XRP Price Gives Back Some SEC Court Case Tailwind Gains – Should You Buy This Dip at $0.498?

The crypto market has been abuzz with rumors that the long-standing SEC case against Ripple is nearing its conclusion. Amidst the speculations, XRP has managed to outshine its altcoin competitors. However, with the recent decrease in price, investors are left wondering whether now is the right moment to jump on the XRP bandwagon at $0.4985.

According to CoinShares, XRP has had the highest inflow of all altcoins from the previous week.

However, XRP’s price has recently given back some of its SEC court case tailwind gains, causing a 2.13% decrease so far this week.

XRP Price Outperforms Altcoins

In the past week, XRP surpassed the inflows of other altcoins, with an inflow of $800,000, while Polygon and Binance Coin saw inflows of $300,000 and $340,000, respectively, for example.

XRP’s price has seen an 42.85% increase in March, outperforming Bitcoin in the same period.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s total assets under management hit a yearly high, and its price rose by $23.5 billion over the past week.

XRP Price Drops Amid Court Case

XRP’s recent performance has caught investors’ attention, its bullish trajectory may be slowing down due to Ripple’s ongoing court case with the SEC.

The outcome of the legal battle remains unknown, despite speculation, making investing in XRP a risky move.

Stuart Alderoty, a legal specialist, had earlier predicted that Judge Torres would declare a judgment regarding the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple on March 31.

However, Crypto-Law.us founder John Deaton, for one, has speculated that the ruling could take another 60 days to be revealed.

Imagined #XRP outcomes: Best outcome: outright win for @Ripple w/the Judge smacking the SEC for gross overreach and behavior in the case (Judge Netburn has commented SEC lawyers are hypocrites, lack faithful allegiance to the law, and only care about winning the next argument); https://t.co/gJXoxZX6cf — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) March 31, 2023

Deaton enumerated the potential consequences of the litigation on Twitter, highlighting the best and worst case scenarios for Ripple.

XRP Technical Analysis: Is Now the Right Time to Buy the Dip?

Despite the recent decrease in XRP’s price, investors are still contemplating whether now is the right time to buy the dip at $0.498.

This technical analysis will explore the current technical indicators to identify key XRP price levels and speculate on where the price might be heading next.

Exponential Moving Average

The Exponential Moving Averages indicate a strong uptrend in the XRP price.

The 20-day EMA is at $0.4696, which is above both the 50-day EMA ($0.4297) and the 100-day EMA ($0.4112).

This suggests that the short-term momentum is bullish, and the price is likely to continue rising.

Relative Strength Index

The RSI is currently at 60.52, which indicates that the market is not overbought or oversold.

This neutral zone suggests that there is still room for the price to move in either direction.

However, since the RSI is closer to the overbought territory, it’s essential to keep an eye on any potential price corrections.

MACD Indicator

The MACD histogram has decreased from 0.0052 to 0.0029, which could be a sign of weakening bullish momentum.

However, the MACD is still in positive territory, indicating that the overall trend remains bullish.

Volume

The trading volume for XRP is up by 8.76%, with a total of $1,582,806,388, according to CoinMarketCap. This increase in volume could suggest that more investors are interested in buying XRP at the current price.

Price Action

The current price of XRP at $0.4985 is just above the Fib 0.382 support level at $0.49778.

If the price goes lower, strong support may be found at Fib 0.5 at $0.4707, which is in confluence with the 20-day EMA at $0.4696.

Meanwhile, the immediate resistance level is the Fib 0.235 at $0.5310.

If the price manages to break this resistance level, it could signal a continuation of the bullish trend and head for the YTD high of $0.5850.

Is Now the Time to Invest in XRP?

Despite the recent price decrease, based on the technical indicators, the overall trend for XRP remains bullish.

The EMAs, RSI, MACD, and trading volume all suggest that further upside remains possible.

However, the ongoing SEC case introduces risks. While a verdict in favor of Ripple could profoundly boost XRP’s value, an unfavorable ruling threatens to severely dampen sentiment.

For investors, this dip represents a high-risk, high-reward opportunity. The fundamentals remain solid, but the legal overhang introduces key risks.

Until resolved, the court case overshadows the positive technicals. Still, if the fundamentals prevail, this could prove an opportune buying moment. At this pivotal moment, timing is everything.

