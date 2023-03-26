Crypto News

XRP Price Prediction – Back at $0.45, Will SEC Case Make it the Outperforming Top Coin of 2023

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageArslan Butt Last updated:

The Ripple (XRP) cryptocurrency has been performing very well and has outperformed over 50 of the top cryptocurrencies in recent days.

According to experts, the value of XRP is expected to continue rising in the future, which could be attributed to the increasing confidence of the XRP community in winning a lawsuit started by the US SEC in December 2020.

It’s worth noting that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a lawsuit against Ripple, the San Francisco-based blockchain company behind XRP.

The lawsuit alleges that the cryptocurrency is an unregistered security and that Ripple and its executives engaged in illegal securities offerings worth more than $1.3 billion.

Despite the allegations, Monica Long, President of Ripple Labs, remains confident in the outcome of the lawsuit. She believes that the facts and the law are on Ripple’s side and that the company is likely to emerge victorious.

In addition, Long has highlighted the importance of regulatory clarity and predictability from the US markets regulator for the cryptocurrency industry as a whole. She believes that clear regulations would not only benefit Ripple but also the wider crypto market.

Long expects that a decision on the SEC’s action against Ripple may not be made until the end of 2023. Nevertheless, she remains optimistic about the outcome and confident in Ripple’s position.

XRP Price

The XRP cryptocurrency is currently valued at $0.4595, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.5 billion. Over the past 24 hours, XRP has seen a nearly 4% increase in value. Ripple now holds the #6 spot in the market, with a live market valuation of $23.4 billion.

XRP Price Chart
XRP Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

There are currently 50,950,912,949 XRP coins in circulation, with a maximum supply of 100,000,000,000 XRP coins.

Upbeat Cryptocurrency Market Could Impact Ripple’s XRP Price

The global cryptocurrency market has seen a significant increase in value, with many cryptocurrencies showing gains. On Sunday morning, two of the most valuable cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), surpassed $27,000 and $1,700, respectively.

At the time of writing, the total market valuation for cryptocurrencies was $1.16 trillion, showing a 0.90 percent increase in value over the previous 24 hours.

As a result, the recent surge in the global cryptocurrency market may have an impact on the price of Ripple’s XRP.

With Bitcoin and Ethereum, two of the most valuable cryptocurrencies, experiencing significant gains, investors may also turn their attention to XRP, which is currently ranked #6 in terms of market capitalization and has already gained considerable traction.

If the positive sentiment in the crypto market continues, it may lead to higher demand for XRP, driving up its price even further. Furthermore, if the SEC action against Ripple succeeds, it might increase investor trust in the cryptocurrency and propel its value even higher.

Ripple’s CEO Is Optimistic About the Outcome of the SEC’s Lawsuit

Ripple Labs president Monica Long seems very hopeful about the outcome of the lawsuit filed by the SEC against Ripple, which claims that its XRP token is a security. Long expressed hope in a recent CNBC interview, arguing that both the facts and the law are on Ripple’s side.

She also stated that the cryptocurrency business is looking for regulatory clarity and confidence from the US market regulator. As a result, the positive decision may enhance Ripple’s XRP price by clarifying its legal position and possibly increasing adoption by financial institutions.

It is crucial to remember, however, that the case may take some time to settle, potentially not until the end of 2023.

Long also highlighted the current cryptocurrency rise in the midst of a financial crisis, including the closure of crypto-friendly banks. She believes that the upward rally in the crypto market is proof that cryptocurrency and blockchain technology increasing day by day, despite recent events.

Related:

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

  • B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023
  • Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales
  • KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams
  • Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper
  • Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops
See the 15+ Coins

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Arslan Butt.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Arslan Butt

Arslan is a professional live webinar speaker and derivatives (cryptocurrency, forex, commodities, and indices) analyst. Arslan holds an MBA in Finance, and an MPhil in Behavioral Finance.
Arslan brings a broad range of skills to help beginners evaluate financial data and investment trends, carry out technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!