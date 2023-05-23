Will TRON Price Continue Its Rally to $0.1? Viral Utility Token Deelance Hits $1 Million

While other major digital currencies have been experiencing declines, Tron has been on a steady upward trajectory over the past few days. After hitting the current low of $0.05894 on March 11, the Tron price has rallied significantly, surging by more than 45% to a new year-to-date high of $0.07988 earlier today.

Nobody knows what is going on with #TRX yet but as a fact it is only one billion away from the Top 10. #Tron pic.twitter.com/OGrDG46uok — Crypto elephant (@elephant_crypto) May 22, 2023

The reasons behind Tron’s sharp price increase in recent days are not yet clear. One possible explanation is the success of the Tron ecosystem.

According to DeFi Llama, the Tron ecosystem has a total value locked of over $5.71 billion, making it the second-largest blockchain network globally by TVL.

Tron has also surpassed Ethereum in the number of active users for the past 24 hours. Data from DeFi Llama indicates Tron now has over 2.295 million active users, while BSC has 1.27 million and ETH has 322,000 users.

Despite worsening conditions in the financial markets, Tron’s price has risen. The US debt ceiling crisis is currently one of the biggest challenges facing the financial market, and efforts are underway to resolve it.

In an attempt to reach an agreement, President Biden and Kevin McCarthy held a meeting on Monday. Although McCarthy described the meeting as “productive” and “professional,” the issue of the debt ceiling remains unresolved.

Tron Price Prediction and Technical Analysis

Tron (TRX) has been on a roll, with five consecutive days of positive price action and a new Year-to-Date high of $0.07988, catching the attention of investors. Despite this, traders should exercise caution when trading TRX, as the cryptocurrency is currently experiencing selling pressure after reaching a new high.

The trading volume is low, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been in oversold territory for quite some time now. These indicators suggest a potential decline in price, and traders should take this into consideration before entering a position.

Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Consolidating Above Key Levels

Tron’s current price action is trading above its 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day EMAs, which are $0.0715, $0.0690, and $0.0669 respectively. This positioning suggests an overall bullish trend for TRX in the coming weeks.

Traders should be vigilant about potential trend reversals, as the sudden price drop after reaching the YTD high could be a sign of an incoming correction.

If the price continues to decline, these EMA levels could potentially act as support zones.

Tron Price vs. RSI: Overbought Territory, Is a Reversal Approaching?

The RSI is currently at 78.41, a slight increase from yesterday’s 78.10. An RSI above 70 is indicative of overbought conditions, which may forewarn a potential price pullback.

Given that TRX has been trading in the overbought zone for a considerable time, it’s essential for traders to monitor for signs of weakening bullish momentum that may signal a price retracement.

MACD Histogram: Positive Momentum with Potential Reversal Signs

The MACD histogram is another valuable tool for assessing price momentum. Currently, at 0.00081, up from yesterday’s 0.00066, the MACD histogram reflects the ongoing bullish momentum.

Traders should bear in mind that any downward shift in the MACD histogram might suggest weakening momentum, potentially leading to a bearish price reversal.

Trading Volume: A Dip in Activity Raises Caution

Today’s trading volume of 283.098 million is significantly below the previous day’s volume of 713.353 million and the volume moving average of 311.275 million.

This sharp drop in trading volume amidst an overbought RSI raises caution flags, indicating a weakening of buying pressure, which may suggest the possibility of an impending price pullback.

Tron Price Resistance & Support Levels: What’s Ahead?

TRX faces resistance at the $0.08179 to $0.08272 range, a level last seen in June 2022. If it successfully breaches this resistance, TRX could potentially see further upside.

On the flip side, if the current retracement continues, the Fib 0.236 level at $0.07684 could serve as immediate support.

While Tron’s bullish run in recent days is certainly encouraging for investors, the combination of a falling trading volume and a persistently high RSI serves as a cautionary reminder that a price retracement could be on the horizon.

Traders are advised to keep a close eye on these technical indicators and balance optimism with caution to navigate the unpredictable nature of the crypto market.

While Tron‘s recent gains are certainly worth noting, the emergence of promising projects like DeeLance shows that there are still exciting opportunities to be found in the crypto market.

DeeLance: A Game-Changer in Freelancing and Remote Working

The freelance recruitment and remote working metaverse platform, DeeLance, has reached a new milestone in its viral crypto presale, showing strong evidence that it has the potential as a much better investment than established projects like Tron.

Amazing News, DeeLancers!‍ We have reached another big milestone, raised over $1 Million in our presale! Let's keep the momentum going! Grab your $DLANCE today before the next price increase! ⬇️⏳https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN#Crypto #cryptocoin #altcoin pic.twitter.com/XoJL9ECRuN — DeeLance (@deelance_com) May 23, 2023

The start-up’s presale of its native $DLANCE crypto token has been a resounding success, raising over $1 million so far. As the presale progresses through stage 3, the price per token is now $0.033.

The presale is still in its early stages, so investors do not need to worry about missing out. Over the next four stages, the price of $DLANCE will gradually increase to $0.048, with a listing price of $0.057 across major crypto exchanges later this year.

DeeLance is reinventing the freelance and remote working industry by developing a crypto and NFT-powered metaverse. This metaverse will unite freelancers and employers, promising to change the industry of remote working for good.

Designed with a work-focused approach, DeeLance’s metaverse is a blockchain-based digital space that aims to offer both freelancers and employers reduced fees compared to prominent web2 freelance websites.

DeeLance’s unique approach will incorporate the tokenization of freelance work products into NFTs, ensuring a secure and reliable transfer of work ownership. This method resolves issues such as payment fraud and copyright violations, which are common challenges in the digital freelancing space.

DeeLance’s Unique Approach to Freelancing

DeeLance stands out for its emphasis on ease of use and accessibility, with a hassle-free sign-up process on its platform, as outlined by Community Head Alekh and Community Manager Ivan. The process is simple, requiring no browser extensions, external applications, or confidential credit card information.

In addition to providing a fresh take on freelancing, DeeLance’s crypto-powered metaverse is all about creating a community where users can socialize, work, and earn. This freelancing platform offers users the opportunity to customize avatars, purchase commercial property or office space, rent office space, advertise products on billboards, and gain exclusive access to metaverse VIP experiences and unique tools and services with the $DLANCE token.

At the center of the DeeLance platform is the $DLANCE token, which is established as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Apart from being the native currency of the DeeLance metaverse, holding $DLANCE tokens can also qualify users for NFT drops and collaborations.

Presale ($DLANCE) holders will unlock the Metaverse VIP Experience, allowing them to purchase premium virtual land and office space in the metaverse and advertise their brands on billboards for increased awareness.

DeeLance’s Impressive Performance in the Crypto Space

The unconventional approach and considerable potential of DeeLance have generated significant interest within the freelancing and crypto community. The project’s robust marketing strategy, inclusive of affiliate programs, social media, influencers, content marketing, and AMAs, has significantly bolstered its reach.

Hey DeeLancers!‍ Don't miss out on the opportunity to be a part of the #DeeLance! Immerse yourself in the ultimate world of work opportunities that allow you to Explore

Socialize

Work‍

Earn Join $DLANCE Presale today!⬇️https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN#Crypto #NFT pic.twitter.com/IzO6TbKQKb — DeeLance (@deelance_com) May 15, 2023

As remote work continues to trend post-Covid-19, there is an increasing potential for decentralized freelancing metaverse platforms like DeeLance.

Whether you’re an investor looking for promising crypto projects or a freelancer seeking a more efficient and secure platform, DeeLance may just offer the ideal solution.

Visit DeeLance Now

