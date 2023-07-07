$ZUCK Rockets Up as Meta’s Twitter Competitor Blows up, but It’s Likely a Scam – These Meme Coins Are Set to Pump Naturally

The crypto market has been shaken once again by the emergence of the Zuck ($ZUCK) token, inspired by Facebook’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg.

The token has experienced an extraordinary surge in price, soaring by 41,607.66% in just one day. This remarkable increase has sparked a frenzy within the crypto community.

Despite the excitement surrounding the $ZUCK token, investors are worried that it is likely a scam token. The price action simply looks too good to be true. On the other hand, novel meme coins like Wall Street Memes ($WSM), Thug Life ($THUG), and Samoyedcoin ($SAMO) are also gaining traction but with real, purpose-built communities of supporters behind them.

As the crypto market reevaluates its positions, all eyes are on these intriguing altcoins, each vying to become the next big thing in the ever-evolving space.

$ZUCK’s Rise Captures the Crypto Community Interest

At press time, $ZUCK is trading at $0.0000037, representing a staggering increase of 41,607.66% in the last seven days. The price has suspiciously flatlined after rising so fast. This is a clear indicator of what is often called a honeypot scam.

According to data from DEXTools, the token’s market cap is over $1.5 million, which it achieved in just a few days.

The primary factor driving the initial surge in $ ZUCK’s price is likely the persistent rumors surrounding a potential cage fight between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter as well as Meta’s launch of a Twitter competitor.

Adding to the excitement, Meta recently launched the social app called “Threads,” positioning it as a rival to Twitter. This development has further fueled demand for $ZUCK.

Meta launches a new thread app What does that mean? As a result, you can now post all your threads on another platform and diversify your content Isn't it obvious that you were early? pic.twitter.com/MjnScNFolP — bubits️ (@bubits_) July 4, 2023

However, the trading volume for $ZUCK has significantly declined to $41,500 in the last 24 hours after reaching a record high of $117,470.

This has led to speculation that it is indeed a honeypot scam. This is when traders are allowed to buy as much as they want but only the creator’s wallets are allowed to sell, meaning that anyone who buys in essentially loses all of their investment.

The Twitter account associated with $ZUCK doesn’t help its case much. It features only one tweet showcasing the coin’s logo and a message proclaiming its potential to dominate the charts.

Therefore, potential buyers should exercise extreme caution with $ZUCK.

On the other hand, analysts believe that $WSM, $THUG, and $SAMO hold tremendous upside potential as they continue to gain widespread community support.

Rise of Thug Life ($THUG) as a Top Meme Coin Competitor

Thug Life ($THUG), known as the “baller’s meme coin,” has gained substantial momentum in the crypto market.

Inspired by the iconic “Thug Life” movement in hip-hop culture during the 1980s, the project pays homage to influential artists like Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and Tupac.

Despite only launching a week ago, $THUG has already garnered an impressive $635,000, indicating its rapid rise in popularity.

The innovative project takes a humorous approach to address missed opportunities by other meme coins, such as the explosive success of Pepe ($PEPE), by encouraging token holders to embrace a “gangsta” mindset.

The project shares entertaining market-themed memes across various social media platforms to foster camaraderie within its community.

The token’s community-oriented approach is evident in its distribution strategy, with 70% of the total supply available during the presale, 15% allocated to marketing efforts, and the remaining 15% reserved for community rewards.

Half a mil boys. Let's go! pic.twitter.com/Xmt6zboORE — Thug Life Token (@thug_life_token) July 6, 2023

At press time, $THUG is trading at a discounted price of $0.0007 per token. The token’s presale policy of “no price increase” contributes to its fast-selling nature.

Investors can acquire $THUG at the discounted price of $0.0007 until the end of the presale.

However, it’s crucial for meme coin enthusiasts to act promptly, as the presale will conclude once it reaches the $2.058 million mark.

Buy $THUG Now

Wall Street Memes ($WSM) Surges Amid Community Backing

The Wall Street Memes project draws inspiration from the subculture that emerged from the WallStreetBets subreddit, particularly after the GameStop incident in 2021.

The innovative project aims to tokenize the movement and empower regular investors to generate wealth through meme coins.

The $WSM token’s presale, which began on May 26th, has experienced remarkable success, raising over $13.2 million.

While the project may lack intrinsic value, it embodies a powerful belief system that has garnered a community of over one million members.

The project’s strong community reliance has been a significant driver of its rapid fundraising, as evidenced by its Twitter account boasting over 250,000 followers.

Regarding token distribution, 50% of the two billion token supply is allocated to the presale, with 30% for community rewards and 10% each for centralized and decentralized exchange liquidity.

The project’s developers achieved notable success with their NFT collection, Wall Street Bulls, which sold out within 32 minutes and generated $2.5 million in revenue in 2021.

Introducing $WSM – yep, we’ve gone and done it.

The community token that's flipping the Wall Street Memes game upside down! We have 50% of the #Token supply up for grabs in the #Presale and 30% set aside for rewarding our community. Let's make some serious waves together,… pic.twitter.com/fH2TMGmglZ — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) May 27, 2023

In addition, the team offers various features, including the ongoing $WSM token airdrop, sales of the 420 Bulls NFT collection, and merchandise like caps and hoodies.

Furthermore, the presence of influential figures such as Elon Musk engaging with Wall Street Memes content has laid the groundwork for tier-1 CEX listings.

At press time, investors can purchase the $WSM token at a discounted price of $0.031.

However, the price will gradually increase until it reaches the final presale price of $0.03370000 in stage 30.

Buy $WSM now

Samoyedcoin ($SAMO) Emerges to Support the Solana Ecosystem

$SAMO is an emerging digital asset that supports a community focused on introducing Solana users.

The community educates participants in the market, fosters personal connections, and assists one another in navigating life.

Samoyedcoin’s origin can be traced back to April 2021, when its founders immersed themselves in the Solana ecosystem during the surge of notable DeFi projects.

The team’s passion for Solana led them to envision adding an element of fun to the ecosystem, leading to the birth of $SAMO.

Recognizing the significant influence that global communities like the esteemed WallStBets subreddit had in 2021, $SAMO was initially introduced as a meme coin.

However, it has since evolved into an experimental community coin.

The project supports a community of market participants committed to enhancing their knowledge of the crypto landscape, guiding and welcoming new users, and establishing meaningful relationships with like-minded crypto enthusiasts.

It aims to establish Samoyedcoin as Solana’s ambassador by pushing the boundaries of what a Web 3.0 community can achieve.

Additionally, Samoyedcoin offers a collection of uniquely designed NFTs generated on the Solana blockchain.

These NFTs, known as the genesis collection, consist of 5,525 randomly crafted designs.

They are available on major NFT marketplaces like Magic Eden and Solanart, with a floor price of 1.49 SOL.

At press time, $SAMO is trading at $0.003792, with a 24-hour trading volume of $601,209. This represents a downtrend of 1.77% in the same period.

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jimmy Aki.

