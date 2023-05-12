Will the Imx Price Continue to Tank? This New Recycle-To-Earn Coin Is Just Heating Up

With an impressive year-to-date increase of 320% at the time, IMX’s price peaked at $1.590 on March 18, only to plummet more than 50% since then. As the overall outlook for the cryptocurrency market remains uncertain, IMX’s price trajectory could be in for even more turbulence.

Exponential Moving Averages: A Closer Look at IMX’s Trending Behavior

The 20-day EMA sits at $0.8830, with the 50-day and 100-day EMAs close behind at $0.9659 and $0.9505, respectively. With IMX’s price trading below these significant EMAs at $0.719, the short to long-term sentiment for IMX is bearish.

Relative Strength Index: Oversold Territory Could Mean a Bounce for IMX’s Price

IMX’s RSI is 27.49, down slightly from 28.16 the day before. This figure suggests that the cryptocurrency is oversold, which could indicate a potential reversal in IMX’s price.

Macd Histogram: The Imx Price May Be Heading Into a Consolidation Period

IMX’s MACD histogram stands at -0.018, showing no change from the previous day. This lack of movement suggests that the market may be in a period of consolidation.

Trading Volume: A Deceleration in IMX Market Activity

As for trading volume, IMX recorded 4.421 million in the past day, a significant decrease from the previous day’s 8.102 million. The volume moving average stands at 7.255 million, indicating that trading activity has slowed down in recent days.

Resistance and Support: Key Levels for IMX Price

IMX is currently trading at $0.719, with a loss of 1.91% so far today. The first resistance level aligns with the Fib 0.618 level at $0.831, which has previously acted as support on February 5 and February 9.

Meanwhile, immediate support can be found at the Fib 0.786 level at $0.637 which is also in confluence with the previous support range of $0.628 to $0.649.

While IMX’s recent price action shows potential short-term bearishness, the longer-term future for green, sustainable cryptocurrency projects looks extremely promising.

ecoterra is one eco-focused Web3 platform that is witnessing significant interest during its presale period, for example.

ecoterra will use blockchain technology and token incentives to truly make an impact in recycling and offsetting carbon emissions.

ecoterra: An Eco-Centric Start-Up Gaining Traction

ecoterra, an award-winning green start-up in the Web3 space, has seen the presale of its native $ECOTERRA token surge past the $3.5 million mark.

⚡Attention, ecoterra fam ‼️We have just reached $3,500,000 milestone‼️ The #Presale is selling fast Grab your $ECOTERRA before the price goes up!https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/70vckfRQ2b — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 12, 2023

This token fuels ecoterra’s unique Web3 ecosystem, which aims to inspire recycling through an innovative Recycle-to-Earn (R2E) model, enable the trading of recycled materials and assist individuals and businesses in offsetting their carbon emissions.

Visit ecoterra Now

Recognition for ecoterra’s Green Efforts; Bridging the Gap Between Recycling and Rewards

ecoterra recently bagged an award at the Istanbul Blockchain Summit for its significant contributions to the sustainable crypto ecosystem.

As one of the event’s major sponsors, the company shared the stage with high-profile speakers, including Michael Saylor, CEO of Microstrategy.

ecoterra’s ecosystem represents a chance to completely change the way people do green practices.

ecoterra’s CEO, Mihai Ciutureanu, voiced his perspective on the company’s mission.

He highlighted the growing engagement of businesses and individuals in environmental protection efforts, with recycling at the forefront. Yet, he acknowledged a widespread lack of knowledge or motivation to recycle effectively.

To bridge this gap, ecoterra is not only educating the public about recycling’s importance but also incentivizing this practice through its one-of-a-kind Recycle-to-Earn system.

Beyond encouraging recycling, ecoterra is developing a marketplace for recycled materials, aiming to foster a circular product lifecycle by connecting recycling companies with buyers of recycled materials.

ecoterra is also constructing a separate marketplace for blockchain-verified carbon credits, enabling users to offset their emissions effectively.

Through an impact profile on the ecoterra platform, users can track all their environmentally-friendly actions, bringing a new level of transparency and commitment to sustainability efforts.

Securing Major $ECOTERRA Listings

ecoterra’s appearance at the Istanbul Blockchain Summit served as a platform to spread awareness about the project and promote the $ECOTERRA token’s utility.

Winning an award at the summit suggests the green start-up’s message resonated with attendees.

Moreover, the event offered an opportunity to initiate discussions with major centralized cryptocurrency exchanges about potential $ECOTERRA token launch partnerships.

Notable cryptocurrency exchanges present at the event included OKX, MEXC Global, and KuCoin.

According to ecoterra’s whitepaper, $ECOTERRA is set to launch across major cryptocurrency exchanges in the third quarter of 2023.

This launch is strategically timed ahead of the beta releases of the platform’s Recycle2Earn application and the Recycled Materials marketplace in Q4.

Investors Rush to Secure $ECOTERRA Tokens

Having already surpassed the midway point of its token presale, ecoterra has set a goal to accumulate a maximum of $6.7 million through the sale of $ECOTERRA tokens.

Therefore, investors looking to seize this opportunity should move swiftly to secure their tokens before further price increases.

️ According to the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, Kazakhstan became a top Bitcoin #mining hub globally due to its contribution to the #Bitcoin hash rate Join the ecoterra #Presale today and stay informed on the latest #crypto news ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/OidYORmDUu — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 12, 2023

ecoterra is allocating 1 billion $ECOTERRA tokens for the presale, constituting a generous 50% of the total 2 billion token supply available to the public.

The remaining tokens are distributed as follows: 20% for listings and marketing, 20% for ecosystem liquidity, and 5% each for the team and corporate adoptions.

To demonstrate their enduring dedication to the project, the team has implemented a comprehensive token lock-up period of one year, followed by gradual monthly releases over the subsequent three years. This approach underscores their long-term commitment to the project’s long-range objectives.

The project’s security and credibility are fortified by an audit by Certik, and the team has successfully completed Certik’s KYC procedures.

With its innovative approach to environmental practices, ecoterra is not only advancing the green crypto space but is also proving to be a promising investment opportunity for those looking to align their financial growth with environmental sustainability.

Visit ecoterra Now

Related: