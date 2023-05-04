Will Solana Hit $50 Soon? Not Before LPX Hits $250k

The second quarter of 2023 is showing signs of a bullish rally in the crypto market, with several new projects offering potential profit opportunities to early traders.

Despite the recent bearish trend, many projects continue to provide cutting-edge utilities to boost their growth trajectory and assist investors in recouping their losses.

When looking for the top-performing asset during the last bull rally, $SOL is a strong contender due to its market longevity.

Solana’s use cases led to a significant increase in its global adoption, resulting in a surge in the value of its native token, from an initial debut price of $0.89 to an incredible all-time high of $260.

However, the innovative token lost more than half of its value over time, with the final stretch being the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange.

With the token now trading at $22.30, whale investors question the uncertainty of the digital asset hitting the $50 price mark anytime soon.

Nevertheless, traders seeking new opportunities can turn their attention to Launchpad, a revolutionary crypto project with the potential to generate massive returns on investment in 2023.

The emerging crypto platform offers a wide range of core utilities and is now running a red-hot presale of its native token, $LPX.

The digital asset has raised an impressive $173,000 and is on track to hit a new milestone of $250,000 in a matter of days.

Can $SOL Rebound to $50?

At press time, the $SOL token is trading at $22.25 per token, with a trading volume of $461.9 million in the last 24 hours.

The innovative crypto asset has suffered recent bearish falls that have raised uncertainties of any form of a rebound in the nearest future.

The liquidation of the renowned FTX crypto exchange in November 2022 significantly impacted cryptocurrency assets, notably $SOL.

The digital asset lost 70% of its price value but recovered significantly from $8.39 on December 29th, 2022, to $26.93 in February 2023, following its in-house mobile phone launch.

Join us live for the official Saga launch event on April 13! Streaming live at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 5pm UTC on the following platforms Twitter: @solanamobile and @solana

YouTube: https://t.co/0WR0HdjEy4

Website: https://t.co/0IrLKAkqzi pic.twitter.com/HR2AFRnn8V — Solana Mobile (@solanamobile) April 11, 2023

The steep downtrend of the $SOL token started when it lost over half of its value in the wake of the collapse of FTX and the proposed takeover by Binance, the largest crypto exchange.

The value of $SOL fell deeper when Binance backed out of the deal, crashing from $38 to below $13.

The crypto project suffered a steep shrink due to its ties with the FTX, worth over $1 million, which was recorded as a loss when the exchange crashed.

While the loss of $1 million represents less than 1% of Solana’s market valuation, it had over $3.2 million FTX shares, 134.54 million serum tokens, and 3.43 million FTT (FTX native coin).

The Solana project couldn’t cash in its shares or withdraw these tokens as FTX suspended all withdrawals.

Crypto experts believe $SOL might hover around the $20 to $30 price mark for a while as there are no new fundamentals to catalyze a bullish run.

Nevertheless, investors looking for a good crypto asset with robust utilities to ensure sustainability should pay attention to the latest sensation in the crypto market, Launchpad ($LPX).

Launchpad: Powerful Web3-based Crypto Will Rally Faster in 2023

Launchpad is a decentralized crypto project that provides a digital portal for top companies and brands like Apple, Coca-Cola, Apple, Samsung, and Pepsi to launch Web3 experiences for their customers worldwide.

Although a handful of projects offer similar utility, Launchpad claims to be the complete package, as it offers a portal that entails the full range of possibilities of the surging Web3 ecosystem.

Individuals with zero Web3 capabilities can utilize the Launchpad platform to access Web3 decentralized products and applications.

The Launchpad hosts numerous upcoming decentralized services such as data storage, decentralized applications (dApps), and many more that will be accessible on its ecosystem and powered via its native token, $LPX.

Staying true to its core mission of becoming the leading industry player in Web3 services, the project enables users to connect seamlessly via its inbuilt Launchpad Web3 wallet.

Hey #Web3 users & newbies! Ready to launch your way to financial success with https://t.co/sUxsqhHn4x? Gain the knowledge you need and make a profit in the perfect space for blockchain education Secure your $LPX now before the price goes up ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/LzsI2oa2xN — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 4, 2023

The wallet integration enables users to swap or hold tokens, interact with dApps, access and navigate through various Web3 services.

Additionally, Launchpad allows users to identify exchanges with the highest liquidity, leverage investment strategies and insights from experienced traders, and create an immersive non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace for creatives.

The project’s native token, $LPX, is selling fast on presale, having raised over $173,000 in just a few days from early investors.

https://t.co/sUxsqhHn4x users will be able to access in-depth data on hundreds of #tokens, whilst also receiving valuable insights from top traders, helping them buy and sell at the right time! Act fast and join our #Presale! Secure your $LPX ⏱️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/GolZKrP96L — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 3, 2023

Currently priced at $0.035 per token, the high traction of the digital asset so far indicates the platform will exceed the $250,000 price token and reach millions before its presale ends.

The Launchpad ecosystem provides a great utility that appeals to potential retail and institutional investors, which will increase demand for $LPX and propel its value and longevity.

Now is the best time to purchase the rising Web3-based token and generate high gains when listed on exchanges.

Visit Launchpad Presale

