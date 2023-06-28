Will $XLM Rally to $0.50 in 2023? Probably Not but These Market-Changing Altcoins Have 10x More Upside Potential

After reaching $1.2 trillion in market valuation, the crypto market seems to have slowed down in its gains.

At press time, the industry’s value has dropped to $1.17 trillion, reflecting a 0.93% decline in the past day.

However, this downtrend hasn’t dampened the overall bullish sentiment in the crypto space, as several altcoins continue to trade positively.

One such is Stellar Lumens’ $XLM token which is showing a strong daily gain north of double-digits.

This has led many crypto experts to wonder if the cross-border asset could eventually make a massive comeback to the $0.50 price peg before the year runs out.

Although this might seem far-fetched, $XLM is a strong contender for an improved bull run if the market holds up.

Nonetheless, investors are paying close attention to a list of market-changing altcoins that could experience a 10x uptrend in the coming months.

$XLM Posts Strong Daily Gains

Stellar Lumens is one of the little-known altcoins in the vast array of 23,000 cryptocurrencies.

However, it has an impressive track record and is highly scalable. Despite the broader market suffering a slight retrace, $XLM has posted a strong daily gain.

At press time, the digital asset is trading at $0.10, reflecting a 9.63% increase in the last 24 hours.

Thus far, the cross-border asset has gained 22.7%, with its monthly close standing at 16.19%.

This strong bullish trend is further emphasized in its 180-day performance, which saw it gain 41.61% in the same period.

Its year-to-date (YTD) performance is also at a healthy 43.6% since the year began. However, it’s not all rosy for the Stellar Lumens project.

The blockchain protocol has posted a negative 14.27% in the last 12 months.

The strong daily gain seems to have rubbed off on its technicals. So far, $ XLM’s 50-day single moving average (SMA) price of $0.08 shows it is in a strong bullish position.

This ideology is further strengthened by its 200-day SMA price trajectory of $0.0899, which is on the same scope as the 50-day SMA.

Looking at its relative strength index (RSI) oscillator figure of 76.32, it is clear that $XLM is in a high-flying overbought zone.

While this might seem a bad time to buy Stellar Lumens, the broader market sentiment and in-house fundamentals could still see it continue its uptrend charge.

On its moving average convergence and divergence (MACD), $XLM shows a strong buy signal as the green trendline leads the upward climb.

Given its position as a decentralized payment network, Stellar Lumens blockchain has recently been tapped by the largest regulated stablecoin, USDC, for integration via the Coinbase exchange.

$USDC on Stellar is now officially supported by @Coinbase! Coinbase’s millions of users can now benefit from near-instant speeds on USDC deposits and withdrawals via Stellar, and more easily access the network of real world utility. [1/2] https://t.co/zZS7tNJhIT — Stellar (@StellarOrg) June 23, 2023

In addition, the protocol has launched Stellar Ramps with MoneyGram in North America.

Kicking off #RampUpWithStellar in North America with MoneyGram! Cash-to-crypto just got easier! With Stellar & @MoneyGram, people can deposit or withdraw cash from their digital wallets via USDC on Stellar. No bank account needed! [1/7] — Stellar (@StellarOrg) June 21, 2023

This shows a strong fundamental base supporting the remittance network. Meanwhile, several new projects are bringing even more functionality into the crypto space.

Ecoterra: Bridging Sustainability Goals for Everyone

Environmental sustainability is one of the most talked about topics in the global ecosystem.

However, efforts are largely segmented to corporate institutions, with the average person not empowered to contribute towards an eco-friendly ecology.

A new blockchain project, ecoterra, is looking to change that. The platform aims to make it possible for anyone to participate in fighting against climate change and making the planet more sustainable.

The project is fully vetted by the Certik blockchain security firm and allows people to recycle their numerous household items. This includes plastic, glass, and aluminum materials.

Ecoterra also features a recycle-to-earn (R2E) app that allows users to monitor their environmental impact in real-time.

This way, users can view their ecology status directly on their smartphones. In return for recycling their items, users are rewarded with the $ECOTERRA token.

Ecoterra is not only focused on individuals. The platform also features a marketplace for carbon offsets where companies and well-meaning individuals can trade carbon credits and cut down on their carbon footprint.

⏳⚠️ Only 1 DAY LEFT of Stage 8 for the $ECOTERRA #Presale! ⚠️⏳ Current price: 1 $ECOTERRA = $0.00925 ⚡️

Last stage price: 1 $ECOTERRA = $0.01 Join the #Presale before everyone else does! Get in early and secure your tokens now https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/expvZelt0v — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) June 27, 2023

Furthermore, it offers a marketplace where companies can launch eco-friendly products and services for individuals to tap into.

