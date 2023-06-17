Will QNT Rally Continue? Maybe but These 2 Viral Meme Coins Have 10x More Upside Potential

With the crypto market shifting towards a bullish trend, numerous altcoins are capitalizing on this favorable change in fortune.

One such is an interoperable smart contract network, Quant blockchain. So far, its QNT token has posted double-digit increases of 11%, showing a resurgence in a previously bearish climate.

While altcoins like $QNT have been the backbone of the crypto market in times past, the dynamics are rapidly changing.

Now, investors are paying closer attention to parody coins, and what sets them apart is their real-world utilities. Among these projects are Wall Street Memes and AiDoge, which seek to redefine the entire crypto experience for many.

QNT’s Strong 24-Hour a Huge Draw for Many

The crypto market is back in the green zone and has recently hit the $1.07 trillion valuation after a bull run of 3.34%.

While Bitcoin maintains its dominant position, several altcoins have also experienced significant gains.

The native token of the Quant blockchain, $QNT, led the pack. It surged by 11.53% in the past 24 hours, currently trading at $113.3.

The smart contract blockchain protocol’s strong gain is further accentuated by its weekly gain of 5.13% in the past seven days and a 30-day return of 6.72%.

While it has underperformed in its 90-day window due to a broader market decline, QNT is up by 2.83% in the last 180 days and 7.12% year-to-date.

Taking a closer look at the asset’s technicals, investors can expect a continued bullish trajectory.

The digital asset is trading above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) price of $108.7.

Its 200-day SMA price of $119.3 shows that the QNT token does not have many gaps to close before breaking into a strong bullish pace.

Nonetheless, its relative strength index (RSI) oscillator figure of 56.03 shows that the ERC-20 token is still in the underbought zone but is on the rise.

QNT’s moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) is currently neutral, possibly pointing to an impasse between the bears and bulls in the expected run-off.

While the broader market’s bullish phase has played a role in QNT’s sudden positive growth, the project’s fundamentals have served as a key support for value gain.

According to a recent announcement, the Quant Network has collaborated with the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) and Bank of England on ‘Project Rosalind.’

The project seeks to design and implement a central bank digital currency (CBDC) API and platform for testing use cases for the state-backed digital currency.

Video explaining "Project Rosalind" from the BIS & Bank of England@quant_network built & provided the technology for Project Rosalind ✅$QNT https://t.co/qkf1ctcW4I pic.twitter.com/OCZ5KuD6ZC — ＤＲＥＡＤ ＢＯＮＧＯ (@DreadBong0) June 16, 2023

This is a huge fundamental, given that several apex banks are paying closer attention to tokenizing their national currencies.

As expected, blockchain networks have been the first port of call due to the extant technology that can help achieve this goal.

Quant Network’s scalability and interoperability make it a key roleplayer in achieving this dream for many.

However, the emergence of new use cases for blockchain projects has contributed to the growth of the meme coin ecosystem.

Wall Street Memes: Bridging the Gap Between the Haves and Have-Nots

Like the Bitcoin network, the Wall Street Memes project is the outcome of a financial disorder in 2021.

Dubbed the GameStop saga, it showed the power of the internet as several retail investors encouraged by the Wall Street Bets subreddit banded together to buy shares of struggling stocks that hedge funds were selling.

This increased these assets’ prices, causing the hedge funds to suffer remarkable losses.

Now, that ideology has been brought into the crypto space as a movement, and the project team is providing an avenue for retail investors to profit off seemingly worthless coins.

The team was behind the hugely successful NFT collection of a similar name which sold out in 32 minutes on the Ethereum network.

Wall Street Memes has attracted over one million community members and Elon Musk, who has repeatedly interacted with the meme concept.

Also, the project has launched a Bitcoin-focused NFT collection called Wall Street Ordinals.

Given its immense appeal, Wall Street Memes could easily become the next king of memes, and its strong community backing could see it make a tier-1 exchange listing in no distant future.

The digital meme protocol is in its presale stage and has raised over $8.13 million. Early-bird investors can tap into the meme crypto project by buying $WSM at its current presale value of $0.0292 before the price increases.

Buy $WSM Now

AiDoge: First-of-Its-Kind Meme Generator Platform

Another meme powerhouse, AiDoge, is an Ethereum-based protocol that brings a unique take on the use cases of blockchain technology.

The platform employs artificial intelligence (AI) to enable users to create contextually relevant and timely memes.

By training the AI with billions of memes from diverse databases, AiDoge ensures that users can rely on the platform whenever they need a meme for their social media needs.

The platform functions similarly to the popular ChatGPT, enabling users to input a text prompt.

Using this prompt, the crypto project generates multiple results for users to select from.

Additionally, the platform introduces a voting system where users can vote for their favorite memes. The most talented meme artists are rewarded with the $AI token.

The digital asset also serves as a transaction medium to buy credits needed to write prompts.

$AI has completed its presale stage and raised $14.9 million from enthusiastic investors. The ERC-20 token is set for an exchange listing in the next two days.

However, investors can still buy $AI at a listing price of $0.0000336, meaning now is a great time to tap into the project.

Visit AiDoge Here

Related News

Wall Street Memes (WSM) - Newest Meme Coin Our Rating Community of 1 Million Followers

Experienced NFT Project Founders

Presale Live Now - wallstmemes.com

Raised $300,000 on Launch Day Join Presale

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jimmy Aki.

Learn how to publish your content on B2C Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage Add B2C to your Google News Feed