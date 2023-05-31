XRP Price to $0.75 Or Is the SEC Lawsuit Priced In? These Memecoins Are Next to Explode Either Way

XRP, the cryptocurrency that powers the decentralized XRP Ledger that was launched by American fintech company Ripple back in June 2012, is experiencing a pullback after pumping higher in recent days.

XRP was last down around 3.5% on the day and changing hands just to the north of the $0.50 level, having been as high as $0.53 earlier this week.

Broader cryptocurrency markets are experiencing a decline on Wednesday amid month-end sell pressure and concerns about more Fed tightening in wake of hotter-than-expected US job openings data and more hawkish Fed speak, with this weighing on XRP too.

But XRP is still trading up over 22% versus its earlier monthly lows in the $0.41 area.

A major victory for Ripple in their legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this month was the main catalyst for XRP’s recent resurgence.

But technical buying has also played an important role, with XRP breaking to the north of a multi-week downtrend earlier this month and also benefiting from an ongoing tailwind in wake of its strong recent bounce from its 200-Day Moving Average, a strong bounce from the 200DMA being seen by many as a strong bullish sign.

XRP to $0.75 or Is the SEC Lawsuit Priced In?

XRP investors now await the release of documents relating to a speech made by former SEC Chairman William Hinman, which a judge ruled earlier this month that the SEC could no longer shield.

The documents are seen by experts as likely to reveal that there was indecision within the former SEC about whether XRP is a security or not, significantly undermining the SEC’s current argument that it is making about XRP being an unregistered security.

The SEC sued Ripple back in December 2020 alleging that it issued over $1 billion worth of unregistered securities via its XRP sales.

In light of the recent pump, some are asking whether a favorable SEC lawsuit outcome might now be priced in.

The answer is almost certainly not.

While recent developments have led to markets pricing in an increased likelihood of a favorable outcome, things could still go wrong for Ripple.

In that sense, a favorable outcome (such as an outright victory for Ripple, or a favorable settlement with the SEC that doesn’t label XRP as a security) could still deliver significant further gains for XRP.

A break above year-to-date highs in the $0.58 area would likely open up the door to a run towards the psychologically important $0.75 zone and then the February/March 2022 double top in the $0.92 area.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently said in an interview at the REDEFINE TOMORROW 2023 conference that he thinks the lawsuit could be over in a matter of “weeks not months” in wake of the court order regarding the Hinman speech documents.

These Meme Coins Are Set to Explode

XRP is set to do very well in the coming months assuming the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit turns out favorably.

But there are plenty of meme coins that are also expected to do well in the near future.

Here are a few of the team at Business 2 Community’s favorites.

Wall Street Memes (WSM)

Wall Street Memes, one of the internet’s most powerful retail investing communities, launched a presale of its $WSM token on Friday and it is already closing in on $1 million in funds raised.

Investors hoping to get in early on what could easily be the next Pepe, Dogecoin or Shiba Inu meme coin should move quickly to secure $WSM tokens before the price rises.

https://twitter.com/wallstmemes/status/1662474606794493954

$WSM is currently available for $0.0259, but this price will rise 1.2% to $0.0262 when the presale hits $2 million and the presale enters its fifth stage.

Over subsequent presale stages and as the $30.577 million presale hard cap is approached, the price will eventually rise all the way to $0.0337.

Beware that the presale could sell out very fast.

That’s because Wall Street Memes isn’t just any old meme community.

There are 523K hyper-engaged community members on its wallstbets Instagram account, another 214k on Twitter and more than 100k across its two other Instagram channels, wallstgonewild and wallstbullsnft.

All told, Wall Street Memes has a 1 million-strong social community of degens.

https://twitter.com/wallstmemes/status/1663630086891884547

And the community has so much reach and sway that it has attracted interactions from Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter and the most followed person on the platform, on two separate occasions.

Analysts think the huge size of the Wall Street Memes community all but guarantees that the $WSM token will be listed on tier 1 crypto exchanges like Binance.

This could be a huge bullish drive to $WSM and help the token reach the team’s goal of a market cap in excess of $1 billion.

Visit Wall Street Memes Here

AiDoge (AI)

The blowout rate at which AiDoge’s crypto presale sold out (more than $14.9 million was raised in only a few weeks), suggests many investors think that AiDoge could be the next big meme coin to blow.

The up-and-coming memecoin project, which utilizes revolutionary generative $AI technology in its viral meme-making social media platform and investors can still secure $AI tokens at the exchange listing price of $0.0000336.

AiDoge, not to be confused with Arbitrum-based ArbDoge (with the ticker AIDOGE), is building a revolutionary new crypto-powered web3 platform that will allow users to share and vote on memes created by users via the platform’s breakthrough AI technology.

https://twitter.com/aidogecrypto/status/1663349548071153666

Users of the platform who create the best memes will be rewarded financially in the form of AiDoge’s native $AI token.

This revolutionary new concept of “meme-to-earn” (M2E) introduced by AiDoge is expected to be a game changer.

For the first time, the internet’s best meme creators will be able to turn their hobby into a viable income stream, all whilst the blockchain technology that underpins the AiDoge platform protects their ownership rights over their content.

Given the total token supply of 1 trillion, AiDoge will debut on major cryptocurrency exchanges with a fully diluted market cap of $33.6 million.

But many analysts think this fully diluted market cap could go a lot higher, as AiDoge rides the dual waves of growing interest in both AI technology and meme coins.

Visit AiDoge Here

Tamadoge (TAMA)

Tamadoge (TAMA), the crypto token that powers the Shiba Inu-dog-themed gaming-focused Tamaverse web3 ecosystem, ranks as the 17th largest meme coin in the world by market cap right now, and is another meme coin backed by actual utility.

TAMA saw a big pump in April on optimism about tier 1 exchange listing, with the cryptocurrency securing a listing on ByBit and further listings potentially in the works.

As more major exchanges list the token, this will give Tamadoge a significant free marketing/promotional push, while making investment easier for a much wider audience of potential buyers.

Meanwhile, the Tamadoge team continues to pump out ecosystem upgrades and fill out “Tama Island”.

For instance, there are now five Tamadoge Arcade games, which users can compete in using their Tamadoge NFTs and earn TAMA rewards.

https://twitter.com/Tamadogecoin/status/1663545910239047684

As Tamadoge builds a strong platform userbase (the games already attract over 20,000 users a month), TAMA could well 10x in the year’s ahead as the crypto bull market matures.

Buy Tamadoge Here

Related Articles