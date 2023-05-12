yPredict Presale Nears $1 Million and Enters Stage 5 as Investors Buy In Before 28.5% Price Rise

Investors are rushing to secure ground-breaking AI-powered trading and market intelligence platform yPredict’s $YPRED crypto token, which continues to fly off the shelves in one of this year’s hottest crypto start-up fundraising presale rounds.

yPredict’s viral presale, which has already scooped up a whopping more than $930,000 in early investor funds, just entered its fifth stage.

And there’s no time to lose to invest in the project, whose institutional-grade AI-powered crypto price prediction system is being touted as a game-changer for the trading industry.

That’s because when the yPredict’s fundraising hits the $1.632 million mark, the $YPRED token presale will progress into its sixth stage and its price will rise 28.5% from $0.07 per token to $0.09.

And at the current pace at which yPredict has been raising funds, stage five could sell out within a week.

Indeed, over the next three presale stages, the $YPRED price will rise to $0.11, before listing across cryptocurrency exchanges in Q3 this year at $0.12.

That means investors who get in now can be sat on massive, guaranteed paper gains around 70% by the time the coin debuts on public markets.

With more and more traders and investors expected to turn to AI technology for trading assistance in the coming quarters and years, its no wonder that analysts are predicting big things for the yPredict platform and its $YPRED token.

Popular British crypto start-up/presale YouTube analyst Jacob Crypto Bury thinks that yPredict looks like a “low market cap gem”, with $YPRED having the potential to at least 10x.

yPredict Uses AI to Predict Crypto Prices

Predicting price movements in the cryptocurrency market is difficult, even with years of experience in understanding macro, crypto fundamentals and technical analysis.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, which has been making significant strides in recent months, can offer a helping hand.

AI models can analyze huge amounts of price data to identify trends that would have gone unnoticed by the human eye.

Good models can hand traders a valuable market edge.

It is thus hardly surprising that new crypto start-up yPredict, whose in-development platform features, amongst other things, a best in class AI-powered trading signals system, has been generating massive hype in the crypto space.

Using state-of-art predictive models and data insights built by top 1% AI developers and quants, yPredict’s in-development platform plans to hand market participants an “unbeatable edge”.

yPredict is “building a cutting-edge crypto research and trading platform that provides traders and investors access to dozens of AI-powered signals, breakouts, pattern recognition, and social/news sentiment features”, the start-up says in its litepaper.

Meanwhile, “the ypredict.ai marketplace will enable experts to earn recurring revenue by offering their model predictions or data research as trading signals, which traders and investors can subscribe to”.

And that’s not all just talk – AI has proven itself as able to predict market movements.

A recent research paper showed how the machine learning-based large language models (LLMs) at the heart of AI such as ChatGPT enable it to predict stock price movements.

According to the project’s whitepaper, yPredict plans to launch the full version of its Analytics, Repository and Marketplace platform by the end of 2023.

For those interested in checking out the platform in its early form, yPredict has already launched a beta, the waitlist for which can be joined here.

$YPRED – The Ultimate AI Utility Token?

yPredict’s $YPRED crypto token, which is issued on the Polygon blockchain meaning low gas fees and fast transactions, is the economic backbone of yPredict’s revolutionary AI-powered trading platform.

To access yPredict’s premium features, new users will need to pay a $YPRED-denominated subscription fee.

10% of these fees will be distributed to existing $YPRED token holders.

This will encourage $YPRED investors to HODL as they benefit from a passive income stream, reducing sell pressure in the market.

And that’s not the only passive income stream that $YPRED owners can benefit from, with owners also able to stake their tokens in pools to benefit from monthly rewards.

yPredict’s AI-trading platform is designed to run on a freemium pricing model.

Three levels of membership include free, active and pro trader.

Investors Love yPredict’s Fair Tokenomics

Analysts have thus labelled yPredict’s presale as being amongst the fairest out there right now, given many other presale projects reserve a large proportion of the coin supply for insiders.

80% of the total token supply of 100 million will be made available during the public presale.

The other 20% of the tokens are allocated to liquidity (10%), treasury (5%) and development (5%).

Under yPredict’s tokenomics, the incentive for a rug pull is thus drastically diminished.

And with crypto community members able to secure such a large majority of the token supply in the project’s early stages, investors won’t have to worry about massive insider token supply drops that could hurt the price in the future.

$YPRED can be easily bought using ETH, MATIC or BNB, or using card.

With yPredict’s platform expected to perform exceedingly well in 2023 and beyond as AI adoption grows and crypto markets come roaring back, investors should move quickly to secure $YPRED tokens while they are still being offered at a discount.

