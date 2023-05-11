Will APE Reach $10 Soon? Not Before This New AI Price Prediction Coin Hits $1 Million

$APE is the native cryptocurrency of the renowned non-fungible token (NFT) creative collection Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC).

The digital asset rose exponentially in popularity and value as it dethroned the Decentraland coin, $MANA, and became the biggest metaverse token by a staggering market capitalization of $5.57 billion a little over a month after its market debut.

$APE listed at $8.53 per token and pumped to an all-time high of $26.70 a few weeks after launch, amassing over a 3x price increase.

However, the metaverse token is currently at a bearish standpoint due to the overall crypto market crises and a past lawsuit from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As a result of these factors, whale investors are wary about whether $APE will be able to soar above a $10 price mark.

With a rebound set to be unlikely anytime soon, a revolutionary crypto token, $YPRED, has hit the market block as it aims to provide global utility and high returns for early investors.

Already selling fast on presale, the emerging token has raised $885,000 so far.

Financial experts are bullish on $YPRED and forecast the asset to hit a milestone of $1 million in a few weeks – here’s why.

$APE Market Steep Downtrend: Insights on Fundamental and Price History

$APE was introduced to the crypto market on March 17th, 2022, by BAYC NFT collection, Yuga Labs, to support the decentralized development of the renowned APE ecosystem.

The core fundamental of the metaverse token was to support innovations that would be integrated into the APE ecosystem.

Built to power the art, gaming, entertainment, and immersive experience on the blockchain, the $APE token ensures smooth administration, project management, and seamless design of new Web3 applications and services.

However, it could be argued that $APE has struggled to meet market expectancy in terms of promised utility and price stability.

The digital asset rose from its listing price of $8.53 to $14.76 per token in less than 24 hours.

On April 19th, the $APE token price hovered around $9.8 and $15 before hitting a bull rally trajectory that peaked at an all-time high of $26.70 on April 29th.

Unfortunately, this increase was short-lived, as the metaverse token market price dropped to $6 and hovered around $7.5 and $2.67 the following month, closing the year at $3.61.

The bearish standpoint continued in 2023, with 1 $APE trading at $3.25, over 80% lower than its all-time high of $26.70.

Financial experts believe the $APE ecosystem needs more substantial utility to propel a price rebound and assert that the token may not soar past the $10 price mark anytime soon.

However, investors seeking a versatile and valuable alternative should consider $YPRED, an AI-powered crypto asset that embeds intrinsic use cases that benefit the global financial markets.

Surging to become the next biggest token to explode, investors now have a new profit opportunity to lock onto.

yPredict Holistic Approach to the Crypto Market: The Game Changer

The cryptocurrency project market is hitting new heights, and the prediction industry is in tandem with its growth trajectory.

yPredict is a revolutionary crypto project that integrates AI-based algorithms to offer traders market sentiment data, insights, and accurate predictions to navigate crypto market investments.

The major fundamental of the project is its capacity to analyze large amounts of real-time market data and a platform for members to get forecasts and price signals to earn returns on investment.

Exciting times at yPredict! We're an AI-driven #crypto analytics platform in our 4th presale stage, having raised $870,175.15 of our $932,551.25 goal. Built on Polygon blockchain, we offer data-driven insights & predictive models. #YPRED holders enjoy free platform… pic.twitter.com/M9Ai2E8sdx — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 11, 2023

This enables the yPredict ecosystem to grow and establish itself as a major player in the crypto market prediction business.

With doubts over a $10 price rebound of the $APE market, yPredict offers a better intrinsic value that will propel the growth trajectory and stability of its native token, $YPRED.

At press time, the innovative platform now offers traders and investors a one-time opportunity through its presale of $YPRED for those wishing to become early adopters and generate potential upside gains.

$YPRED: The Hottest Crypto in 2023

Currently, $YPRED is yet to list on major crypto exchanges and market trackers. However, investors can purchase the digital asset for a discounted presale price of $0.05 USDT.

Heads up, everyone! Ypredict Presale Stage 4 is nearing its end! As the clock ticks⏰ we're getting ready to transition into Phase 5. Seize this last chance to be a part of the predictive analytics revolution at the exclusive price of $0.05, before it rises to $0.07! ⌛… pic.twitter.com/hfn5ezmHvM — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 10, 2023

The token has raised over $889,000 in presale investments from early adopters, indicating hot market traction from global investors keen on generating high gains in the future.

Financial experts believe the AI-powered token ecosystem offering, which includes prediction, market sentiment data, volumes and price insights, and many more, will act as catalysts for price increment.

With more retail and institutional adoptions, including traders, enthusiasts, data analysts, and capital ventures, $YPRED is tipped to soar past $APE’s current price of $3.25 and hit over 10x price gains in the future.

Buy $YPRED Now

