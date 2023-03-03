World’s Biggest Fight Fantasy League Play to Earn Platform has Raised $5m – Enters Final Month to Buy in Presale

Move over traditional fantasy sports, there’s a new fantasy sports game in town–fantasy fighting. With the surging popularity of move-to-earn (M2E) and fitness apps, the global market for fantasy fighting apps is also set to rise.

Fight Out, the world’s first fantasy sports fight league and play-to-earn platform, is leading the charge in this innovative field. With the ability to bet on real-life fights and engage in virtual fights with NFT avatars, Fight Out offers a unique and interesting approach to fitness and combat sports.

Fight Out: A New Spin on Fantasy Sports Games

Fantasy sports games have become increasingly popular in recent years, with millions of people participating in these games worldwide. The concept involves players assembling a virtual team of professional athletes, and competing based on their real-life performance in actual games.

Points are awarded based on the statistical performance of the players, and these points are tallied to determine the winner. In this way, participants can engage in friendly competition with one another while also staying up-to-date with the latest developments in the sport.

Fight Out is taking this concept to a whole new level by allowing users to assemble virtual teams of fighters and bet on the outcome and stats of real-life fights.

Additionally, as mentioned above, users can engage in virtual fights with their own NFT avatars, adding a new level of excitement and engagement to the fantasy sports experience.

Visit Fight Out Now

Fight Out’s Integrated M2E Fitness Platform and Fantasy Sports Games

Fight Out is pairing their fantasy sports game with an underlying move-to-earn (M2E) fitness app and gym chain, creating an integrated fitness and training platform centered around community, rewards, and engagement.

The rise of move-to-earn (M2E) fitness apps has been a game-changer for the fitness industry. With the market valued at $391.7 million in 2021 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% up to 2030, it’s clear that this trend is here to stay.

Innovations in technology like machine learning, AI, and augmented reality have fueled the shift towards digital fitness, making it easier for people to exercise from the comfort of their own homes.

However, there are still some challenges that the industry faces, such as digital illiteracy, weak network coverage, unresolved security issues, and concerns over data privacy.

Amid this growing market, Fight Out stands out as an innovator in the industry. The platform combines advanced Web3 technology, secure blockchain rewards, and a dynamic community to offer a new approach to M2E fitness.

Fight Out’s Holistic Approach to Fitness

With plans to launch Web3-powered gyms worldwide and a star-studded ambassador program in 2023, Fight Out aims to revolutionize fitness as we know it with personal training plans, rewards for physical activity, cutting-edge tech, and a thriving global fitness community.

One of the issues with current move-to-earn fitness apps and gyms is that many individuals struggle to maintain a fitness routine. Many gyms lose up to 50% of their new members within six months, according to the IHRSA. Inadequate guidance, lack of motivation, and lack of social support are some of the primary reasons for this.

Beginner gains are a common phenomenon, but many people soon hit a plateau due to a lack of proper guidance, knowledge, and personalized workout plans. This can also result in muscle imbalances and joint problems, which impede progress.

Traditional gyms can also be isolating and lack the supportive community necessary for motivation and improvement. And although boutique fitness options are gaining popularity, they can be expensive and pose a risk of injury without proper supervision and individualized workout plans.

However, with the advent of Web3 and M2E technology, the fitness industry has an opportunity to overcome these challenges. Fight Out, for example, aims to offer a comprehensive fitness solution by leveraging its M2E app, fitness coin, and gym network, which directly addresses the aforementioned issues.

The platform addresses the loneliness and lack of inspiration often associated with traditional gyms, and it also offers users a chance to compete and earn rewards for their physical activity.

Users can earn REPS tokens by completing workouts at home or in a gym and can also compete with other users for additional tokens.

These tokens can be redeemed for discounts on app subscriptions, gym memberships, personal training sessions, and merchandise such as athletic wear, supplements, and workout gear.

Fight Out’s Fight Plan Plan

Fight Out’s platform also includes plans to launch physical gyms worldwide, which will feature state-of-the-art equipment and services, as well as Web3-powered features like digital mirrors displaying the user’s fitness profile and sensors tracking workouts for ongoing advice and insights.

Fight Out’s platform includes an M2E model as its benchmark feature but adds a multitude of components, including media, masterclasses, and workout guides, along with the fantasy sports game features and gamified NFT avatars. This will ensure the platform appeals to a mass Web2 audience, who will be rewarded within its platform with gaming, betting, and much more.

The company is looking to become the main player in Web3 combat sports and has announced partnerships with industry leaders such as LBank Labs, Cryptonews.com, Transak, and BlockMedia Labs.

In short, Fight Out is a promising player in the move-to-earn fitness app market. With its innovative approach, cutting-edge technology, and ambitious plans to launch Web3-powered gyms, fantasy sports games for fighting, and a worldwide and a star-studded ambassador program, Fight Out has the potential to make big moves in the fitness industry.

Fight Out’s innovative approach to fitness and the use of Web3 technology has already attracted significant investment, with the presale raising over $5 million already via its FGHT cryptocurrency. Investors can currently get up to a 67% bonus during the presale, which has less than a month left and is selling out fast as it moves through its final stages.

Visit Fight Out Now

Related