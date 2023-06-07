XRP Price Climbs 4% to $0.528 Despite SEC Lawsuits as Bulls Target $1

The financial world is on edge as the legal saga between Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) takes yet another tumultuous turn following the latest enforcement action against Binance.

Amidst the regulatory turbulence, Ripple’s digital asset XRP climbs 4% to $0.528, still determined to break the $1 mark despite an increasingly uncertain legal landscape.

Ripple, embroiled in allegations of conducting an unregistered securities offering, sees its battle through a fresh perspective as sentiment behind the case flips bullish following the recent SEC lawsuit against Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.

This adds another layer of intrigue to the ongoing Ripple saga, and significantly impacts the forecast for XRP’s price.

SEC v. Ripple: Fanning Flames of Speculation

The SEC’s latest move has shifted focus onto Ripple’s ongoing litigation.

The Binance lawsuit, with allegations similar to those Ripple is fighting, has ignited renewed speculation around Ripple’s potential outcomes.

In light of the Binance situation, John Deaton, a leading Ripple lawyer, has maintained his earlier prediction that the SEC’s chances of an outright win against Ripple remain below 3%.

If @Ripple wins the SEC lawsuit or gets the functional equivalent of a slap on the wrist, along with a ruling that ongoing and future sales of #XRP are not securities, the lawsuit will prove a blessing in disguise for Ripple. https://t.co/ZJePtSaBAk — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) June 1, 2023

A potentially landmark decision, if Ripple manages to establish its defense, it could pave the way for other crypto firms in similar hot water with the increasingly aggressive regulator.

Adding fuel to the speculation fire, Deaton also suggested a 50% likelihood for a “splitting the baby” ruling, where the judge might decree that XRP was an unregistered security only prior to 2018.

Ripple’s ongoing legal battle, thus, gains a new significance, with potential impacts extending beyond Ripple and XRP.

XRP Price Projection Amidst Regulatory Uncertainty

Despite the swirling legal controversies, XRP’s price continues to display bullish tendencies, with a strong potential for a breakout.

The XRP community’s optimism, fuelled by the possibility of a victory against the SEC, could partly explain the buy pressure behind this price movement.

As the crypto market gears up for further volatility amidst unfolding legal dramas, investors, traders, and enthusiasts alike are asking one key question: “Can XRP still reach $1 if it wins its SEC case, even after the Binance lawsuit?”

The present mood appears hopeful, especially if Ripple can successfully navigate the looming legal challenges.

However, the ripple effects across the broader crypto industry could potentially be more seismic than anticipated, as these high-profile cases continue to rewrite the rulebook for digital asset regulation.

XRP Price Analysis: Can XRP Hit $1?

Despite the ongoing legal turbulence sweeping through crypto markets over the last 48 hours, Ripple (XRP) is currently trading at a price of $0.52 (24 hour change of -0.60%).

This comes as buy pressure last night ate up a seismic -10% dump down from topside resistance in the wake of the SEC’s recent Binance lawsuit announcement.

Positive macro sentiment from the SEC v. Ripple case is seemingly unfazed, as XRP remains in continued bullish poise ahead of the Hinman key date on June 13.

And providing more reasons to be cheerful, the fleeting retracement dump has strengthened the technical structure of this rally – depicting a strong bounce of the ascending MA20.

This establishes a new higher local support level around $0.49, as overarching structure forms a bullish pendant pattern.

With the MA200 now joining the upside swing, XRP’s oscillators provide mixed signalling for traders.

The RSI remains overheated at 63 and shows little sign of cooling off in the near future, this could imply a need to consolidate at current levels before upside potential can resume.

However, the MACD contrasts this with an increasingly bullish signal at 0.0040.

Ripple Price Prediction: Where Does XRP Go Next?

With technical structure resuming strong bullish form due to the intense volume of XRP buy pressure ahead of June 13, upside action seems likely as prospects of a Ripple case win against the SEC grow.

This leaves Ripple (XRP) with an upside target of $0.60 (+13.38%) on the short-time frame.

Downside risk here remains localised, with a tumble likely to find support from the MA20 at $0.49 (-7.41%).

Overall then, XRP price has a risk: reward structure of 1.81, a bullish entry with strong reward for intrepid traders.

