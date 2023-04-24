With ArbInu Dead, is New Meme Coin Love Hate Inu the Next Cryptocurrency to Explode?

Arbinu (ARBINU), which self-describes as Arbitrum’s “most popular memecoin”, is struggling.

Despite continued weekly token burns and continued progress to deliver its roadmap (most recently, the Arbinu team launched the Magic Bridge), ARBINU is hovering only just above record lows in the $0.0017 per token area.

That means that the cryptocurrency only has a fully diluted market capitalization of around $1.6 million, although given Arbinu claims to have now burnt around 13% of circulating tokens, meaning that the market cap is actually 13% lower.

Arbinu’s poor price performance, with the coin down over 80% from its record highs above $0.009 only around one month ago, likely reflects the fact that the meme coin has failed to generate significant excitement amongst the crypto community.

That could be linked to the fact that Arbinu doesn’t seem to offer any clear utility other than as a digital collector’s item.

Arbinu’s Twitter account last had only around 15.5K followers.

For a meme coin to gain significant traction and experience a market cap blowup, those numbers are too small.

As a result, some are now claiming that the Arbinu meme coin project might now be dead, with meme coin investors likely to turn to other projects.

Finding good meme coin projects that aren’t rug pulls is difficult, risky business.

To lessen the pitfalls for meme coin investors, analysts at Business 2 Community have spent significant time analyzing meme coin projects.

Their top pick for a 2023 is an exciting new meme coin project called Love Hate Inu, which is currently offering its LHINU crypto token to early investors at a discount via a presale.

What is Love Hate Inu (LHINU)?

Love Hate Inu is a new dog-meme-inspired social media polling platform that features revolutionary new stake-to-vote, vote-to-earn blockchain technology.

Users will be able to engage in discussions and vote on the world’s most contentious, debated issues.

Quick summary of what #LoveHateInu is all about 1️⃣$LHINU is a #MemeCoin

2️⃣It has public voting utility verified by blockchain technology

3️⃣Participants can vote❤️

4️⃣Voting leads to minting new memes

5️⃣Users are rewarded in $LHINU tokens Don't wait, join us today! — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 18, 2023

For example, the platform, which will be powered by Love Hate Inu’s LHINU crypto token, will allow users to have a say on whether they love or hate divisive figures like Elon Musk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Donald Trump, as well as Andrew Tate.

Given it combines the virality of meme coins and controversial current affairs whilst offering a clearly articulated utility, many observers think Love Hate Inu will catch fire in 2023.

In an exciting proof-of-concept of the voting platform’s idea, Love Hate Inu is currently running an off-chain, free-to-enter voting competition, where participants can win $10,000 by voting on whether they love or hate Andrew Tate.

Vote To Win $10,000 Join our #LoveHateInu voting for a chance to win big! Don't miss out on the #Presale! Simply decide if you Love or Hate #AndrewAltTateInu.️❤️ Entry is free, and one lucky voter walks away with $10,000!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#AltCoins pic.twitter.com/6QpbQMZEeZ — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 23, 2023

To participate, head over to the Love Hate Inu homepage and below the presale contributions area, see the ‘Vote for a Chance to Win $10,000’ header; click on the ‘Vote Now to Win’ button.

Stake-to-Vote, Vote-to-Earn

LHINU owners will be able to stake their tokens to get a share of the vote on each poll. The best part? Every time an LHINU owner participates in a vote, they will be financially rewarded (hence why Love Hate Inu is being referred to as “vote-to-earn”).

#LoveHateInu is all about action and results!‍ Participate in trending polls✅ Get $LHINU and create your own polls And if you haven't voted yet, don't miss your chance to win 10k! Cast your vote now and it could be yours! ️https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#MemeCoins pic.twitter.com/ikcJGACZxF — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 22, 2023

These rewards will be provided by the creator of each poll. The more tokens users stake, and the longer the vesting period, the more voting power they will be handed over each poll.

At first, Love Hate Inu will control what polls exist on the platform, though that responsibility with be handed off to the community shortly after the platform’s launch later this year. This will be done via the launch of a Vote Submission platform, where users will be able to submit their poll ideas for the community to consider.

According to Love Hate Inu’s development team, “the voting system is built on blockchain technology, ensuring the process is fair, transparent, and secure”.

Investors can rest at ease that bots won’t be a problem on the platform. In order to vote, LHINU will need to have been staked for a minimum of 30 days, making it prohibitively expensive/difficult for vote manipulation and spam bots to take over.

