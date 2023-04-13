ZA Bank Is Providing Crypto-Fiat Withdrawal Services to Hong Kong’s Licensed Exchanges

Hong Kong’s largest online-only bank ZA Bank will start offering crypto conversion services to licensed cryptocurrency exchanges, according to a Wednesday report by Bloomberg. This comes at a time when Hong Kong is trying to establish itself as a global crypto hub providing alternatives for Web3 businesses from China where crypto trading has been banned.

ZA Bank Partners With HashKey Group To Facilitate HK’s Web3 Ambition

The U.S. banking crisis triggered by the collapse and closure of three top crypto-friendly banks – Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank- set companies in the space in panic mode as they scrambled for alternatives. Hong Kong’s (HK) largest virtual bank ZA Bank is stepping up with a solution as it extends its hand to Web3 startups.

The Hong Kong-based bank announced that it is working HashKey and OSL, the only two crypto exchanges in the city-state granted type 1 & 7 digital asset licenses by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), to allow users to withdraw their crypto deposits in fiat. The users will be able to convert their crypto withdrawals into U.S. dollars, Chinese yuan and Hong Kong dollars.

Bloomberg: Hong Kong’s biggest virtual bank ZA bank said that it will act as a settlement bank for clients to allow withdrawals in Hong Kong, China and US currencies after they deposit crypto tokens with exchanges. https://t.co/InkaMWKoii — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) April 12, 2023

In the announcement, ZA Bank revealed that it had also begun offering online account opening services for “local SMEs/startups from the Web3 community, addressing a still-critical pain point for many SME owners” in the cutting-edge blockchain space.

The virtual financial services provider noted that traditional banks are “hesitant” to offer such services to crypto firms adding, “ZA Bank is offering a streamlined and efficient account opening process, allowing Web3 companies easier access to basic banking services.”

ZA Bank’s Chief Executive Officer Ronald Iu said that more exchanges will be added once they get licensed by the Hong Kong SFC. Iu added:

As Hong Kong is stepping up efforts to cultivate a Web3-friendly environment, ZA Bank’s online account opening for Web3 startups represents a major step forward in the integration of traditional banking services with the Web3 world. It signals a greater acceptance and recognition of the importance of this emerging sector and hopefully will encourage other financial institutions to follow suit in offering tailored banking services for Web3 companies.

The executive also said that the bank was looking forward to exploring more “collaborations with key global Web3 businesses” including HashKey, and the Seychelles-based crypto exchange OKX.

ZA Bank – Hong Kong’s First Online-only Bank

ZA was the first virtual bank to be licensed in the East Asian state after it was established by the Chinese online insurer ZhongAn in 2017. It was licensed by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (“HKMA”) in March 2019 and is one of the first virtual banks allowed to operate in Hong Kong.

A year later, the lender officially launched its services to the public, making it the first fully operating virtual bank in Hong Kong. It is now the largest online bank in the city in terms of customer deposits which totaled approximately $900 in June 2022, according to KPMG’s Hong Kong Banking Report.

As earlier mentioned, ZA Bank is backed by the online-only insurance company based in mainland China, ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co. The company’s founders include Tencent, the technology giant running WeChat, China’s dominant social media platform; and Ant Group, which owns Alipay, China’s leading online payment platform.

It remains to be seen whether other online banks in Hong Kong will follow in ZA Bank’s footsteps and offer banking services to Web3 companies and if the Iu-led bank will attract more crypto firms to set up offices in the city and help it in its ambitions to become a Web3 hub.

Hong Kong Doubles Down On Its Efforts To Become A Global Crypto Hub

ZA Bank’s move comes at a time when Hong Kong is seeking to establish itself as a new cryptocurrency hub. It is positioning itself as a friendly alternative to others like the United States and Singapore.

The Asian financial centre also wants to act as a sandbox for Chinese Web3 businesses that cannot operate in the populous country where Bitcoin mining is banned and crypto trading illegal, amongst other regulatory challenges.

Hong Kong has been revamping its digital assets regulatory framework, which tentatively plans to legalize retail trading of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether.

In February, Hong Kong’s SFC proposed a new licensing structure aimed at protecting investors and preventing a recurrence of issues that contributed to the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange. It is believed that over 20 cryptocurrency, blockchain and Web3 companies from mainland China, Europe, Canada, and Singapore have confirmed an interest in setting up shop in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong is planning to roll out the revamped virtual asset exchanges framework by June 1. This will allow exchanges to open their services to retail investors.

With these developments, the city appears to be going against the current trend at a time when the beleaguered sector is facing regulatory difficulties in the United States and other jurisdictions.

In conclusion, it would be interesting to see how Hong Kong establishes itself as a global hub for cryptocurrencies and how proactive banks like ZA Bank will impact the digital finance market.

Related News: