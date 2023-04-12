Will Ethereum’s Shapella Be a Non Event as Stakers Stay Put?

As the Ethereum Shapella Upgrade looms, the crypto world is abuzz with speculation about whether the upgrade will send Ethereum’s price soaring or plummeting.

Currently trading at $1869, Ethereum has twice bounced off local support at $1850.

The technical structure suggests a bounce, but Shapella’s fundamentals could potentially cause the rally structure to collapse.

Shapella, which is the first significant upgrade since the Merge, is scheduled to happen later today. It will allow validators to withdraw their staked ether for the first time, with approximately $33 billion in ETH currently locked up.

Despite concerns about a possible sell-off and its impact on Ethereum’s price, data analysis firm CryptoQuant suggests that selling pressure might not be significant, as most staked ETH is currently at a loss.

Unlocking Billions: The Great Ethereum Unstaking

The Shapella Upgrade could be a game-changer for Ethereum, completing its transition to proof of stake.

Shapella is a combination of the Shanghai and Capella upgrades, which will update the code on Ethereum’s two mainnet layers: the consensus layer (the beacon chain) and the execution layer.

The upgrade has been successfully tested on public test networks and is set to occur at 6:27 p.m. EDT (22:27 GMT) on April 12.

I'm not a dude who asks for retweets, but I think it's very important that we reach everyone with this message: if you are a staker running mev-boost and you're not updated to v1.5 by Shapella tomorrow, you will cause missed blocks and may lose valuable income. — superphiz.eth (@superphiz) April 12, 2023

Withdrawals will come in two forms: partial and full.

Partial withdrawals will allow validators to access their balance over the 32 ETH required to establish a validator node.

Full withdrawals will enable validators to completely exit their stake, including their original 32 ETH and any accrued rewards or penalties.

A maximum of 1,800 validators per day can fully unstake, equating to 57,600 ETH ($109 million) per day that can be withdrawn, in addition to partial withdrawals.

However, as it would take approximately 100 days for one-third of validators to exit if they all attempt to exit simultaneously, the selling pressure resulting from the Shapella Upgrade is unlikely to be significant.

Shapella’s Ripple Effect: Ethereum Price on a Knife’s Edge

The Ethereum ecosystem may be impacted by the Shapella upgrade in several ways.

The ability to withdraw staked ether will allow users to access previously locked funds, giving them more flexibility to allocate their assets.

In the short term, the ability to access these previously locked funds could lead to price fluctuations.

However, with ether at a lower price now than when many users staked their funds, it’s possible that these holders wouldn’t want to sell at a loss.

The price implications of the Shapella Upgrade does warrant further analysis, particularly when considering the potential effects of increased liquidity and the reallocation of funds within the crypto ecosystem.

As staked ether becomes accessible, users may opt to diversify their investments, which could lead to increased capital flowing into DeFi platforms, NFT marketplaces, or other cryptocurrencies.

This reallocation could contribute to a more vibrant ecosystem, with potentially positive knock-on effects on Ethereum’s price.

With #Ethereum’s Shapella upgrade approaching, the supply of $ETH seems to be headed on a deflationary trend and closing in on the pre-Merge level. h/t: @ultrasoundmoney pic.twitter.com/XL7wpyYJnG — OKX (@okx) April 12, 2023

On the other hand, the upgrade could reveal underlying weaknesses in the Ethereum network, as users who have been waiting to unstake may choose to sell their ether holdings, putting downward pressure on the price.

A sell-off, even if it’s not significant, could trigger a bearish trend as investors become more cautious.

Moreover, the upgrade could impact Ethereum’s market dominance, as users may perceive the network as more mature and secure following the completion of its transition to proof of stake.

A shift in market sentiment could drive demand for ether, leading to price appreciation.

Shapella: A New Era of Liquidity and Flexibility for Ethereum Holders

As the Shapella Upgrade unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Ethereum’s price will rise or fall.

While the upgrade presents a potential risk, the crypto market seems to be preparing for a bull run.

The consensus appears to be that the selling pressure from the Shapella Upgrade is unlikely to be significant, and as staking becomes more accessible to users, Ethereum could potentially see a boost.

However, only time will tell whether Shapella will be a non-event as stakers stay put or a catalyst for Ethereum’s next price movement.