Visit Love Hate Inu here

Love Hate Inu – Get in 2023’s Hottest Presale Now

To fund the development of its platform, Love Hate Inu is currently conducting a presale of its LHINU token.

Hey #LoveHateInu Crew! The 6th Stage of the #Presale is live! Make sure to get your $LHINU tokens now before the price increases!⏰ Big things coming at $6M! Grab your tokens, cast your vote and stand a chance to win $10K!️⏳https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#AltCoins pic.twitter.com/dCQYznZLok — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 24, 2023

The presale has been a huge success, with Love Hate Inu having already raised a massive $6.2 million in just a few weeks. The presale will soon enter stage 6 and is expected to hit the $10 million mark within the next few months.

Just smashed an incredible milestone of $6M #LoveHateInu Gang! Thank you to all our voters and future creators!‍ To celebrate we’ve also got a creative challenge for you! Watch out for our following tweet to see what it is! https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#AltCoins pic.twitter.com/rT3icok2ve — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 24, 2023

The presale’s success is unsurprising given how the start-up has also been going viral on social media. Since the launch of the presale, Love Hate Inu’s Twitter following has exploded from virtually nothing to over 33,000.

The meme coin project’s Telegram, meanwhile, now has nearly 14,500 members. These numbers are expected to continue to explode higher in the coming weeks.

Investors who move quickly can secure LHINU tokens for the highly discounted price of $0.000125. But in over 10 days, that price is set to rise to $0.000135.

LHINU will end the presale in a few weeks at $0.000145. That means investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of around 16% by the time the presale ends.

Investors Love LHINU’s Great Tokenomics

LHINU has a total supply of 100 billion, with 90 billion of these (90%) to be sold in the presale. This is almost unheard of, with most presale projects keeping a much larger allocation in reserve for founders and early investors.

According to Love Hate Inu’s whitepaper, this “ensures the majority of the supply is distributed to community members who believe in the project”.

“Besides guaranteeing there will be no rug pull, this will create a strong foundation for the project where the community holds a real vested interest in its success”.

Love Hate Inu says it will only hold 10% of the tokens in reserve to provide liquidity, fund exchange listings and provide community rewards.

The web3 start-up currently ranks as CoinSniper’s top-voted cryptocurrency.

How High Could Love Hate Inu Go?

Crypto enthusiasts are hyped at Love Hate Inu’s impressive growth prospects, given that it combines two fast-growing niches in one project – that of crypto dog-inspired meme coins and the online survey market.

According to The Business Research Company, the software market grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% in 2022 from $2.79 billion to $3.2 billion, with this market expected to expand to $5.69 billion by 2027, implying a CAGR of 15.5% over the coming years.

Love Hate Inu says its project is “disrupting the online survey market by introducing the first blockchain-powered voting platform capable of recording immutable results via distributed ledger technology”.

Love Hate Inu’s plan to launch the token on exchanges at a price of $0.000145 means that it will have a market capitalization of $14.5 million at launch. However, Love Hate Inu aims to become “the only online polling platform that truly matters”.

If the project enjoys decent growth later in 2023 and achieves milestones in its roadmap, such as handing poll creation to the community, the monetization of Love Hate Inu data via brand deals, and, in 2024, integration into major metaverse experiences, the market cap of its LHINU token could go a lot higher.

If LHINU can reach even 5% of Shiba Inu’s $6.7 billion market cap, that would imply a market cap of over $335 million and an LHINU token price of $0.00335. That’s around 30x versus the current presale price of $0.000115.

Some think the meme coin could go even higher, with Shiba Inu and other major meme coin prices expected to go significantly higher in the coming years as the crypto bull market returns.

If SHIB and DOGE 5x from current levels, who is to say that LHINU couldn’t hit $0.006, which is 50x above current levels, assuming 1) the platform gains solid traction and 2) the crypto bull market is back.

LHINU Could Do Great, But DYOR Before Jumping In

Investors who get in early during the presale phase can potentially benefit from the initial hype and excitement surrounding Love Hate Inu.

As with any meme coin, early investors have the opportunity to ride the wave of momentum and see significant gains in the short term.

That being said, it’s important to note that meme coins can also be highly volatile, so investors should carefully consider their risk tolerance and investment strategy before jumping in.

The market for meme coins can be highly volatile, and the success of the project depends on a multitude of factors, including market conditions, competition, and community engagement.

It’s important for investors to do their own research and make informed decisions based on their risk tolerance and investment goals.

Related Articles