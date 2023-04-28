Crypto News

Why This Ultimate Utility Token Hit $140k in Minutes

A new web3 project called Launchpad has been taking the crypto industry by storm.

The excitement is such that, despite only launching its presale one day ago, Launchpad has already raised a whopping near $150,000 via the sale of its $LPX crypto token, with some referring to its as the ultimate utility token.

Launchpad is building a revolutionary, all-encompassing web3 platform that, according to the project’s Whitepaper, aims to make the highly “fractured and intimidating” web3 space more easily accessible.

Indeed, Launchpad aims to build a “humanized, curated portal that provides easy access to the best projects in the blockchain space, with the ability to self custody any asset you own”.

“From NFTs to play-to-earn games, Launchpad will provide an unbiased window into the latest and greatest experiences Web3 has to offer”.

Crypto investors and traders are particularly excited about the platform, given its claim to offer the tools necessary to find the next 100x Web3 asset.

Launchpad also aims to act as a bridge between Web2 and Web3 for brands, “enabling them to access the power of immutable contracts and validated data, whilst wrapping them in market-leading experiences”.

This way, Launchpad aims to “help brands to onboard the next 10 million Web3 users by providing them with tools, knowledge, and audiences in line with the current infrastructure”.

Launchpad – The Platform

Launchpad’s all-encompassing platform aims to offer users all the tools they need to analyze, trade and invest in NFTs, fractionalized assets, utility tokens, web3 presales via the platform’s decentralized exchange, peer-to-peer NFT exchange and trading terminal.

Users will be able to take immediate self-custody of their crypto assets via Launchpad’s very own web3 wallet.

Launchpad also offers its users access into the metaverse and play-to-earn web3 gaming worlds via its metaverse library and web3 gaming hub.

To kick-start the development of its platform, Launchpad is running a presale of its $LPX token and, as noted, the project has already raised a whopping near $150,000.

Over the course of 10 presale stages, Launchpad is selling 250 million of a total supply of 1 billion LPX tokens.

The presale price is currently $0.035, but this will rise 100% by the end of the presale to $0.07, which is the price $LPX will then debut across exchanges in Q3.

The presale has a hard cap of $12.5 million and, given that it has done $150,000 in just one day, that could be hit quickly, so investors should move in quickly to secure tokens whilst they are still going cheap.

According to Launchpad’s Whitepaper, the project will begin launching some of the main features of its platform in Q3 2023, including the Launchpad Feed, Token and NFT Directory, Metaverse Library and Gaming Hub.

If the platform experiences substantial user adoption, as many observers think it will, this could create significant demand for the platform’s native $LPX token.

The main utility of the $LPX token is the benefits that users can derive when they stake a minimum of 10,000 of the token. These include discounts on fees, access to partner discounts, access to whitelists of NFT mints, access to presales, access to beta play-to-earn game launches and community prestige badges.

