Will CAKE Continue Its Rebound to $2? Wall Street Memes Presale Hits $1 Million

CAKE token, the inflationary crypto token that forms the economic incentive backbone of the Binance Smart Chain’s largest decentralized exchange PancakeSwap, is attempting to bounce following a steep decline in recent weeks.

CAKE/USD was last changing hands just above $1.7 per token, up over 20% versus recent lows under $1.50, with some analysts saying that the launch of PancakeSwap’s new play-to-earn, player-versus-player game Pancake Protectors could be bolstering sentiment.

According to PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account, the game was launched on Monday.

But CAKE price action remains bearish.

Since breaking to the downside of its late-2022/early-2023 uptrend in April, CAKE’s technical picture has been decidedly bearish.

And the cryptocurrency’s rejection on Monday of its 21-Day Moving Average suggests that, for now, the bears remain in control.

That means that a continuation of the cryptocurrency’s rebound towards $2.0 looks unlikely.

CAKE’s only hope right now might be that PancakeSwap opts to lower its inflation rate from the current 20% to around 3-5%, as proposed around one month ago.

Wall Street Memes Presale Surges Towards $1 Million

What’s much more likely than a continued CAKE rebound is that Wall Street Memes’ hot presale of its new $WSM meme coin will continue to fly after having just hit the monumental $1 million mark.

Wall Street Memes is one of the internet’s hottest retail investing communities that previously rose to prominence in the meme stock craze of 2021, but has recently been expanding its relevance within the cryptocurrency space with a new presale of its associated WSM token.

The presale is fast following in the footsteps of 2021’s highly successful mint of the Wall Street Bulls 10,000 piece NFT collection, which famously made $2.5 million and sold out in 32 minutes.

The success of the $WSM presale is hardly surprising, given the size of the Wall Street Memes community.

Not only are there 523k hyper-engaged community members on its wallstbets Instagram account, there are another 214k on Twitter and more than 100k across its two other Instagram channels, wallstgonewild and wallstbullsnft.

All told, Wall Street Memes has a 1 million-strong social community of degens, which analysts think all but guarantees that the $WSM token will be listed on tier 1 crypto exchanges like Binance.

Wall Street Memes – Power to the Little Guy

Wall Street Memes was born out of the movement in 2021 where the little investors team up to stick it to Wall Street.

While failing to topple the overall dominance of institutional investors, the movement, whose primary focus was on bolstering the GameStop stock price, did manage to force Melvin Capital hedge fund into closure.

As such, the team behind the Wall Street Memes token knows everything there is to know about building brands in the new age of finance.

And in fitting with its focus on empowering the little guy, 100% of the token supply is for the Wall Street Memes community – there is no behind-the-scenes private sale and no team allocation largesse.

50% of the token supply is available in the presale; 30% as community rewards; 10% for CEX liquidity and 10% for DEX liquidity.

With 30% of the supply allocated to community rewards, it can reasonably be expected that airdrops to holders will be a big part of the ecosystem.

Indeed, the first $WSM airdrop is open now. Join the discord, connect socials, engage on socials, hold and trade $WSM to be eligible to receive the drop.

To buy $WSM tokens you will need ETH, BNB or USDT (ERC-20 or BEP-20 versions accepted) in your crypto wallet. Simply connect at the website to make your purchase.

Analysts are already predicting 10x gains for Wall Street Memes when it lists on exchanges and you can be a part of it.

