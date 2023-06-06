Will BNB Survive the SEC Lawsuit? Investors Are Looking to These High Potential Altcoins Instead

Binance Coin, the cryptocurrency that powers the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and is otherwise known as BNB, faces significant peril.

BNB cratered more than 9% on Monday to the $280 area after the SEC unveiled 13 serious charges against cryptocurrency exchange Binance, its US subsidiary Binance.US and the exchange’s founder Changpeng Zhou (CZ).

The main accusation is that Binance has been operating as an unregistered securities exchange, with BNB, Binance USD (BUSD) and a host of other cryptocurrencies labeled as securities, though Binance, Binance.US and CZ all also face serious charges relating to the alleged mismanagement of customer funds.

BNB/USD was last trading about 2% higher on Monday amid a broad recovery in the cryptocurrency market, but the threat that Binance loses its lawsuit and BNB is officially labeled as a crypto security is set to continue weighing on the price.

Exchanges that facilitate trade in securities face higher regulatory hurdles than those that offer trade in commodities, and thus the risk that Binance lose the lawsuit and BNB is labeled a security might discourage US-based exchanges from listing the token.

Worse yet for BNB, the technical outlook has darkened substantially in wake of Monday’s drop.

BNB fell below key support in the $300 area and its 200DMA on Monday, whilst also breaking below a short-term descending triangle structure.

A test of March lows in the mid-$260s now seems exceedingly likely.

Amid a poor price outlook for BNB, traders might want to look toward crypto projects that offer a better likelihood of near-term upside.

One of the best ways of generating near-term profits is by investing in cryptocurrencies being sold on the cheap via a web3 project’s presale.

It’s a high-risk strategy and requires a lot of research and due diligence to make sure the project’s value proposition is strong and the team behind the project is competent and committed.

Luckily, analysts at Business 2 Community spend a lot of time going through the many presales out there and digging for the best projects.

Here are a few that the team are big fans of.

Launchpad XYZ (LPX)

Launchpad XYZ is building a revolutionary, all-encompassing web3 platform that puts all your trading tools in one place.

https://twitter.com/launchpadlpx/status/1661658401523343362

According to the project’s website, Launchpad XYZ will feature a market information hub called Trading Edge, which will help investors and traders “make an informed decision… with sentiment, news and market insights, as well as top trade setups from experienced traders”.

Launchpad XYZ has a newsletter aimed at providing “market-leading alpha” for more experienced traders and investors (also called Trading Edge), which can be signed up for via the project’s website.

Launchpad XYZ will also feature a market-leading trading terminal, with all trades to be conducted via Launchpad XYZ’s very own, in-house decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX).

“We’ll focus on attracting market-leading liquidity providers to ensure your trades complete fully on the Launchpad XYZ DEX”.

The platform will also offer a peer-to-peer (P2P) non-fungible token (NFT) exchange.

Launchpad XYZ also has you covered for education. The project pledges it will provide “all the training required to be a successful trader and empowering Web3 users of any experience level to maximize their profit potential”.

Launchpad XYZ’s “Alpha” section of the platform will “help you learn what really has an impact on your ability to generate yield from Web3”, the platform says on its website.

All said, Launchpad XYZ claims that its tools will help traders and investors find the next 100x Web3 asset.

These tools include an AI-powered search tool.

https://twitter.com/launchpadlpx/status/1651587124070678528

To fund the development of its all-in-one web3 platform, Launchpad XYZ is currently conducting a highly successful presale of its native $LPX crypto token.

The project has already raised a whopping $900,000 and potential investors have no time to lose to get $LPX before the next price rise.

When the presale hits $1.55 million, the price will go up 3.4% to $0.046 from $0.0445.

Investors who get in now will be sat on a paper gain of around 27% by the time $LPX lists across exchanges later this year at an ICO price of $0.0565.

But analysts think $LPX could go a lot higher.

Visit Launchpad XYZ Here

yPredict (YPRED)

A ground-breaking new AI-powered crypto trading and market intelligence platform called yPredict is building a first-of-its-kind, institutional-grade crypto price prediction system.

According to observers, the tool, which is powered by yPredict’s in-house deep data analysis, will help crypto investors discover the next explosive crypto with ease.

The best part, yPredict’s crypto price prediction system will remain free and open for all users to access – the price predictions will be made publicly available and require no login to see, the project’s Whitepaper explains.

But yPredict offers investors much more than just crypto price predictions.

The project is “building a cutting-edge crypto research and trading platform that provides traders and investors access to dozens of AI-powered signals, breakouts, pattern recognition, and social/news sentiment features”, the start-up says in its Lite paper.

The platform’s technology was designed using state-of-art predictive models and data insights built by top 1% AI developers and quants.

Meanwhile, “the ypredict.ai marketplace will enable experts to earn recurring revenue by offering their model predictions or data research as trading signals, which traders and investors can subscribe to”.

To fund the development of its revolutionary AI-powered crypto trading and market intelligence platform, yPredict is running a presale of the native $YPRED token that will powers its platform.

The presale is absolutely flying and just hit the massive $2.15 million milestone.

The project’s presale is in its sixth stage, with $YPRED tokens selling for $0.09.

However, there’s still plenty of upside for new investors, as the token will list across major exchanges for $0.12 later this year, for paper gains of 33%.

But the pace at which yPredict’s $YPRED token continues to fly off the shelves means that investors need to be careful not to miss out before the presale sells out.

yPredict has a presale hard cap of $6.5 million, which could be hit in a couple of weeks if the presale continues to gain pace like it has in recent days.

The 33% gains that investors who get in now can secure could pale in comparison with the upside $YPRED could enjoy in the long run.

Visit yPredict Here

Wall Street Memes (WSM)

Wall Street Memes is one of the internet’s hottest retail investing communities that previously rose to prominence in the meme stock craze of 2021, but has recently been expanding its relevance within the cryptocurrency space with a new presale of its associated $WSM token.

The presale, which has raised close to $4.5 million only 11 days, has already surpassed 2021’s highly successful mint of the Wall Street Bulls 10,000 piece NFT collection, which famously made $2.5 million and sold out in 32 minutes.

The success of the $WSM presale is hardly surprising, given the size of the Wall Street Memes community.

Not only are there 523k hyper-engaged community members on its wallstbets Instagram account, there are another 214k on Twitter and more than 100k across its two other Instagram channels, wallstgonewild and wallstbullsnft.

All told, Wall Street Memes has a 1 million-strong social community of degens, which analysts think all but guarantees that the $WSM token will be listed on tier 1 crypto exchanges like Binance.

And in fitting with its focus on empowering the little guy, 100% of the token supply is for the Wall Street Memes community – there is no behind-the-scenes private sale and no team allocation largesse.

50% of the token supply is available in the presale; 30% as community rewards; 10% for CEX liquidity and 10% for DEX liquidity.

With 30% of the supply allocated to community rewards, it can reasonably be expected that airdrops to holders will be a big part of the ecosystem.

Indeed, the first $WSM airdrop is open now. Join the discord, connect socials, engage on socials, buy and trade $WSM to be eligible to receive the drop.

To buy $WSM tokens you will need ETH, BNB or USDT (ERC-20 or BEP-20 versions accepted) in your crypto wallet. Simply connect at the website to make your purchase.

Analysts are already predicting 10x gains for Wall Street Memes when it lists on exchanges and you can be a part of it.

Visit Wall Street Memes Here

