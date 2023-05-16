Will the New Wave of Middle East-Themed Meme Coins Defeat the Canine Old Guard?

A frenzy of meme coins has taken center stage in the past couple of months. In mere weeks, the meme coin ecosystem has ballooned into one of crypto’s hottest profit centers, despite the bear market and volatility caused by macroeconomic events.

The Meme Coin Mania: A Tale of Peaks and Troughs

A weekend sensation that caught the attention of the crypto community was Saudi Pepe, a Saudi-themed spinoff of the infamous Pepe coin.

The tongue-in-cheek coin escalated beyond expectations, skyrocketing by over 3,000% at its peak on Sunday.

It then receded somewhat, still ending the day with an impressive 937% gain, as reported by DEXTools.

The Middle East-themed trend didn’t stop at Saudi Pepe. Two other meme coins, Halal and Haram, followed suit with explosive growth, recording unreal increases of 8,000% and 30,000% respectively.

Yet, the unpredictable nature of the crypto market has been demonstrated once again.

Today, the meme coin landscape tells a different tale.

Saudi Pepe and Halal are experiencing a sharp downturn, plummeting by over 72% so far today, while Haram is experiencing a decrease of 69% as of writing.

As the dust begins to settle on the Middle East-themed meme coin frenzy, the market makes room for an intriguing newcomer–AiDoge.

Want to know what the perfect recipe for success looks like? Take one part AI, add a sprinkle of Doge, a dash of community, and voila! You've got #AiDoge You better hurry! The $AI presale is selling out fast! https://t.co/5j5tt4smcs$PEPE $TURBO $MONG $HER pic.twitter.com/iww2xWGidA — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) May 14, 2023

This meme coin is not only humorous but also has a unique practical use, which marks a noticeable change in the overall narrative of meme coins.

A Meme Coin with More than Meets the Eye: AiDoge

AiDoge has successfully breezed past the mid-point of its presale, amassing an impressive total of over $7.8 million.

As it strides confidently into stage 12 of its presale, the value of the $AI token has experienced a slight uptick, moving from $0.00003 to $0.00003040. In just the past day, the meme-generating platform has seen an influx of $500,000.

The current climate in the cryptocurrency market is witnessing a frenetic surge in meme coin interest, with investors on the hunt for the successor to the likes of Pepe coin, Wojak, LADYS, or $SPONGE.

But AiDoge stands out in the crowd. In contrast to the countless meme coins that fall short of practical application, AiDoge is underpinned by a unique business model that sets it apart.

This becomes even more evident when comparing AiDoge to a coin with a strikingly similar name, ArbDoge ($AIDOGE), which recently experienced a surge in value, but lacks significant real-world utility. Conversely, AiDoge offers a crystal-clear and encouraging growth strategy.

AiDoge masterfully intertwines the influence of meme coins and artificial intelligence in a captivating fusion of contemporary trends.

Drawing upon the prowess of machine learning and neural networks, it powers its AI image-generating system, akin to the popular AI chatbots in the market, including the likes of industry giant, ChatGPT.

With a vision to reshape our engagement with memes – a language that has become a fundamental element of online discourse – AiDoge intends to redefine the way people communicate and express themselves on the internet.

Meme Coins’ Secret Ingredient: The AiDoge Model

At its core, AiDoge operates on machine learning technology and large language models, similar to ChatGPT.

It learns from vast datasets of meme images and crypto news, generating memes that are trendy and relevant.

The more AiDoge is used, the more powerful it will become, learning from both new information and inputs from users.

The $AI token, the utility token of the AiDoge network, is used to purchase credits to generate memes, providing the token with its value.

The AiDoge network also plans to incentivize participation, promising to boost the value of the $AI token further.

In just two weeks, the AiDoge presale has reached the $7.8 million milestone, outpacing its original schedule by two months.

The presale’s hard cap target is $14,900,000, at which point the $AI token price will rise to $0.0000336. Given the current rate, it’s anticipated that the presale will sell out by month’s end.

A Whole New Meme World: AiDoge’s Community Engagement

AiDoge features a public wall feed of all the memes generated by community members. Users can vote for their favorite memes, and the creators of the top-ranking memes receive $AI token rewards.

Additionally, top-ranking meme creators will have exclusive access to premium features and voting rights within AiDoge’s governance.

An added benefit for users is the potential for staking rewards. Stakers will earn daily credit rewards depending on the amount staked, creating a revenue stream for creators. As the platform grows, so does the revenue-earning potential for its meme creators.

With its ongoing evolution and growing investor appeal, AiDoge has the potential to join the ranks of crypto’s top 100 coins. By redefining online communication and meme engagement, AiDoge introduces a unique value proposition that could bring about a shift in the meme coin space.

