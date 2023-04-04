Crypto News

Zealy Creates Gamified Achievements For Web3 and Web2 Communities – Raised $3.5m in Seed

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJamie McNeill Last updated:

zealy

Zealy is a French startup that was formerly known as Crew3, and has thus far been focused on rewarding participants of Web3 for completing simple tasks.

However, the rebrand reflects their larger mission to expand outside of Web3 and carve out a niche for themselves in the wider markets.

What is Zealy?

According to CEO Mathis Grosjean:

“Zealy is an action layer on top of every application.”

Zealy offers a way for founders to generate tasks for their community in order to earn rewards. In this way, one can incentivise community members to complete a series of tasks.

These tasks are gamified and are designed to galvanise the community in favour of a particular course of action. For example, there may be tasks that reward the community for sharing particular links or for engaging with a particular post. Alternatively, there may be more specific tasks open to the community such as coding a website.

Zealy raised a $3.5m funding round

Last year, Zealy’s team planned to expand and as such they conducted a $3.5m seed fundraising round, The round was led by RedAlpine, but attracted investors from the likes of Connect Ventures, Aglaé Ventures, Kima Ventures, Purple, STATION F, Founders Future, and Pareto Holdings.

The goal is to use the rebrand and the funding to expand the company’s venture past the Web3 space, in order to be used as many applications as possible around the world (not just dApps).

However, the community is staying true to their Web3 roots with their belief that communities scale. According to Grosjean:

“In the current market, every company in the world will potentially try to become a community-led company.”

By positioning themselves as core infrastructure in community-building, whether it be on Discord, Reddit, or a plethora of other social media, Zealy hopes to grow exponentially in the coming years.

Relevant news:

Love Hate Inu - Next Big Meme Coin

Our Rating

Love Hate Inu
  • First Web3 Vote to Earn Platform
  • Vote on Current Topics and Earn $LHINU Tokens
  • Secure, Reliable and Anonymous Voting
  • Rug Pull Proof - 90% of Tokens Available in Presale
  • Accumulate Voting Power by Staking $LHINU Tokens
Love Hate Inu
Join Presale

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jamie McNeill.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Jamie McNeill

Jamie is an expert in DeFi, blockchain consensus models, and changing governance models in the decentralised space, often commenting on those emerging technologies on Twitter. He has a penchant for sociology and cycles of human behavioural patterns.  Currently Jamie works at B2C as a crypto news content writer, and also…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!