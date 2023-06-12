Will $FARM’s Incredible Gains Continue? Chances Are Slim but These Ultimate Utility Coins Are the Best Cryptos to Buy Now

Despite a small recent rally, the cryptocurrency market remains bearish. For investors, this brief period of relief has served as a welcome cue to pile into the digital asset market.

The new meme token $FARM has gained considerable attention in recent hours, rising more than 50% in value.

As meme coins have been at the center of several significant market upswings, investors are readily prepared to jump on another newly-listed joke cryptocurrency.

Nevertheless, savvy investors know that utility is the king of adoption and growth for any blockchain project.

As a result, many crypto experts and analysts are considering $YPRED, $LPX, and $MAGIC as possible altcoins to watch in the near future.

Newly-Listed $FARM Rises 50% Plus in Ten Hours

One smart way of winning big in the crypto market is to buy into new tokens before they receive widespread adoption.

Newly-listed meme coin DogeFarm ($FARM) presents this ideal opportunity following its listing on DEXTools in the early hours of today.

$FARM rose to 59.6% within a few hours, hitting a record high of $0.01036 within that time frame.

In the past 24 hours, the crypto project, which also features the famous Shiba Inu mascot, has pulled in over $1.3 million in daily trading volume. However, this euphoria was short-lived.

At press time, the $FARM token is trading at $0.00002888, down 59.02% from its all-time high (ATH) record value, as investors take profits.

Like most meme projects before, DogeFarm focuses on a decentralized, fun-loving community.

Given that the broader crypto market is not faring much better, the project’s recent nosedive is expected.

This bearish period has given utility-driven coins the attention they deserve as investors look to capitalize on promising projects for the future.

yPredict: All-In-One AI Ecosystem

Since 2023 began, artificial intelligence (AI) has become an incredibly popular topic in the tech industry.

Many companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Apple, have introduced AI-powered products and services.

However, this innovative solution is still light years from touching base in the financial market. Nonetheless, a blockchain project called yPredict is seizing this opportunity to break the mold.

Launched on the Polygon network, yPredict is an AI-powered decentralized protocol built by the top 1% of AI developers for analysts and quants.

📣 Exciting news! Introducing #YPredict, the revolutionary AI marketplace! 🌐🤖 🔬🚀 With a vision for a complete AI ecosystem, the YPredict team is powering multiple AI projects under one roof. From machine learning to natural language processing, computer vision to deep… pic.twitter.com/vm6n5ln05Q — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) June 10, 2023

It offers users direct access to powerful algorithms that can aid them in making better financial decisions.

This platform offers real-time AI trading signals, sentiment analysis, technical data, and chart recognition patterns for digital asset trading.

In addition, the project is keen on attracting industries and companies to its platform, which features a state-of-the-art predictive and data analytics interface.

🔮 Unlock the power of predictive trading with https://t.co/O3DpDatBLj! 📈💰 Experience a new level of insight as AI-based tools empower traders to anticipate cryptocurrency fluctuations from minutes to weeks. Seamlessly construct custom models, test them in a simulated market,… pic.twitter.com/fhrn1Goe5E — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) June 7, 2023



Meanwhile, yPredict is powered by a deflationary token called $YPRED. The AI-powered digital token is currently in its sixth presale window and has raised over $2.27 million in a short period.

Early-bird investors on the lookout for the next generation of blockchain-powered assets should consider the yPredict protocol.

For now, the $YPRED asset is trading at the presale price of $0.09 before its next price hike in six days.

Launchpad XYZ: Gateway Into the Web3 Ecosystem

Many traditional investors have avoided the crypto industry largely due to regulatory uncertainty and the extensive knowledge needed to operate in this field.

Additionally, the high volatility of digital currencies and frequent price fluctuations pose significant challenges. The Launchpad XYZ project aims to address these issues.

Aimed at onboarding the next wave of Web3 investors, Launchpad XYZ provides users with an easy-to-understand learning model and interface they can navigate the crypto market.

The platform provides investors with all the tools and software to succeed in the crypto space.



Launchpad XYZ also functions as a launchpad or springboard for newly-launched Web3 tokens.

This way, investors can easily snap up new tokens before their public listings on crypto exchanges or aggregator platforms like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

This will significantly boost investors’ profitability index as such early-bird tokens have the potential to soar exponentially post-presale.

Besides this, Launchpad XYZ also provides investors with data analytics on all popular crypto coins and a trading terminal to trade them.



Furthermore, the platform is equipped with a decentralized exchange (DEX) where users can provide liquidity, earn tokens, and access additional Web3 coins.

Powering Launchpad XYZ is the $LPX token, which has so far raised over $953,000 in its presale window.

Early-bird investors can buy $LPX at its current presale value of $0.0445 before its public listing.

Treasure ($MAGIC): Video Game NFT Console

$MAGIC is one of the best alternatives to $FARM and is currently one of the top five trending tokens on DEXTools.

$MAGIC is the native token for the Treasure blockchain protocol.

The crypto token serves several roles. It can be used as a stakeable asset and as a transaction mechanism.

Treasure protocol runs as a decentralized video game console connecting games and communities through imagination, $MAGIC, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The project initially started as a Loot metaverse derivative on the Ethereum network but has recently pivoted to the layer-2 scaling solution, Arbitrum network.

Now, many of the most popular play-to-earn games are a part of the Treasure ecosystem and thus are powered by $MAGIC tokens.

The project team wants to create a pathway for communities to bootstrap new, decentralized metaverses.

The platform also features a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), of which $MAGIC plays a prominent role for governance purposes.

The $MAGIC token has seen increased investor demand and clocked over $12 million in its market cap.

Currently trading at $0.68, it is up 0.1% in the last 24 hours as it looks to shake off the bearish straits.

Furthermore, $MAGIC has lost 30.7% in the last seven days and 19.4% in the past 30 days.

However, its one-year track record is in the strong bullish position of 75.5%, making it one of the best altcoins to buy for explosive growth.

