating properties.

Both companies have mentioned that the acquisition will “accelerate Cisco’s business transformation to more recurring revenue,” which could be pivotal in Cisco’s long-term sustainability given the volatile nature of hardware sales.

With the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies from Splunk, Cisco aims to transition from threat detection and response to a more predictive and preventive model.

Also worth noting is the existing partnership between Cisco and Splunk in data security, which likely will smooth the path for integration post-acquisition.

However, it’s not all smooth sailing. One looming concern is the possibility of antitrust scrutiny due to the overlap in security businesses. Additionally, some analysts have raised flags over Splunk’s somewhat “underwhelming” transition to cloud-based services.

The Impact of the Cisco-Splunk Deal

The Cisco-Splunk deal represents a milestone in the cybersecurity industry – by combining Cisco’s networking and hardware prowess with Splunk’s data analytics capabilities, the merged entity aims to become a global leader in AI-enabled security solutions.

This merger should also be viewed in the broader context of the rapidly evolving AI cybersecurity realm.

As companies grapple with an ever-increasing complexity of threats amplified by the proliferation of cloud computing, IoT devices, and remote work, a consolidated platform offering robust networking and advanced analytics is quickly becoming vital for major digital corporations.

Will the merger successfully address these high-stakes challenges? Only time will tell.

But what’s certain is that the deal marks a significant strategic shift for Cisco and could potentially reshape the cybersecurity solutions market in the years to come.