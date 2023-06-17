  • Home
  • Crypto News
  • Will QNT Rally Continue? Maybe but These 2 Viral Meme Coins Have 10x More Upside Potential

Will QNT Rally Continue? Maybe but These 2 Viral Meme Coins Have 10x More Upside Potential

Jimmy Aki
Tech Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

QNT tokenWith the crypto market shifting towards a bullish trend, numerous altcoins are capitalizing on this favorable change in fortune.

One such is an interoperable smart contract network, Quant blockchain. So far, its QNT token has posted double-digit increases of 11%, showing a resurgence in a previously bearish climate.

While altcoins like $QNT have been the backbone of the crypto market in times past, the dynamics are rapidly changing.

Now, investors are paying closer attention to parody coins, and what sets them apart is their real-world utilities. Among these projects are Wall Street Memes and AiDoge, which seek to redefine the entire crypto experience for many.

QNT’s Strong 24-Hour a Huge Draw for Many

The crypto market is back in the green zone and has recently hit the $1.07 trillion valuation after a bull run of 3.34%.

While Bitcoin maintains its dominant position, several altcoins have also experienced significant gains.

The native token of the Quant blockchain, $QNT, led the pack. It surged by 11.53% in the past 24 hours, currently trading at $113.3.

QNT

The smart contract blockchain protocol’s strong gain is further accentuated by its weekly gain of 5.13% in the past seven days and a 30-day return of 6.72%.

While it has underperformed in its 90-day window due to a broader market decline, QNT is up by 2.83% in the last 180 days and 7.12% year-to-date.

Taking a closer look at the asset’s technicals, investors can expect a continued bullish trajectory.

The digital asset is trading above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) price of $108.7.

Its 200-day SMA price of $119.3 shows that the QNT token does not have many gaps to close before breaking into a strong bullish pace.

Nonetheless, its relative strength index (RSI) oscillator figure of 56.03 shows that the ERC-20 token is still in the underbought zone but is on the rise.

QNT’s moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) is currently neutral, possibly pointing to an impasse between the bears and bulls in the expected run-off.

While the broader market’s bullish phase has played a role in QNT’s sudden positive growth, the project’s fundamentals have served as a key support for value gain.

According to a recent announcement, the Quant Network has collaborated with the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) and Bank of England on ‘Project Rosalind.’

The project seeks to design and implement a central bank digital currency (CBDC) API and platform for testing use cases for the state-backed digital currency.

This is a huge fundamental, given that several apex banks are paying closer attention to tokenizing their national currencies.

As expected, blockchain networks have been the first port of call due to the extant technology that can help achieve this goal.

Quant Network’s scalability and interoperability make it a key roleplayer in achieving this dream for many.

However, the emergence of new use cases for blockchain projects has contributed to the growth of the meme coin ecosystem.

Wall Street Memes: Bridging the Gap Between the Haves and Have-Nots

Like the Bitcoin network, the Wall Street Memes project is the outcome of a financial disorder in 2021.

Dubbed the GameStop saga, it showed the power of the internet as several retail investors encouraged by the Wall Street Bets subreddit banded together to buy shares of struggling stocks that hedge funds were selling.

wall street memes meme

This increased these assets’ prices, causing the hedge funds to suffer remarkable losses.

Now, that ideology has been brought into the crypto space as a movement, and the project team is providing an avenue for retail investors to profit off seemingly worthless coins.

The team was behind the hugely successful NFT collection of a similar name which sold out in 32 minutes on the Ethereum network.

Wall Street Memes has attracted over one million community members and Elon Musk, who has repeatedly interacted with the meme concept.

Also, the project has launched a Bitcoin-focused NFT collection called Wall Street Ordinals.

Given its immense appeal, Wall Street Memes could easily become the next king of memes, and its strong community backing could see it make a tier-1 exchange listing in no distant future.

The digital meme protocol is in its presale stage and has raised over $8.13 million. Early-bird investors can tap into the meme crypto project by buying $WSM at its current presale value of $0.0292 before the price increases.

Buy $WSM Now

AiDoge: First-of-Its-Kind Meme Generator Platform

Another meme powerhouse, AiDoge, is an Ethereum-based protocol that brings a unique take on the use cases of blockchain technology.

The platform employs artificial intelligence (AI) to enable users to create contextually relevant and timely memes.

Aidoge

By training the AI with billions of memes from diverse databases, AiDoge ensures that users can rely on the platform whenever they need a meme for their social media needs.

The platform functions similarly to the popular ChatGPT, enabling users to input a text prompt.

Using this prompt, the crypto project generates multiple results for users to select from.

Additionally, the platform introduces a voting system where users can vote for their favorite memes. The most talented meme artists are rewarded with the $AI token.

The digital asset also serves as a transaction medium to buy credits needed to write prompts.

$AI has completed its presale stage and raised $14.9 million from enthusiastic investors. The ERC-20 token is set for an exchange listing in the next two days.

However, investors can still buy $AI at a listing price of $0.0000336, meaning now is a great time to tap into the project.

Visit AiDoge Here

Wall Street Memes (WSM) - Newest Meme Coin

Our Rating

Wall Street Memes
  • Community of 1 Million Followers
  • Experienced NFT Project Founders
  • Presale Live Now - wallstmemes.com
  • Raised $300,000 on Launch Day
Wall Street Memes
Join Presale

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jimmy Aki.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Jimmy Aki
Tech Expert
A graduate of the University of Virginia and now based in the UK, Jimmy has been following the development of blockchain for several years, optimistic about its potential to democratize the financial system. Jimmy's previously published work can be found on BeInCrypto, Bitcoin Magazine, DecryptEconomyWatch, Forkast.news, Investing.comLearnbonds.com, MoneyCheck.com, Buyshares.co.uk and a range of other leading media publications. Jimmy has been investing in Bitcoin himself since 2018 and more recently in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) since their boom in 2021, with expertise in trading, crypto mining and personal finance. Alongside writing for Business2Community, Jimmy is also a trained economist, accountant and blockchain instructor with hands-on work experience in the financial sector that spans three continents. He has a strong passion for regulation and following macroeconomic trends as it allows him peek under the global bonnet to see how the world works. When not following daily events in the crypto scene, Jimmy enjoys crime documentaries and Scrabble.
Show more
View all posts by Jimmy Aki
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
Everyone With a Louisiana or Oregon Driver’s Licenses Caught in One of the Largest Data Breaches Ever

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Louisiana's Office of…

John Isige
4 mins ago
Tech News
Will QNT Rally Continue? Maybe but These 2 Viral Meme Coins Have 10x More Upside Potential

With the crypto market shifting towards a bullish trend, numerous…

Jimmy Aki
14 mins ago
Crypto News
US Accounted for 41% of AI-Powered Apps’ Q1 2023 Revenues

AI-powered apps have been making waves globally and downloads and…

Mohit Oberoi
7 hours ago
Tech News
Corporations Are Pouring 10s of Billions of Dollars Into AI – What If They’re Wrong?
Ruholamin Haqshanas
8 hours ago
Tech News
Crypto Scam Catcher ZachXBT Sued By Former Target By $38 Million, Enlists Johnny Depp’s Lawyer to Defend Him
Arslan Butt
9 hours ago
Crypto News
Tesla is No Longer the EV King – BYD Skyrockets to the Top Spot in Q1 With 125,000 More Deliveries
Nancy Lubale
19 hours ago
Tech News
How LinkedIn Dominates the Recruiting Market and is Still Growing – Users Up 11.4% to 922 Million in the Past Year
John Isige
20 hours ago
Tech News