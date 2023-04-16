Crypto News

Will Shiba Inu Price Rally to ATH or Should You Back Love Hate Inu for 100x Gains?

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageArslan Butt Last updated:

Shiba Inu

Is the Shiba Inu price poised for a rally to its all-time high, or should you consider backing Love Hate Inu for potentially 100x gains? This update explores both options, providing insights into these two popular cryptocurrencies and their potential future performance.

Shiba Inu Sees Decreased Circulating Supply

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) network has experienced a notable drop in circulating supply, with nearly 250 million tokens recently taken out of circulation. The removal of such a considerable amount of tokens from circulation could positively influence Shiba Inu’s value.

As token supply diminishes, scarcity may rise, possibly resulting in increased demand and higher prices. This progress comes after the meme-based cryptocurrency’s recent surge in network and market activity.

Token Burn and Market Momentum

Lately, Shiba Inu has gained momentum in the market, surpassing the 200-day moving average barrier. This bullish trend has captured the interest of investors and traders seeking attractive opportunities in the crypto market. The growing interest, combined with the recent token burn events, suggests that Shiba Inu may be on the path to further expansion.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem also profited from the latest Ethereum unlock, which triggered a spike in cryptocurrency market volatility. As market volatility increases, investors often gravitate towards riskier investment options, like Shiba Inu.

Shiba Inu’s Recent Token Burn and Market Developments

While the removal of 250 million tokens from circulation and recent market developments may hint at a positive future for Shiba Inu, it is essential for investors to exercise caution and thoroughly research before entering the market.

Cryptocurrency markets are highly volatile, and unforeseen events or market shifts can significantly impact the price of digital assets.

Shiba Inu Price

Today’s live Bitcoin price stands at $30,295, accompanied by a 24-hour trading volume of $11.4 billion. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has experienced a 0.50% decrease. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin currently ranks #1, boasting a live market cap of $586 billion.

Shiba Inu

With a circulating supply of 19,347,768 BTC coins and a maximum supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins.

On the technical front, Shiba Inu is gaining immediate support near the $0.0000114 level, and a bearish break below this level can extend the downtrend until $0.00001101. Whereas, the resistance continues to stay around $0.0000118 level and a bullish breakout of $0.0000122 level.

Let’s take a look at the alternative coin,

Shiba Inu’s Alternative – Love Hate Inu

Love Hate Inu is a novel cryptocurrency that blends the appeal of meme coins such as Dogecoin with the functionality of Ethereum. It employs a vote-to-earn mechanism, allowing users to stake their coins for voting and subsequently earns additional tokens.

The present presale price stands at $0.000115, and the presale is set to conclude in a few weeks at $0.000145.

Visit Love Hate Inu Now

Related News:

Love Hate Inu - Next Big Meme Coin

Our Rating

Love Hate Inu
  • First Web3 Vote to Earn Platform
  • Vote on Current Topics and Earn $LHINU Tokens
  • Secure, Reliable and Anonymous Voting
  • Rug Pull Proof - 90% of Tokens Available in Presale
  • Accumulate Voting Power by Staking $LHINU Tokens
Love Hate Inu
Join Presale

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Arslan Butt.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Arslan Butt

Arslan is a professional live webinar speaker and derivatives (cryptocurrency, forex, commodities, and indices) analyst. Arslan holds an MBA in Finance, and an MPhil in Behavioral Finance.
Arslan brings a broad range of skills to help beginners evaluate financial data and investment trends, carry out technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!