Zealy Creates Gamified Achievements For Web3 and Web2 Communities – Raised $3.5m in Seed

Zealy is a French startup that was formerly known as Crew3, and has thus far been focused on rewarding participants of Web3 for completing simple tasks.

However, the rebrand reflects their larger mission to expand outside of Web3 and carve out a niche for themselves in the wider markets.

What is Zealy?

According to CEO Mathis Grosjean:

“Zealy is an action layer on top of every application.”

Zealy offers a way for founders to generate tasks for their community in order to earn rewards. In this way, one can incentivise community members to complete a series of tasks.

These tasks are gamified and are designed to galvanise the community in favour of a particular course of action. For example, there may be tasks that reward the community for sharing particular links or for engaging with a particular post. Alternatively, there may be more specific tasks open to the community such as coding a website.

Zealy raised a $3.5m funding round

Last year, Zealy’s team planned to expand and as such they conducted a $3.5m seed fundraising round, The round was led by RedAlpine, but attracted investors from the likes of Connect Ventures, Aglaé Ventures, Kima Ventures, Purple, STATION F, Founders Future, and Pareto Holdings.

The goal is to use the rebrand and the funding to expand the company’s venture past the Web3 space, in order to be used as many applications as possible around the world (not just dApps).

However, the community is staying true to their Web3 roots with their belief that communities scale. According to Grosjean:

“In the current market, every company in the world will potentially try to become a community-led company.”

By positioning themselves as core infrastructure in community-building, whether it be on Discord, Reddit, or a plethora of other social media, Zealy hopes to grow exponentially in the coming years.

Relevant news: