Will the Next FOMC Interest Rate Decision Crash Crypto Prices? yPredict Gives Price Predictions

Next month’s meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the group of Federal Reserve policymakers that set interest rates and monetary policy in the US, could crash crypto prices.

That’s because the Fed’s monetary policy stance and investor expectations about how that policy stance will change with time are some of the most important macro themes driving price action across markets, including crypto.

In wake of Fed chair Jerome Powell’s remarks on Friday that alluded towards the Fed’s main man wanting to pause interest rate hikes at next month’s meeting, the CME’s Fed Watch tool suggests that interest rate future market pricing implies a roughly 80% chance that the Fed leaves interest rates unchanged at around 5.0-5.25% next month.

But there is a chance that upcoming US economic data releases relating to the jobs market and inflation surprise to the upside, which could force the Fed into hiking interest rates again next month.

That would likely push the US dollar and US yields higher, weighing on crypto, which tends to have a negative correlation to both.

Meanwhile, even if the Fed doesn’t deliver a surprise rate hike next month, they could push back against the idea of rate cuts in the second half of this year.

At present, the CME’s Fed Watch tool implies markets think there is a more than 60% chance that interest rates will have been cut by at least 50bps from current levels by December.

But those expectations don’t jibe with recent Fed commentary, or recent robust jobs and inflation data.

If those rate cut bets are further pulled back on, that could also lift the US dollar, US yields and weigh on crypto.

No One Knows the Future, But This AI Price Prediction Tool Can Give You An Edge

Making a successful career out of trading markets based on macro forecasts/predictions (i.e. what will happen with the economy and Fed interest rates) is tough.

There are so many variables to consider and no one knows exactly what is going to happen in the future.

Predicting price movements in the cryptocurrency market is difficult, even with years of experience in understanding macro, crypto fundamentals and technical analysis.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, which has been making significant strides in recent months, can offer a helping hand.

AI models can analyze huge amounts of price data to identify trends that would have gone unnoticed by the human eye.

Good models can hand traders a valuable market edge.

It is thus hardly surprising that new crypto start-up yPredict, which is building a revolutionary new AI-powered trading signals platform, has been generating massive hype in the crypto space.

Using state-of-art predictive models and data insights built by top 1% AI developers and quants, yPredict’s in-development platform plans to hand market participants an “unbeatable edge”.

The platform will offer users, AI trading signals, real-time social and news sentiment analysis, AI technical analysis and AI-powered chart pattern recognition.

To fund the development of its exciting platform, yPredict is conducting an already hugely popular presale of the YPRED crypto token that will be used to power its platform.

The presale, already in stage five, has raised a massive $1.25 million in just a few weeks.

Interest investors should move quickly to secure tokens while they are still cheap at just $0.07 each.

How to Buy yPredict Crypto – Simple Guide 2023

When the presale enters its next stage, that price will go up 28.5% to $0.09, with the YPRED token set to list across major crypto exchanges later this year at $0.12.

That means investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of around 70% when YPRED ICOs.

Visit yPredict Here

While yPredict might not help you predict whether or not the FOMC will crash crypto prices, it most certainly can help give you an edge in your trading endeavors.

Joel Frank

Since graduating with a degree in economics in the UK in 2018, Joel has worked as a financial market/cryptocurrency analyst.

