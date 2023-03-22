XRP Price Explodes 20% to $0.46 as SEC Court Case Looks Positive for Ripple

Ripple’s XRP token surged more than 20% on Tuesday amid speculation that a court case regarding regulators’ attempts to classify XRP as security could be resolved in Ripple’s favor.

I predicted over a year ago that Judge Torres will rule in favor of @bgarlinghouse and @chrislarsensf. I believe Judge Torres will rule that no reasonable jury could conclude that the two executives were reckless in not knowing #XRP was a security when the SEC itself didn’t. https://t.co/BG2ByllHRI — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) March 20, 2023

The price rally came as investors bet that a pending ruling by a New York judge could reduce XRP’s regulatory uncertainty and undermine the SEC’s case against Ripple.

Although the exact timing and outcome of the decision remains unclear, the closely-watched legal battle is influencing XRP price movements as traders assess the implications of potential verdicts for the status of XRP and Ripple’s business in general.

The Future of Cryptocurrency Regulation Hangs in the Balance

After more than two years of litigation between Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Judge Torres is expected to deliver her verdict within days or weeks.

The SEC brought charges against Ripple in December 2020, alleging that Ripple’s sale of XRP tokens amounted to an unlicensed securities offering of more than $1.3 billion.

Ripple disputes this, arguing that XRP should not be considered a security. The case will help determine the extent of the SEC’s authority over cryptocurrencies, with broader implications for the cryptocurrency market as a whole.

Ripple Win Could Force SEC to Narrow Claims of Jurisdiction

Ripple’s defense rests on arguments that XRP sales do not constitute investment contracts and that XRP is not a security. If these succeed, the SEC would struggle to assert broad authority over cryptocurrencies.

The outcome would be “very bad news” for the SEC’s push to bring crypto companies under its oversight, says defense lawyer John Deaton. Ripples’ victory might even persuade the SEC to temper its stance that most cryptocurrencies are securities.

If the SEC wins, however, it would enforce registration and reporting obligations on Ripple and potentially expose other crypto businesses, including exchanges, to legal consequences over unregistered securities offerings.

“Given that many crypto tokens are securities, it follows that many crypto intermediaries are transacting in securities and have to register with the SEC in some capacity,” SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said in September.

Although the ruling would not be legally binding, it might sway judges in future cases. The crypto industry is eager to avoid SEC oversight.

Markets Expect Clarity and May React Sharply to the Outcome

With a verdict believed to be imminent, crypto markets are watching closely. If Ripple prevails, XRP’s status would be assured and its price will likely rally further.

An SEC win might prompt a sell-off of XRP, however, along with potentially other altcoins that might suffer from stricter regulation. Overall, the verdict would reduce regulatory uncertainty, however, allowing the crypto industry and investors to account for the implications. The path forward would depend on whether appeals are made and how future cases are decided.

Despite the significance of the case, predicting the result is challenging. In the meantime, the crypto world awaits the court’s decision with anticipation and anxiety.

XRP Price Prediction and Technical Analysis: Regulation Uncertainty Lingers

XRP’s impressive 25.76% gain from yesterday seems to be rapidly diminishing as it retraces today, currently trading at $0.4138 with an 11.88% loss recorded so far today.

Yesterday’s massive price increase has caused all of the significant EMAs to point upwards in a bullish position. The 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day EMAs are all clustered close together and hovering around the $0.38 level. With the current price trading above all significant EMAs, the short to long-term bias for XRP is bullish from a technical perspective.

The RSI of 56 indicates XRP is neither overbought nor oversold, so there is room for the price to move in either direction. The MACD indicator shows strengthening bullish momentum, with the MACD histogram rising and pulling further away from the zero line. This points to the potential for additional gains in XRP’s price.

The significant drop in volume could also reflect a pause in buying interest, however. These factors suggest some consolidation or a minor pullback could be ahead before the next leg up, pending fundamental factors.

Near-term resistance is at $0.4395 to $0.4480, where sellers may defend the recent price peak. Immediate support is in the range of $0.4133 to $0.4180. If XRP continues to slip and move lower, the next potential support is the previous support range of $0.3730 to $0.3820

Overall, while XRP’s technical outlook has improved, more time is needed to affirm a longer-term trend. The pending court decision on XRP’s regulatory status introduces additional uncertainty.

Traders are advised to watch for a confirmed break of resistance or support and monitor volume and momentum indicators for follow-through while acknowledging that unexpected volatility is possible around the court judgment.

Ripple Executive Highlights Carbon Credit NFT Potential

In other related news, in a tweet, Ripple’s VP of Corporate Strategy and Operations Emi Yoshikawa discussed the growing promise of utility-focused non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and how carbon credits could harness their potential to tackle environmental challenges and work toward a sustainable future.

"The sky is the limit." VP of Corporate Strategy and Operations @emy_wng explains the vast potential of utility-based NFTs—especially when it comes to fighting climate change. ⏱ Learn more in the latest #CryptoInOneMinute video. pic.twitter.com/c1AQ8txhXy — Ripple (@Ripple) March 17, 2023

One project at the forefront of sustainable cryptocurrency initiatives is C+Charge.

Streamlining EV Charging and Carbon Credit NFTs: Why C+Charge Matters for Sustainability

With electric vehicles rapidly gaining ground, efficient charging solutions have become essential. C+Charge is meeting this need with a blockchain-based platform that simplifies EV charging payments and helps drivers locate charging stations.

C+Charge Partnerships Enable EV Owners to Earn Carbon Credits

The C+Charge app provides an array of features for hassle-free EV charging. It offers seamless integration with multiple payment platforms, a map showing nearby charging stations with real-time availability info, technical diagnostics for chargers, and a carbon credit tracker.

C+Charge’s partnerships, including one with Flowcarbon via its Good Nature Token (GNT), enable EV owners to earn carbon credits by making charging payments.

Carbon Credit Market Projected to Surge, Access is Key

Carbon credits have tended to benefit major corporations rather than regular people and EV drivers. C+Charge is working to change this by enabling EV owners to access the carbon credits market, which is projected to reach $2.4 trillion by 2027.

By allowing people to earn credits through EV charging, C+Charge could boost the adoption of electric vehicles and the expansion of charging infrastructure.

For EV drivers, finding chargers and ensuring a smooth payment experience is crucial for overcoming “range anxiety,” the fear of running out of battery power. The scarcity of charging stations relative to gas stations means EV charging solutions that locate stations and enable simple payments are vital to mainstream EV adoption.

C+Charge meets this need by linking various charging networks and stations on its app and website, providing live availability and wait-for-time info as well as streamlined payments. The platform also helps businesses monitor energy use and EV charging records.

C+Charge is holding an ongoing presale of its CCHG tokens, which are used for payments on the platform. The presale is in its last stage with CCHG raising $3,249,050.99 so far, as momentum picks up in its last leg.

