World Likely to Break 1.5C by 2027 – This Web3 Project Is Creating Incentives to Help

The unpredictable weather conditions ranging from minimum rainfall, short winters, and high heat temperatures have raised alarms about the planet warming up due to the impact of fossil fuel on climate.

Scientists now predict that heat temperatures will reach critical levels in the next five years, exceeding the climate threshold of 1.5C for the first time.

With the Earth on the verge of being unhabitable, a new revolutionary crypto project has emerged to offer green initiatives and financial incentives for the fight against climate change.

Introducing ecoterra, the Web3-powered platform that aims to combat deteriorating Earth conditions enabling members to adopt recycling, engage in eco-friendly activities to offset carbon, and earn crypto rewards.

The innovative platform is experiencing magnificent growth, with its native token soaring above $3.94 million in presale investment with promises of becoming the hottest eco-friendly crypto asset in 2023.

Planet Forecast: Earth Set to Break 1.5°C Heat Threshold in 2027 — Ecoterra Is Here to Help

On Wednesday, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced that the Earth is projected to surpass the 1.5°C global warming threshold in 2027.

The report by WMO scientists and researchers states that there’s now a solid 66% chance that the annual surface planet temperature between 2023 and 2027 will rise above pre-industrial levels and scale past 1.5°C.

As detailed in the published data, historical analysis, and core study indicates a 98% chance that one out of the five years mark will be the warmest period on Earth.

The reason behind the drastic prediction is attributed to the rising rate of human-induced emissions, which has already resulted in noticeable changes in weather patterns.

If Earth passes the heat threshold, WMO scientists iterate a worrying sign that global warming is accelerating rather than slowing down, even with a series of innovations to fight against its growth.

The 1.5°C would mean the world would be warmer compared to the second half of the 19th century before fossil fuel emissions from production industries ramp up.

An increased heat temperature would propel greater impacts of global warming, including intense storms, sudden wildfires, longer heatwaves, unpredictable weather patterns, and many more.

However, WMO scientists insist that there is still time to mitigate the escalating rate of climate change and global warming by reducing carbon emissions.

While companies and platforms are tasked with this concise goal, they lack an important factor – motivation and community participation – this is where ecoterra thrives.

Carbon emission is a pressing concern for our planet's health Check out $ECOTERRA, a groundbreaking #Blockchain solution with TRANSPARENCY and RELIABILITY, offering unique ways to reduce carbon footprints Join our #Presale today ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/ZyFbktWVVR — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 17, 2023

Ecoterra is an emerging state-of-the-art crypto project that creates a holistic approach to fight against climate change effectively.

How Ecoterra’s Mechanics Fight Climate Change and Offer Incentives to Members

Ecoterra integrates blockchain technology and a novel recycle-to-earn (R2E) model to build an ecosystem where individuals and businesses can participate in recycling activities, offset carbon, and earn financial perks.

The platform provides a robust app where members can access and engage in eco-friendly activities such as sourcing waste products like aluminum cans, glass bottles, used plastic, clean beaches surroundings, etc.

Users with waste products can leverage the versatile app to locate the nearest reverse vending machine (RVM).

Once located, members are required to take pictures of waste products and dump them into RVM machines. The ecoterra app will verify and reward users with $ECOTERRA in their wallet balance.

The AMA session featuring The US Secret Service earlier this week has highlighted the interest and importance of the #Crypto future With the significant growth of the crypto market, now is the right time to buy $ECOTERRA Join our #Presale now ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/BRhGH4T5dc — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 18, 2023

Apart from sourcing waste products and earning financial perks, the platform offers a marketplace where recycling companies and manufacturing industries can interact and trade recycled products.

All transactions on the platform’s marketplace are powered by $ECOTERRA, $BTC, and traditional fiat.

Users keen on indulging in green initiatives invest their tokens in tree plantation activities.

They can also contribute to solar panel and wind energy production and educational institutions to educate people about the effects of global warming and the benefits of recycling through ecoterra.

With increased adoptions from production and recycling companies and the integration of strategic marketing systems to spread awareness, ecoterra will undoubtedly become the biggest carbon offset marketplace.

Financial experts believe the unrivaled growth of the project and its stack utilities geared against climate change will create hot-red demand for its native token $ECOTERRA, which will soar in price.

Invest in $ECOTERRA today – Leverage Presale Price and Earn Great Profit

$ECOTERRA is live on presale with a discounted price of $0.0085 per token.

The digital asset has already raised over $3.94 million from early birds, indicating high market traction from global investors.

$ECOTERRA embeds great utilities that position it as the biggest green-initiative crypto asset ever.

STAGE 6 SOLD OUT! Exciting news! We're now entering STAGE 7 of the $ECOTERRA presale Current price: $0.0085 ⬆️ Act fast and secure your $ECOTERRA tokens before the price rises in the next phase. Join our #Presale today ⬇️ https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/szznGsXmtH — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 18, 2023

Although yet to list on public exchanges, its ongoing successful presale signals a bull rally when it debuted in the market sphere.

Investors aiming to make a global impact can leverage the current low price of $ECOTERRA and earn massive returns when its value rises.

Buy $ECOTERRA Now

Related News