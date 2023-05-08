Will Ripple Hit $1 Soon? Not Before This New Utility Token Sells Out

Ripple will spend around $200 million defending itself in its lawsuit with the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).

That’s according to Ripple’s CEO Brad Garlinghouse, who revealed the information at the Dubai Fintech Summit.

The SEC accused Ripple back in December 2020 of having issued the XRP cryptocurrency as an unregistered security.

Ripple, the company behind the development of the decentralized XRP Ledger that is powered by the XRP cryptocurrency, maintains that XRP is a commodity, therefore could not have been issued as a security.

This argument got a boost earlier this year when rival US regulatory agency the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) claimed XRP was a digital commodity in a lawsuit against Binance.

Either way, Ripple has mounted a massive defense of its cryptocurrency and, in recent months, investors have become more optimistic that Ripple can secure a favorable outcome in the lawsuit.

Will Ripple Soon Hit $1.0?

Some think that a favorable ruling could lead to a more than 100% spike in the XRP price, which was last around $0.42, to above $1.0 per token.

But no one quite knows how soon a ruling in the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit will come.

Ripple’s CEO recently speculated that a ruling from the judge presiding over the case could come as soon as the first half of 2023.

Other rumors have suggested that a ruling might not come until after the summer of 2024.

Frankly, its impossible to predict when the ruling will come, let alone whether it will be favorable for Ripple and send XRP spiking above $1.0.

