You Can Buy ETH With Paypal on MetaMask Now

In a historic move that underscores the growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies, MetaMask, a leading decentralized application (DApp) and cryptocurrency wallet provider, has announced the introduction of Ether (ETH) purchases via PayPal for users in the United States.

This marks a significant milestone in the crypto world, as MetaMask becomes the first Web3 wallet to offer Ether transactions via PayPal.

The integration, which also enables the transfer of ETH from PayPal to MetaMask, arrives on the back of a collaboration between PayPal and MetaMask’s parent company, ConsenSys, first announced in December 2022.

As the new partnership aims to simplify cryptocurrency purchases and foster seamless navigation of the burgeoning Web3 ecosystem, it is hoped the move will onboard swathes of new users.

PayPal Doubles Down on Crypto in Q1 2023

The PayPal-MetaMask liaison comes hot on the heels of PayPal’s impressive Q1 2023 performance, which saw a 56% increase in its crypto assets, from $604 million in Q4 2022 to a staggering $943 million.

PayPal’s entry into MetaMask’s ecosystem adds to the wallet’s already robust list of integrated payment providers, including Coinbase Pay, MoonPay, Sardine, Transak, and Wyre.

This significant development follows MetaMask’s recent introduction of a “Buy Crypto” feature on its Portfolio DApp.

This feature allows users to purchase a wide array of cryptocurrencies using various payment methods, including debit or credit cards and bank transfers.

The service, which supports over 90 cryptocurrencies across eight networks, is set to cater to users in more than 189 countries, providing customized quotes based on the user’s location and local regulations.

#DYK MetaMask is the first web3 wallet to enable users to buy ETH using PayPal! Get started herehttps://t.co/RGcamJQoQ2 — MetaMask (@MetaMask) May 11, 2023

How Does the PayPal-MetaMask Integration Work?

The PayPal-MetaMask integration is straightforward to use. U.S. customers simply log into the MetaMask browser extension, mobile app, or MetaMask Portfolio, click or tap “BUY,” select their country and state, choose PayPal as the payment method, and enter the amount of ETH they wish to buy.

After signing into their PayPal account and selecting their preferred payment option, they review the purchase and click “Confirm.”

MetaMask Takes Aim At Fastest Growing Market

MetaMask’s collaboration with PayPal is a clear reflection of the wallet’s aggressive expansion strategy.

One of the wallet’s notable recent developments was its partnership with crypto fintech firm MoonPay to boost direct cryptocurrency access in Nigeria, a country that ranks among the top 20 in the Chainalysis 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index.

The partnership enables Nigerian users to buy crypto via instant bank transfers.

The integration with PayPal, a titan of the digital payments world, is an emblematic leap towards the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies.

It not only enhances MetaMask’s reach but also facilitates a user-friendly approach to buying and transferring ETH, amplifying the adoption of self-custody and onboarding of new users.

PayPal’s Crypto Ventures Open Door to Regulatory Risk

While PayPal’s ventures into the crypto space have not been without regulatory scrutiny – the company recently put a hold on a crypto project it was developing with stablecoin issuer Paxos – PayPal’s commitment to the space is undeniable.

It has progressively rolled out multiple crypto features, including allowing customers to transfer crypto to third-party wallets and exchanges and enabling crypto transfers via Venmo, a mobile payment service app.

As we continue to witness the convergence of traditional financial institutions and blockchain technology, the MetaMask-PayPal partnership stands as a testament to the growing symbiosis between these two worlds.

It not only affirms the maturation and mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrency but also illustrates how these collaborations can create more accessible, user-friendly, and secure avenues for individuals to explore and engage with the crypto economy.

