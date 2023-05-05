Will Bitcoin Reach All-Time Highs Before New Climate Coin Presale Sells Out?

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s first and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, looks like its about to pop back towards annual highs in the $31,000s.

That’s because BTC, last changing hands around $29,500, is probing a bullish breakout of a pennant structure that it has spent the last few weeks consolidating within.

An upside break would be very much in fitting with the longer-term bullish thesis that many analysts have adopted for Bitcoin.

With risks of a new US-centred bank crisis on the rise, investors have been piling into Bitcoin in recent weeks as a safe-haven decentralized alternative form of “hard-money” (just as they have been piling into gold, which is back near record highs).

Rising bank crisis and recession risks mean that the Fed’s rate hiking cycle, which was 2022’s major crypto price headwind, is probably over, with the question now being when a rate cutting cycle will begin.

Easier policy from the Fed has in the past driven substantial gains in the Bitcoin price and would likely do so again.

All said, 2023 looks likely to be a year of much, much better macro conditions for the Bitcoin price to thrive.

Various widely followed on-chain indicators, as well as analysis of Bitcoin’s longer-term “halving” influenced market cycle, suggest the cryptocurrency has entered the early stages of a new bull market.

Bitcoin (BTC) Alternative to Consider – Ecoterra (ECOTERRA)

While Bitcoin could perform well in the coming years with broader crypto markets expected to moon, investors should always seek to diversify their crypto portfolios.

One high-risk-high-reward investment strategy that some investors might want to consider is getting involved in crypto presales.

This is where investors buy the tokens of up-start crypto projects to help fund their development.

These tokens are nearly always sold very cheap and there is a long history of presales delivering huge exponential gains to early investors.

Many of these projects have fantastic teams behind them and a great vision to deliver a revolutionary crypto application/platform.

If an investor can identify such projects, the risk/reward of their presale investment is very good.

The team at Business 2 Community spends a lot of time combing through presale projects to help investors out.

One of their favorites at the moment is an up-and-coming green crypto project called Ecoterra.

At ecoterra, our #Crypto #Community and sustainability enthusiasts drive us forward With $ECOTERRA tokens, we're proud to offer innovative solutions for environmental issues Build a greener future by participating in our #Presale today! https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/sHrqJW5UuS — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 3, 2023

Ecoterra is building an all-in-one application that 1) rewards users with the ECOTERRA crypto token every time they recycle, 2) offers a carbon offset marketplace to make it easier for individuals and businesses to offset their carbon footprint and 3) offers a recycled materials marketplace to make it easier for businesses to purchase recycled goods using ECOTERRA or other cryptocurrencies.

The application also allows individuals and businesses to track their environmentally friendly practices. This could help businesses improve their brand image and boost customer loyalty.

Ecoterra Presale Hits $3 Million

To fund the development of its revolutionary platform, Ecoterra is conducting a presale of its ECOTERRA token that will power is application.

50% of the total 2 billion supply will be released during the presale, with 20% reserved for ecosystem liquidity, 10% for listings, 10% for marketing, 5% for the development team and 5% for corporate adoption.

️Great news! We've raised over $3 MILLION in our $ECOTERRA token #Presale! Thank you to everyone who has supported our mission towards a greener future Join us today and be a part of the movement! https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG#Crypto #GreenFinance pic.twitter.com/Ehrku0fLcF — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 5, 2023

In just a few weeks since the launch of the presale, the project has already raised an impressive $3 million, with this pace likely to accelerate further in the coming weeks as the project gains more traction across social media.

The signs on this front are promising – Ecoterra’s Discord channel already has over 5,000 subscribers and the project continues to secure recycling partnerships with major brands.

ECOTERRA tokens are currently selling for $0.007 each, but interest investors should move quickly as in just under four days, this price will rise to $0.00775.

ECOTERRA will then list on exchanges in a few months at $0.01, meaning investors who get in now will be sat on 40% gains.

Visit Ecoterra Here

Will Bitcoin Hit All-time Highs Before Ecoterra Presale Sells Out?

Ecoterra’s presale is expected to sell out very quickly, given the huge amount of hype the project has been generating.

While many analysts do expect Bitcoin to set new all-time highs, no one is seriously thinking that this could happen in the next few weeks.

Of course, if the US Congress does fail to raise the debt ceiling and ends up triggering a financial collapse by defaulting on its debt obligations (this could theoretically happen as soon as June), then there is a possibility that safe-haven demand for hard money could send Bitcoin mooning.

But Congress typically gets its act together at the last minute, preventing such a default from occurring.