The ecoterra ecosystem is powered by the $ECOTERRA token.

The ERC-20 token has so far raised more than $5.59 million from several investors in its presale.

At press time, the digital asset is selling for $0.0925. However, its price is expected to rise to $0.1 in the next few hours.

Buy $ECOTERRA Now

yPredict: Utilizing AI In Predictive Trading Strategy

Another market-changing altcoin with huge upside potential is $YPRED, the utility token of the yPredict platform.

The blockchain platform is created by the top 1% of AI and blockchain engineers. It focuses on offering investors access to predictive analysis and insights on popular crypto assets in the emerging marketplace.

yPredict features prediction marketplaces, sentiment analysis, real-time technical analysis, and 25+ chart recognition patterns.

With AI becoming increasingly important, yPredict provides investors with a competitive edge to get the insights that will help them make a profit on their portfolio.

Fascinating Facts About Artificial Intelligence! AI is everywhere, with 77% of devices utilizing AI technology.

The growth of AI startups surged 14-fold since 2000.

84% of execs believe AI is crucial for growth.

The global AI market will reach $190.61 billion… pic.twitter.com/C58vYU1SZk — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) June 23, 2023

The platform also offers alternate database points for companies to use in creating their own in-house AI-powered coin predictive machine.

yPredict is powered by a deflationary token, $YPRED. Also in its presale stage, the digital asset has enjoyed outstanding success in the emerging industry.

Seize the opportunity with yPredict! Elevate your trading game and maximize your investments with our game-changing platform. Gain access to market predictions, comprehensive analytics, a thriving model marketplace, and a state-of-the-art trading terminal. Empower… pic.twitter.com/4gxXEZJboV — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) June 22, 2023

So far, $YPRED has garnered over $2.64 million in presale raise, with more inflows coming in.

At press time, interested investors can purchase the token at a current presale value of $0.09.

Buy $YPRED Now

DeeLance: Blockchain Smart Workplace Concept

Rounding up our list of market-changing altcoins is $DLANCE, the utility token of the decentralized recruitment marketplace, DeeLance.

This innovative project aims to provide a smart and permissionless platform for seamless interaction between freelancers and employers.

Unlike traditional recruitment platforms, DeeLance offers a range of cutting-edge features, such as a digital collectible marketplace and a metaverse concept.

It also empowers freelancers through the ownership of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

What sets DeeLance apart is its incredibly low client fee, charging only 2% compared to the industry giants like Upwork and Fiverr, which charge ten times as much.

Hey DeeLancers! ⚡️ Unlock your path to success with DeeLance! Join the movement that's reshaping the professional landscape. Be among the first to own $DLANCE tokens, setting the stage for a prosperous career journey. Own your virtual office, hire talent, promote your work… pic.twitter.com/FDLQY0mwG0 — DeeLance (@deelance_com) June 26, 2023

The platform also directly rewards freelancers with cryptocurrencies for completed tasks, making it even more inclusive and accessible for workers anywhere in the world.

To ensure transparency and security, DeeLance operates on an escrow system where employers securely store funds until the freelancer meets the agreed-upon terms.

This protects employers and guarantees the delivery of top-quality work before payment is released.

In addition, freelancers also get something in return. With the DeeLance NFT marketplace, freelancers can directly tokenize their work to retain control of their assets.

This makes it a viable option for retaining copyright ownership on original content.

Hey DeeLancers! DeeLance presale is setting new records! With $1.44M+ raised, now is the time to grab $DLANCE tokens at the current rate of $0.043 USDT. ⚡️ Experience the ecosystem that integrates the Metaverse, cutting-edge NFT marketplace, and a seamless connection… pic.twitter.com/EXkfqtPEia — DeeLance (@deelance_com) June 27, 2023

Furthermore, DeeLance features a 3D immersive metaverse concept that allows employers and freelancers to collaborate in real time.

It also allows freelancers to directly pitch their ideas to prospective clients and immediately get the needed feedback.

The metaverse concept on DeeLance is powered by NFTs (or digital avatars) which are easily available on its marketplace.

Still in its presale stage, the $DLANCE token has raised over $1.44 million from investors.

At press time, investors can purchase the token at a current presale value of $0.043.

Buy $DLANCE Now

Related News

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now? B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023

Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales

KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams

Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper

Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops See the 15+ Coins

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jimmy Aki.

Learn how to publish your content on B2C Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage Add B2C to your Google News Feed